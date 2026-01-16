Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected]).

For a full listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

MLK JR. DAY

MON 19

Keeping the Dream Alive

BEACON

8:30 a.m. Springfield Baptist Church

8 Mattie Cooper Square

The 11th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration begins with a continental breakfast, followed by a parade at 9:30 a.m. and a lunch and award presentation for students who submitted essays. Snow date: Feb. 16.



MON 19

Forgotten Valor in the Cause of Liberty

GARRISON

1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Aaron Mair will discuss the 1st Rhode Island Regiment, a group of Black, white and Native American soldiers who fought in the 1781 Battle of Pine’s Bridge in Yorktown Heights.

COMMUNITY

SAT 17

Bird Walk

BEACON

7 a.m. Long Dock Park

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Guides from the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will lead this hike to look for eagles, waterfowl, falcons and other birds. Cost: $10

SAT 17

Team Puzzle Challenge

COLD SPRING

1 – 3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Teams with up to five people can compete (ages 11 and older). Solo signups will be matched with a team.

SUN 18

The Unseen Wars

BEACON

4 p.m. Savage Wonder

139 Main St. | savagewonder.org

Hannah Brooks will moderate this program on life with mental illness with psychiatrist Galen Ballentine, poet Nina Robins and filmmaker Nira Burstein. Burstein’s short film, Dear Shop Girl, will be screened. Cost: $12.50

SAT 24

Evergreen Minds

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Dia Beacon

3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

At this workshop for people living with dementia and their caregivers, participants will explore an artist’s work and then create their own. Registration required.

SAT 24

Burns Night Supper

PHILIPSTOWN

7 p.m. The Garrison

2015 Route 9

hudsonhighlanders.org

The Hudson Highlands Pipe Band celebrates Scotland’s national poet, Robert Burns, with traditional music, performances, dancing and food. Cost: $185

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 17

A Young Writers Workshop

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Actress and author Ally Sheedy, who wrote and published a book at age 12, will be interviewed by screenwriter Emily Lansbury and lead a writing exercise for children and teens ages 8 to 13. Register online. Free

MON 19

Playing with Fire

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Firehouse

154 Main St.

dub.sh/CSFC-movie

The Cold Spring Fire Co. will host a screening of this family-friendly John Cena film, followed by a tour of a firetruck. Children in elementary school or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Buy tickets online. Cost: $10 or pay what you can





FRI 23

Candle Making Workshop

COLD SPRING

2:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 6 to 12 are invited to make scented soy candles. Registration required.

FRI 23

Teen Game and Puzzle Night

COLD SPRING

5 – 7 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Teens and tweens can play games and solve puzzles. Snacks provided. Registration required.

FRI 23

Scavenger Hunt

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Students in grades 6 to 12 are invited to search for hidden numbers and win prizes. Registration required.

SAT 24

Broadway in Beacon

BEACON

2 p.m. Saint Rita’s Music Room

85 Eliza St.

saintritasmusicroom.com

This rising-stars open mic event is for students in high school and younger who want to sing showtunes with live accompaniment. Cost: $20 to $30

SAT 24

Frozen 2

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The library will screen this 2019 sequel in which Elsa goes on a journey to find the source of her powers to save her kingdom.

STAGE & SCREEN

SUN 18

Michael Blaustein

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Bardavon

35 Market St. | bardavon.org

The stand-up comedian will perform as part of his Taste Me Tour. Cost: $35 to $65

FRI 23

Open Mic Night

BEACON

7 – 10 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

A lottery sign-up begins at 6:15 p.m. for this music, poetry and spoken-word event hosted by Jay Strauss and friends. Cost: $5

MUSIC

SAT 17

Beacon Rising

HOPEWELL JUNCTION

4:30 p.m. John Jay High School

2012 Route 52 | givebutter.com/BkxEac

The choir’s winter concert will focus on works by women, LGBTQ and BIPOC composers. Bring food donations for Fareground. Cost: $25 to $40 ($15 children, seniors)

SAT 17

Barnkat Jamboree

BEACON

7 p.m. Industrial Arts

511 Fishkill Ave.

industrialartsbrewing.com

This “experimental sound and light alchemy” performance will feature three solo artists and visual projections. Cost: $10

SAT 17

Old Blind Dogs

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Formed in Aberdeen in the 1990s, the band plays traditional Scottish folk music. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 18

Jay Strauss and The Floating Seeds

BEACON

6 p.m. Savage Wonder

139 Main St. | savagewonder.org

The songwriter and guitarist will play music from his album, Based on a True Story. Free

THURS 22

Shakey

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

The musician Briz will celebrate Neil Young’s 80th birthday with stories, reflections and songs. Free

THURS 22

Jazzwomen

BEACON

6 p.m. Savage Wonder

139 Main St. | savagewonder.org

Lois Hicks-Wozniak (sax, flute), Bev Poyerd (keys) and Kim Peralta (drums) will play compositions by women and some classics.

FRI 23

Hank Azaria and the EZ Street Band

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The Emmy-winning actor and his band will perform Bruce Springsteen’s music to benefit the Four Through Nine Foundation. Cost: $58 to $78





FRI 23

Last Minute Soulmates

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will play music written by singer and guitarist Russ St. George, accompanied by a multimedia show by Five Corner Films. Cost: $20 minimum purchase

FRI 23

RetroPalooza

BEACON

8 p.m. Saint Rita’s Music Room

85 Eliza St.

saintritasmusicroom.com

The bands Trois Cat Sank and Factory 2nds will play music from the 1960s to the 1980s. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

FRI 23

Willowhym

BEACON

9 p.m. Savage Wonder

139 Main St. | savagewonder.org

The acoustic duo, Meghan Gasior (vocals) and Carl Martin Leitz (guitar), will cover music from the 1970s to the present. Cost: $10

SAT 24

Prize Fighter | New York Nicks | Arms Reach

BEACON

7 p.m. Industrial Arts

511 Fishkill Ave.

industrialartsbrewing.com

The three pop-punk bands will perform. Cost: $12

SAT 24

Slam Allen’s Soul and Blues Revue

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Blues Hall of Fame inductee will play with Elly Wininger. Cost: $25 ($30 door)





SUN 25

Telepathic Moon Dance

BEACON

2 p.m. Saint Rita’s Music Room

85 Eliza St.

saintritasmusicroom.com

The jazz fusion jam band will play a family show. Dancing encouraged. Cost: $10 ($15 door, free for ages 12 and younger)

TALKS & TOURS

WED 21

Move Through Creative Blocks

BEACON

7 p.m. Beahive

6 Eliza St.

845-418-3731 | dub.sh/beahive-events

Kate Rogovin will teach participants how to use hypnotic visualization to get back their creative flow. Free

SUN 25

Imagined Natures After War

PHILIPSTOWN

2 p.m. Magazzino

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

During this International Holocaust Remembrance Day program, Natalia Indrimi and Valerie Da Costa will discuss the work of Primo Levi and Pino Pascali in the 1960s in relation to postwar legacies in literature and art. Reserve tickets online. Free

SUN 25

Mind, Body, Spirit, Food

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Move Cold Spring

37 Chestnut St. | 845-265-2080

splitrockbooks.com

Nicki Sizemore will discuss her new cookbook, which includes gluten-free recipes and mindfulness.

CIVIC

SUN 18

Ward 4 Office Hours

BEACON

12:30 – 2 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Carolyn Bennett Glauda (City Council) and Yvette Valdés Smith (Dutchess Legislature) will meet with constituents.

TUES 20

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Middle School Library

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

TUES 20

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall

1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

WED 21

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School

1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

WED 21

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall

258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

THURS 22

Town Hall

7 p.m. Via Zoom

bit.ly/VirtualTownHall2026

Assembly Member Dana Levenberg, whose district includes Philipstown, will host this event. Register online.

SAT 24

Town Hall

GARRISON

10 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 914-941-1111

desmondfishlibrary.org

Assembly Member Dana Levenberg will meet with constituents.

SAT 24

Veteran Town Hall

POUGHKEEPSIE

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. American Legion

55 Overlook Road | dutchessny.gov

Dutchess County veterans and their families can learn about services.