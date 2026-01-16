GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — The Blue Devils got the best of visiting Putnam Valley, 45-38, on Jan. 9. After surrendering 12 points in the first quarter, Haldane only allowed the Tigers to score 13 in the second and third. Kayla Ruggiero had 19 points, followed by Marisa Peters with 11. The Blue Devils had a tougher time against undefeated Yonkers Montessori Academy on Monday (Jan. 12), losing 58-18, and at Woodlands on Wednesday, falling 51-32. Haldane (6-5) will be at Briarcliff today (Jan. 16) and at Hamilton on Jan. 23.

Photos by Skip Pearlman





Kayla Ruggiero drives against Yonkers Montessori Academy.

(Photos by Skip Pearlman)





BOYS’ BASKETBALL — In the first of four games, on Jan. 9, Haldane fell to visiting Putnam Valley, 62-50. Luke Bozsik scored 24 points, followed by Zane Del Pozo with nine and David Powlis and Lincoln McCarthy with five apiece. On Monday (Jan. 12), the Blue Devils traveled to Croton-Harmon and returned with a 55-52 victory. Bozsik and Del Pozo each had 15. Haldane was pummeled on Wednesday at Hastings, 74-45 (Bozsik had 14 and Del Pozo added nine), and hosted Yonkers Montessori on Thursday. The Blue Devils (3-7) play visiting Hamilton on Thursday (Jan. 22) at 6:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK — Haldane competed Jan. 10 at the Hall of Fame Invitational at The Armory in New York City. For the girls, Shayla Ochoa was 19th in the 55-meter dash in 8.21 and 41st in the long jump at 13-2; Hazel Berkley was 59th in the 3,000 meters in 12:37.6; and Cayleigh Deikus was 69th in the 2-mile run in 15:59.74. For the boys, Owen Powers was 14th in the 3,200 meters in 9:43.74 and 17th in the 2-mile run in 9:47.28, and Jake Rojas was 62nd in the shot put at 29-6.5. The Blue Devils will return to The Armory on Sunday (Jan. 18) for the Section I League Championships.