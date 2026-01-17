Retired Beacon officer shot roommate last year

A state judge’s decision on motions in the criminal case against a retired Beacon police officer accused of killing his roommate will not come until at least March.

Edison Irizarry, 52 at the time, was arrested July 21 after police responded to a 911 call placed by Irizarry, who said he had shot his roommate. Police found Casey Cuddy, 58, of Beacon, dead inside an apartment at 86 Rombout Ave.

Irizarry served 17 years with the Beacon Police Department before retiring in 2021. After learning that Irizarry was a retired officer, Beacon police turned the investigation over to the New York State Police.

On Friday (Jan. 16), Judge Jessica Segal scheduled a status report for March 12 after Irizarry, in an orange prison jumpsuit with his hands and feet cuffed, made a brief appearance in County Court in Poughkeepsie.

Irizarry is accused of shooting Cuddy, a psychiatric mental health nurse, multiple times with a 9-millimeter semi-automatic Glock pistol. He pleaded not guilty in Beacon City Court on July 22 and was indicted by a Dutchess grand jury on Aug. 5 on a second-degree murder charge. He is being held at the county jail in Poughkeepsie without bail.

In an interview last year with the Times Union, Irizarry said he had acted in self-defense to prevent “something evil from happening.”

On Friday, Susan Mraz Mungavin, Irizarry’s public defender, said she is waiting for a report from a psychiatric expert who is evaluating her client.

The judge said prosecutors may hire their own specialist to perform a mental-health evaluation and also request Irizarry’s cell phone records. She said she would wait until the medical evaluations are completed before scheduling further hearings.