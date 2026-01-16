BOYS’ BASKETBALL — The wins keep coming for the Bulldogs, who defeated Newburgh, 60-51, on Jan. 8 behind 23 points from Michai Thompson, and Port Jervis, 75-60, on Wednesday (Jan. 14) following a strong second half. Ryan Landisi had 20 points and Jahcier Ballard added 18. Beacon (11-1) travels to Liberty on Saturday (Jan. 17) before wrapping up a six-game road trip at Cornwall on Jan. 26.

Photos by Scott Rausenberger























GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — Beacon kicked off 2026 by dominating Port Jervis, 60-37, before losing at Red Hook, 65-62. Mia Lentini was dialed in against Port Jervis, scoring 22 points, followed by Vivi Bailey (12) and Drew Kelly (10). Against Red Hook, ninth-grader Za’Layni Shand broke out with 32 points, while Kelly had 16 and Mia Lentini contributed 10. The Bulldogs (4-2) began a six-game homestand on Jan. 15 against Liberty; next week, the team hosts Middletown at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Dover at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

WRESTLING — The Bulldogs lost two matches last week, coming up short at Washingtonville, 49-26, on Jan. 5 and Cornwall, 56-25, on Jan. 8. Nathaniel Salvati (118 pounds) and Elijah Rupp (285) recorded pins. Beacon travels to Wallkill today (Jan. 16) before welcoming teams from Arlington, Ballston Spa, Ellenville, Fallsburg, Goshen, Highland, Irvington, Kingston, Pawling, Peekskill, Saugerties and Wappingers Falls on Saturday for its annual tournament.

BOYS’ SWIMMING — The Bulldogs defeated Valley Central, 87-76, on Jan. 8 behind first-place finishes by Fionn Fehilly in the 50 freestyle (24.29) and 500 freestyle (5:47.03) and Ada Bagriyanik in the 200 individual medley (2:36.59). On Monday (Jan. 12), Beacon defeated FDR High from Hyde Park, 95-71, with Fehilly winning the 50 free (24.25) and 100 free (54.48) and Bagriyanik taking the 200 free (2:21.19) and 500 free (6:26.66). Gavin Troiano won the 100 breaststroke (1:13.75). The Bulldogs take on Pine Bush on Thursday (Jan. 22).

HALL OF FAME — Beacon held its induction ceremony on Jan. 9 for the 2025 class of the Eric J. Romanino BHS Athletics Hall of Fame. The honorees were the 2017-19 girls’ bowling team coached by Brian Mahon; DJ Decandia (football and wrestling, 2008); Addy Rutkoske (swimming, 2015); Kathleen Davis (softball, 2011); Kevin Davis (soccer and wrestling, 2013); Paige Baisley (track and field, 2016); Selena Virtuoso (bowling, 2020); and baseball coach Bobby Atwell. The first Hall of Fame class was inducted in 1998; athletes and teams can be nominated five years after they graduate.