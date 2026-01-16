Outlines precautionary measures and plans
After receiving more than 650 comments on a draft, New York State on Jan. 7 released its final environmental impact report for the proposed Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail, a 7.5-mile linear park connecting Beacon and Cold Spring.
The Final Generic Environmental Impact Statement, at 833 pages plus appendices, adds precautionary measures to minimize the trail’s impact on the environment, as well as the development of an emergency management plan, a natural resource management program and a commitment to monitor traffic and visitation.
Like the draft, the final report concludes that the trail, including a section south of Little Stony Point in Philipstown that would have a boardwalk on pylons in the Hudson River, is the best way to address the effects of increasing visitation to the Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve and nearby communities.
In one 957-page appendix, the state responded to nearly every public comment received on the draft, including from those who believe the HHFT should begin at Little Stony Point rather than Dockside Park in Cold Spring, which the state owns. In response, the state said eliminating that section “would defeat the project’s purpose of addressing pedestrian safety issues in this important geographic area.”
Of the proposed paths the trail could take from Cold Spring, the state says only one is feasible: starting at the Metro-North station and following the east side of the tracks to Little Stony Point. It has its downsides, according to the state: It would be narrower and steeper, require two pedestrian bridges and “limit the [trail’s] ability to highlight the natural beauty of the Hudson River shoreline.”
The final report also examined “The Upland Alternative,” an alignment proposed by Protect the Highlands, that would replace the Dockside-to-Little Stony Point route with one that runs along the east side of Route 9D and through the Breakneck Tunnel.
The report concluded that the Upland Alternative has too many downsides, including passing over private driveways, rebuilding hiking trails to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and the construction of a 300-foot retaining wall along Fair Street near the tidal pond.
“This alignment also would be counter to prior public opposition to the Fjord Trail traveling along these streets,” the report states. It says that renovations to the Breakneck Tunnel by the state Department of Transportation are not designed to accommodate large numbers of pedestrians.
The report does not examine proposed changes to the former Dutchess Manor on Route 9D, which will become a visitor center. Because those renovations have “independent utility” from the rest of the trail, they are undergoing a separate environmental review led by the Town of Fishkill Planning Board. But the report does include updated traffic projections related to Dutchess Manor.
The report also does not address the costs of the trail, which the state said is beyond what is required in its environmental review. (The construction costs of the alternate paths were considered in the earlier scoping document.) The report states that “HHFT is required to provide reasonably satisfactory evidence to the Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation commissioner that it has financing or financial commitments sufficient to cover the full cost of construction before each phase of construction may begin.”
Other notable changes from the draft include:
- The report lists several steps to minimize the impact of construction. Flags would be placed atop cranes and other equipment to prevent golden eagles and other raptors from attempting to build nests. Wildlife crossings, in the form of culverts and elevated trail sections, would allow passage for wildlife such as timber rattlesnakes, making it less likely that hikers would encounter them. And HHFT has told the state it will undertake a “comprehensive natural resource management program” led by an ecologist.
- The state Department of Environmental Conservation will require permits for the boardwalk section of the trail to mitigate the impacts of construction. Cushion blocks would soften the impact of pile driving on the riverbed, and turbidity curtains would prevent disturbed soils from spreading. No river construction would take place in the spring, when fish are migrating upriver. Barges would only be used to construct the section from Little Stony Point to Breakneck, as the water is too shallow from Little Stony Point to Dockside.
- HHFT said it will develop an emergency response plan for state approval. To lessen the impact the increase in visitors is expected to have on local emergency services, HHFT will have staff “to provide initial response to incidents,” with support from state parks.
- Some commenters had noted that, to comply with state climate laws, HHFT had to calculate the amount of greenhouse gas emissions expected during construction. In the final report, the state calculates that up to 5,288 metric tons of carbon dioxide would be emitted each year, about the same as the emissions from 1,233 gas-powered cars.
- Because trail maintenance falls to HHFT, it “would not result in substantial expenditures to local municipalities,” the report says. Dockside Park is maintained by Cold Spring, but with the trail, “management and maintenance” would be assumed by HHFT. At the same time, Cold Spring would no longer receive rental revenues from events at the park.
- The final report outlines a series of “post-opening monitoring commitments” that HHFT will undertake to assess the trail’s impact on traffic, visitation and emergency services. Responses could include a roundabout at the intersection of Fair Street and the Washburn Parking Lot, parking reservations for HHFT lots, dynamic pricing that would offer cheaper parking during off-peak times, more shuttle buses, timed entries to the trail or designating Fair Street between Main and Northern Avenue as one-way on Saturdays as well as Sundays.
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Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
How wonderful!
Mr. Cronin and the editors of The Current appear to be nakedly-biased sycophants for Scenic Hudson and the politicians and donors behind their ill-conceived and destructive mega-project — the Fjord Trail — for a wide variety of reasons. However, just to name one: There is a truly troubling omission, which should have been on Page One, that Mayor Foley and the Cold Spring Village Board immediately called on the state, hours after NYS Parks released their so-called “findings,” to conduct a public hearing on this controversial project in order to understand its impact on the village. What possible reason, other than pro-Fjord Trail bias, does The Current have for leaving out this obviously news-worthy development? Even the Mid-Hudson News, an online service which covers a large geographical territory of several counties, covered the story of our Village Board asking for public hearing, and that was posted at 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 14. How can the readers of The Current have any belief in the paper’s neutrality or journalistic integrity when this sort of editorial decision/omission is so evident?
Is there a reason reporters have not taken a deeper look at this project? More than 900 pages of public comments were submitted on the DGEIS. The majority raised substantive, fact-based concerns. The response from NYS Parks largely consisted of directing residents back to the very document being challenged, rather than addressing those questions directly. In addition, the Dutchess Manor segment of the trail required two public hearings. Those hearings generated more public comments than any other project the Planning Board has overseen, yet they received no coverage in The Current. This is a large and complex project with significant impacts on traffic, safety, land use, and nearby homeowners. Given the volume and seriousness of public concern, the lack of sustained, investigative reporting is difficult to understand.
I’m disappointed that The Current has not examined the Fjord Trail proposal with a more critical eye, instead adopting the state parks’ blithely trusting positions to accept HHFT’s flawed traffic studies, minimization of wildlife habitat destruction, unsubstantiated claims of ability to pay for construction and maintenance, false characterization of ADA compliance, dismissive rejection of community disruption. But The Current then provides details criticizing the Upland Alternative, a proposal that honestly achieves all the claimed goals of the Fjord Trail at a tiny fraction of the cost — really?! The Current owes the communities it serves a more critical assessment of this colossal major attraction that promises to radically change the Cold Spring-Beacon corridor for the worse.
I had no idea what a gigantic project this will be. No wonder residents are so upset.
I’m thrilled this wonderful project can now finally proceed. I look forward to using the trail once it’s completed. Kudos to the state and local communities for such a thorough analysis and to green-lighting this amazing project!
The Hudson Highlands are one of my favorite places on Earth. It was only a matter of time before humans ruined it. [via Facebook]
Even with the pretty slanted reporting of The Current on this topic (I guess actual mileage may vary on the “without fear or favor” motto), there are some striking confirmations in the article.
Our benevolent HHFT overlords will take over “management and maintenance” of Dockside from the village and cut the village out of an arrangement to manage the park that has been in place for some time. (Remember when it was considered “fearmongering” to warn that this single-donor-fueled tourist attraction would effectively annex Dockside Park and the lower village?)
The enlightened traffic experts at HHFT are now stating they will consider sending more shuttle buses over the crumbling Lunn Terrace bridge and diverting more traffic to the one-way streets of the lower village, while acknowledging plans to adjust traffic flow on Fair Street and add a roundabout at the end of Fair. (Remember when it was considered spreading “disinformation” to point out the impact this will have on traffic and our roads?)
The fix is in, and I’m glad the village is demanding a public hearing. The response to the thoughtful comments of many (“comment noted” is cut-and-pasted throughout the document to dodge the toughest questions) is yet more evidence of the arrogance of this organization, its donors and its enablers. They are going to ruthlessly continue to railroad this through without regard for the “collateral damage” this tourist attraction will inflict.
Most residents welcome the Fjord Trail. At what point will anti-trailers recognize this and stop railroading their minority view on the rest of us? [via Facebook]
How about the whole project just stops? Leave the space alone. Everything doesn’t need to be built or changed around here. [via Facebook]
This is such a waste of money and beautiful land that will be destroyed. We can’t even cut a branch in the woods when we hunt without the state Department of Environmental Conservation wanting to fine us.
There are so many places that hikers could go that won’t disturb the land. I have walked much of this trail route, and most of it is underwater. But Scenic Hudson will fill the swamp and disturb it. We have enough hikers getting hurt and filling the streets; we don’t need anymore. Stay in your own state; we’re full. And hikers don’t bring much money, if any. [via Facebook]
I’m curious about construction accessibility on the west side of the tracks. What I see is only accessible to the river via Dockside Park, so that means heavy traffic through village streets, with workers and materials. Where is the impact study on village roads for that period? Main Street is past due for maintenance, along with the Metro-North bridge, so maybe it’s not the best route. [via Facebook]
The barges and soil disturbances from construction pilings will disturb both PCBs and cadmium encapsulated by many feet of Hudson River mud. Years ago, Cold Spring discussed installing mushroom anchors for boating visitors, but state parks gave a hard “no,” reiterating that the area is too sensitive due to contamination encapsulation and the sensitivity of aquatic plantings.
New studies on contamination need to be undertaken and reviewed, instead of relying on Superfund data that is decades old. Pollution plumes move with the tide, ice and Mother Nature. State parks, the Legislature and others want this fraud project completed at any cost. However, facts, opinions and data provided by organizations or individuals who are compensated for their support via donations or funding are not honest facts. Sleight of hand and misdirection seems to be the plan, including blatant lies to village boards.
This is a David-and-Goliath moment for our community. Watching a village’s demise is sad. However, I believe Gov. Kathy Hochul has already commissioned our requiem via her promised $20 million bridge-to-nowhere at Breakneck.
Some don’t understand what they are about to lose. They remain oblivious because they only compare our villages to where they have come from. [via Facebook]
The gosh darn greedy Cold Spring businesses hope to cash in even further on tourism, with no regard for residents, environment or conservation. Put in safe parking on Route 9D and call it a day. [via Facebook]
“Gosh darn greedy merchants”? Are you kidding? The merchants on Main Street are predominantly Philipstown, Cold Spring, Nelsonville or nearby residents. They are our neighbors, just trying to make a living, using their grit and creativity that’s rarely seen in the milquetoast business sectors anywhere else around here. Cold Spring’s retail sector only enjoys about seven months of the kind of traffic they really need, and it certainly isn’t made up for with local shoppers. It’s cruel and mean-spirited to portray any of them as “greedy.”
The Fjord Trail debate has always been exquisite entertainment, regardless of which side you’re on. The pearl clutching is delicious. Please keep it coming. [via Facebook]