Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected]).
For a full listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
MLK JR. DAY
MON 19
Keeping the Dream Alive
BEACON
8:30 a.m. Springfield Baptist Church
8 Mattie Cooper Square
The 11th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration begins with a continental breakfast, followed by a parade at 9:30 a.m. and a lunch and award presentation for students who submitted essays. Snow date: Feb. 16.
MON 19
Forgotten Valor in the Cause of Liberty
GARRISON
1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Aaron Mair will discuss the 1st Rhode Island Regiment, a group of Black, white and Native American soldiers who fought in the 1781 Battle of Pine’s Bridge in Yorktown Heights.
COMMUNITY
SAT 17
Bird Walk
BEACON
7 a.m. Long Dock Park
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Guides from the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will lead this hike to look for eagles, waterfowl, falcons and other birds. Cost: $10
SAT 17
Team Puzzle Challenge
COLD SPRING
1 – 3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Teams with up to five people can compete (ages 11 and older). Solo signups will be matched with a team.
SUN 18
The Unseen Wars
BEACON
4 p.m. Savage Wonder
139 Main St. | savagewonder.org
Hannah Brooks will moderate this program on life with mental illness with psychiatrist Galen Ballentine, poet Nina Robins and filmmaker Nira Burstein. Burstein’s short film, Dear Shop Girl, will be screened. Cost: $12.50
SAT 24
Evergreen Minds
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Dia Beacon
3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
At this workshop for people living with dementia and their caregivers, participants will explore an artist’s work and then create their own. Registration required.
SAT 24
Burns Night Supper
PHILIPSTOWN
7 p.m. The Garrison
2015 Route 9
hudsonhighlanders.org
The Hudson Highlands Pipe Band celebrates Scotland’s national poet, Robert Burns, with traditional music, performances, dancing and food. Cost: $185
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 17
A Young Writers Workshop
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Actress and author Ally Sheedy, who wrote and published a book at age 12, will be interviewed by screenwriter Emily Lansbury and lead a writing exercise for children and teens ages 8 to 13. Register online. Free
MON 19
Playing with Fire
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Firehouse
154 Main St.
dub.sh/CSFC-movie
The Cold Spring Fire Co. will host a screening of this family-friendly John Cena film, followed by a tour of a firetruck. Children in elementary school or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Buy tickets online. Cost: $10 or pay what you can
FRI 23
Candle Making Workshop
COLD SPRING
2:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 6 to 12 are invited to make scented soy candles. Registration required.
FRI 23
Teen Game and Puzzle Night
COLD SPRING
5 – 7 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Teens and tweens can play games and solve puzzles. Snacks provided. Registration required.
FRI 23
Scavenger Hunt
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Students in grades 6 to 12 are invited to search for hidden numbers and win prizes. Registration required.
SAT 24
Broadway in Beacon
BEACON
2 p.m. Saint Rita’s Music Room
85 Eliza St.
saintritasmusicroom.com
This rising-stars open mic event is for students in high school and younger who want to sing showtunes with live accompaniment. Cost: $20 to $30
SAT 24
Frozen 2
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The library will screen this 2019 sequel in which Elsa goes on a journey to find the source of her powers to save her kingdom.
STAGE & SCREEN
SUN 18
Michael Blaustein
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Bardavon
35 Market St. | bardavon.org
The stand-up comedian will perform as part of his Taste Me Tour. Cost: $35 to $65
FRI 23
Open Mic Night
BEACON
7 – 10 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
A lottery sign-up begins at 6:15 p.m. for this music, poetry and spoken-word event hosted by Jay Strauss and friends. Cost: $5
MUSIC
SAT 17
Beacon Rising
HOPEWELL JUNCTION
4:30 p.m. John Jay High School
2012 Route 52 | givebutter.com/BkxEac
The choir’s winter concert will focus on works by women, LGBTQ and BIPOC composers. Bring food donations for Fareground. Cost: $25 to $40 ($15 children, seniors)
SAT 17
Barnkat Jamboree
BEACON
7 p.m. Industrial Arts
511 Fishkill Ave.
industrialartsbrewing.com
This “experimental sound and light alchemy” performance will feature three solo artists and visual projections. Cost: $10
SAT 17
Old Blind Dogs
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Formed in Aberdeen in the 1990s, the band plays traditional Scottish folk music. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 18
Jay Strauss and The Floating Seeds
BEACON
6 p.m. Savage Wonder
139 Main St. | savagewonder.org
The songwriter and guitarist will play music from his album, Based on a True Story. Free
THURS 22
Shakey
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
The musician Briz will celebrate Neil Young’s 80th birthday with stories, reflections and songs. Free
THURS 22
Jazzwomen
BEACON
6 p.m. Savage Wonder
139 Main St. | savagewonder.org
Lois Hicks-Wozniak (sax, flute), Bev Poyerd (keys) and Kim Peralta (drums) will play compositions by women and some classics.
FRI 23
Hank Azaria and the EZ Street Band
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The Emmy-winning actor and his band will perform Bruce Springsteen’s music to benefit the Four Through Nine Foundation. Cost: $58 to $78
FRI 23
Last Minute Soulmates
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will play music written by singer and guitarist Russ St. George, accompanied by a multimedia show by Five Corner Films. Cost: $20 minimum purchase
FRI 23
RetroPalooza
BEACON
8 p.m. Saint Rita’s Music Room
85 Eliza St.
saintritasmusicroom.com
The bands Trois Cat Sank and Factory 2nds will play music from the 1960s to the 1980s. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
FRI 23
Willowhym
BEACON
9 p.m. Savage Wonder
139 Main St. | savagewonder.org
The acoustic duo, Meghan Gasior (vocals) and Carl Martin Leitz (guitar), will cover music from the 1970s to the present. Cost: $10
SAT 24
Prize Fighter | New York Nicks | Arms Reach
BEACON
7 p.m. Industrial Arts
511 Fishkill Ave.
industrialartsbrewing.com
The three pop-punk bands will perform. Cost: $12
SAT 24
Slam Allen’s Soul and Blues Revue
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Blues Hall of Fame inductee will play with Elly Wininger. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 25
Telepathic Moon Dance
BEACON
2 p.m. Saint Rita’s Music Room
85 Eliza St.
saintritasmusicroom.com
The jazz fusion jam band will play a family show. Dancing encouraged. Cost: $10 ($15 door, free for ages 12 and younger)
TALKS & TOURS
WED 21
Move Through Creative Blocks
BEACON
7 p.m. Beahive
6 Eliza St.
845-418-3731 | dub.sh/beahive-events
Kate Rogovin will teach participants how to use hypnotic visualization to get back their creative flow. Free
SUN 25
Imagined Natures After War
PHILIPSTOWN
2 p.m. Magazzino
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
During this International Holocaust Remembrance Day program, Natalia Indrimi and Valerie Da Costa will discuss the work of Primo Levi and Pino Pascali in the 1960s in relation to postwar legacies in literature and art. Reserve tickets online. Free
SUN 25
Mind, Body, Spirit, Food
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Move Cold Spring
37 Chestnut St. | 845-265-2080
splitrockbooks.com
Nicki Sizemore will discuss her new cookbook, which includes gluten-free recipes and mindfulness.
CIVIC
SUN 18
Ward 4 Office Hours
BEACON
12:30 – 2 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Carolyn Bennett Glauda (City Council) and Yvette Valdés Smith (Dutchess Legislature) will meet with constituents.
TUES 20
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Middle School Library
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
TUES 20
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall
1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
WED 21
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School
1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
WED 21
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall
258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
THURS 22
Town Hall
7 p.m. Via Zoom
bit.ly/VirtualTownHall2026
Assembly Member Dana Levenberg, whose district includes Philipstown, will host this event. Register online.
SAT 24
Town Hall
GARRISON
10 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 914-941-1111
desmondfishlibrary.org
Assembly Member Dana Levenberg will meet with constituents.
SAT 24
Veteran Town Hall
POUGHKEEPSIE
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. American Legion
55 Overlook Road | dutchessny.gov
Dutchess County veterans and their families can learn about services.
Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.