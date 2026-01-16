Former Putnam Valley supervisor takes role

Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne announced on Jan. 2 that he has appointed Jacqueline Annabi as his chief of staff.

Annabi had been the Putnam Valley supervisor but lost her seat in November. She previously worked for State Sen. Sue Serino, now the Dutchess County executive. 

Jacqueline Annabi and Kevin Byrne
Jacqueline Annabi and Kevin Byrne

“Jackie is a proven leader with deep institutional knowledge, a strong work ethic and an unwavering commitment to the people of Putnam County,” Byrne said in a statement. 

Annabi succeeds Dain Pascocello, who left to become the campaign manager for state Sen. Peter Oberacker, a Republican who is running for Congress in the 19th District against incumbent Josh Riley.

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