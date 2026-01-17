Anna Garcia (1940-2026)

Anna I. Garcia, 85, died Jan. 12 with family members at her side.

She was born June 24, 1940, in Ponce, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Angel Martinez and Rose Montalvo. In 1961, she married Louis Garcia, who died in 2011.

Anna found her greatest joy outdoors, with her hands in the soil, tending to her flowers and beautiful rose bushes, her family said. She was also a history buff, passing down her knowledge and passion for the past to her children.

Anna had a wonderful sense of humor and was known for her booming, infectious laugh. In quieter moments, she enjoyed watching nostalgic movies and listening to the music she loved, especially 1970s and disco favorites, with a special fondness for Elvis and Santa Esmeralda. A detail-oriented person, Anna noticed and appreciated the smallest things. Her generosity extended far beyond her circle, as she faithfully donated to many charities, her family said.

Anna is survived by her son, John Garcia (Lisa) and their children, Andrew and Crystal Garcia and Alexandra Fusaro (Matthew); her son, Alan Garcia; and her daughter, Carolyn Cullaro (Joseph) and their children, Victoria Neal (Kyree) and August Cullaro (Darrien). She is also survived by her siblings, Jerome, Mary Lou, Cookie, Milton and Nelson. Her brother, Angel Martinez, died in 2009.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday (Jan. 17) at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 Willow St., in Beacon, followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

Virginia Harris (1940-2025)

Virginia R. Harris, 85, died Jan. 11 at her home, surrounded by family members.

She was born Dec. 7, 1940, in Beacon, the daughter of Harold and Edna (Morris) Lake. After graduating from Beacon High School, she was employed for many years at Beacon Looms. She married Charles Harris, who died in 2006.

Virginia was an exceptional baker, best known for her cheesecake. She had a love for animals, especially dogs. She brought her backyard to life, feeding the birds and tending to her gardens, her family said. She loved being with her family.

She is survived by her children: Karen Harden (Scott), Laurie Marinaccio (Tim), Jeffrey Hockler (Kelly) and Bill Hockler (Jo-Anne); her grandchildren, Candice Walker (Chris), Jordan Marinaccio, Courtney Azzone (Drew), Charlie Marinaccio, Ryan Harden, Amanda Gianciotti (Nick), Celena Hockler (Steve), Jessica Hockler, Will Hockler, Danielle Hockler (T.J.) and William Hockler (Janelle); and nine great-grandchildren.

Virginia is also survived by her siblings: Mattie Bosch, Marilyn Butler, Barbara Martire (Tony), Jayla Irons (Paul) and Sandy Tabone (Wayne). In addition to her husband, her sons Bryan Hockler and Tim Hockler, and her sister, Duane Galletta, died earlier.

A funeral service was held on Jan. 15 at McHoul Funeral Home in Fishkill, followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to C.A.R.E Animal Rescue of Dutchess County (careofdc.org).

Barbara Hanson (1939-2026)

Barbara Hanson, 86, died on Jan. 12.

She was born in Berlin, the daughter of Eva Hilgendorff, a month before the start of World War II. Her father was conscripted into the Army and, soon afterward, her mother began looking for shelter in the countryside. Barbara told many happy stories of living on farms, drinking fresh milk, eating warm bread out of the baker’s oven and foraging for wild mushrooms with her mother.

Barbara and Eva emigrated in 1951 to Canada and later to the U.S., settling in Chicago. Barbara became a naturalized citizen on Sept. 7, 1965. She put herself through design school in Chicago and began a career in interior design at the Merchandise Mart as a display designer for the Simmons bedding company.

She later joined Carson’s Department Store and worked in window design and merchandise display for housewares and bedding. She rose up to “buyer” in housewares and traveled all over Europe looking for products to stock their stores in the Midwest.

After a long career at Carson’s, she moved to Hastings-on-Hudson and worked for GEAR Design and Spartan Mills.

Always with an eye for color and design, Barbara was quick to notice beauty in art and architecture. She enjoyed reading, music and fine art, spending much time at the Chicago Art Institute and the many New York City museums and galleries. She eventually settled in Beacon, where she is survived by her daughter, Brenda.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 31 at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., in Beacon.