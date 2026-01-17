Mid-Hudson system announces grants

The Mid-Hudson Library System last month announced $1.7 million in annual construction grants, including for Cold Spring and Putnam Valley.

The Butterfield Memorial Library will receive $55,296 to upgrade its HVAC system to improve energy efficiency, while the Putnam Valley Free Library was awarded $72,709 to install two electric-vehicle charging stations.

In Beacon, meanwhile, Assembly Member Jonathan Jacobson on Thursday (Jan. 22) announced that he has secured $10,000 in state funding for programming at the Howland Public Library.

jacobson library

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