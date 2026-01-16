Outlines precautionary measures and plans

After receiving more than 650 comments on a draft, New York State on Jan. 7 released its final environmental impact report for the proposed Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail, a 7.5-mile linear park connecting Beacon and Cold Spring.

The Final Generic Environmental Impact Statement, at 833 pages plus appendices, adds precautionary measures to minimize the trail’s impact on the environment, as well as the development of an emergency management plan, a natural resource management program and a commitment to monitor traffic and visitation.

Like the draft, the final report concludes that the trail, including a section south of Little Stony Point in Philipstown that would have a boardwalk on pylons in the Hudson River, is the best way to address the effects of increasing visitation to the Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve and nearby communities.

In one 957-page appendix, the state responded to nearly every public comment received on the draft, including from those who believe the HHFT should begin at Little Stony Point rather than Dockside Park in Cold Spring, which the state owns. In response, the state said eliminating that section “would defeat the project’s purpose of addressing pedestrian safety issues in this important geographic area.”

Of the proposed paths the trail could take from Cold Spring, the state says only one is feasible: starting at the Metro-North station and following the east side of the tracks to Little Stony Point. It has its downsides, according to the state: It would be narrower and steeper, require two pedestrian bridges and “limit the [trail’s] ability to highlight the natural beauty of the Hudson River shoreline.”

The final report also examined “The Upland Alternative,” an alignment proposed by Protect the Highlands, that would replace the Dockside-to-Little Stony Point route with one that runs along the east side of Route 9D and through the Breakneck Tunnel.

The report concluded that the Upland Alternative has too many downsides, including passing over private driveways, rebuilding hiking trails to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and the construction of a 300-foot retaining wall along Fair Street near the tidal pond.

“This alignment also would be counter to prior public opposition to the Fjord Trail traveling along these streets,” the report states. It says that renovations to the Breakneck Tunnel by the state Department of Transportation are not designed to accommodate large numbers of pedestrians.

The report does not examine proposed changes to the former Dutchess Manor on Route 9D, which will become a visitor center. Because those renovations have “independent utility” from the rest of the trail, they are undergoing a separate environmental review led by the Town of Fishkill Planning Board. But the report does include updated traffic projections related to Dutchess Manor.

The report also does not address the costs of the trail, which the state said is beyond what is required in its environmental review. (The construction costs of the alternate paths were considered in the earlier scoping document.) The report states that “HHFT is required to provide reasonably satisfactory evidence to the Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation commissioner that it has financing or financial commitments sufficient to cover the full cost of construction before each phase of construction may begin.”

Other notable changes from the draft include:

The report lists several steps to minimize the impact of construction. Flags would be placed atop cranes and other equipment to prevent golden eagles and other raptors from attempting to build nests. Wildlife crossings, in the form of culverts and elevated trail sections, would allow passage for wildlife such as timber rattlesnakes, making it less likely that hikers would encounter them. And HHFT has told the state it will undertake a “comprehensive natural resource management program” led by an ecologist.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation will require permits for the boardwalk section of the trail to mitigate the impacts of construction. Cushion blocks would soften the impact of pile driving on the riverbed, and turbidity curtains would prevent disturbed soils from spreading. No river construction would take place in the spring, when fish are migrating upriver. Barges would only be used to construct the section from Little Stony Point to Breakneck, as the water is too shallow from Little Stony Point to Dockside.

HHFT said it will develop an emergency response plan for state approval. To lessen the impact the increase in visitors is expected to have on local emergency services, HHFT will have staff “to provide initial response to incidents,” with support from state parks.

Some commenters had noted that, to comply with state climate laws, HHFT had to calculate the amount of greenhouse gas emissions expected during construction. In the final report, the state calculates that up to 5,288 metric tons of carbon dioxide would be emitted each year, about the same as the emissions from 1,233 gas-powered cars.

Because trail maintenance falls to HHFT, it “would not result in substantial expenditures to local municipalities,” the report says. Dockside Park is maintained by Cold Spring, but with the trail, “management and maintenance” would be assumed by HHFT. At the same time, Cold Spring would no longer receive rental revenues from events at the park.

The final report outlines a series of “post-opening monitoring commitments” that HHFT will undertake to assess the trail’s impact on traffic, visitation and emergency services. Responses could include a roundabout at the intersection of Fair Street and the Washburn Parking Lot, parking reservations for HHFT lots, dynamic pricing that would offer cheaper parking during off-peak times, more shuttle buses, timed entries to the trail or designating Fair Street between Main and Northern Avenue as one-way on Saturdays as well as Sundays.