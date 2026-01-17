Looking Back in Philipstown

250 Years Ago (January 1776)

The Continental Congress said that Queens County appeared unwilling to support the Revolution because it refused to send deputies to a convention there. They declared the residents to be unprotected against the British and that no one should do business or communicate with them.

A 47-page pamphlet called Common Sense, written by an anonymous patriot, was published on Jan. 10 and widely distributed. Its author (Thomas Paine) argued that there were two major flaws in British governance: monarchy and hereditary rule. “We have it in our power to begin the world anew,” he wrote. “America shall make a stand, not for herself alone, but for the world.” (After the war, the New York Legislature gave Paine a 100-acre farm in New Rochelle.)

Col. Henry Knox reported that his train of 59 cannon and mortars seized from the British had reached Albany from Fort Ticonderoga and that residents helped to drag the heavy artillery across the frozen Hudson River. From there, Knox and his troops marched south to Columbia County before turning east toward Boston.

Alexander Hamilton, 21, formed a provincial artillery company in New York City.

Gen. Philip Schuyler led a force of 3,000 patriots to Johnstown, northwest of Albany, where they forced Sir John Johnson and 700 Loyalists to surrender their weapons.

150 Years Ago (January 1876)

The Cold Spring Recorder reported that Dennis McCarty, a brother of James McCarty of the village, had been aboard a steamer that struck a submerged log about 20 miles from Memphis, overturned and sank within minutes. The seven crew members and 16 passengers managed to escape by riding the detached pilot house to shore. The Minneola had been going at full speed with 900 tons of freight, mostly furniture.

It was 47 degrees on New Year’s Day.

Although a horse owned by William Ladue survived a tumble from the railroad bridge over the Foundry Cove and was able to swim ashore, it died the next day.

Abner Merritt, the milkman, said he was attempting to break up a dogfight at the corner of Pine and Parrott streets when a man rushed from a nearby home and punched him, apparently because he wanted to see which dog would win.

Nichols exhibited at his store a beautifully handwritten Family Register and the Lord’s Prayer done on Bristol board with pens of various colors. It was the work of a young blacksmith who roomed with Morgan Putter.

Levi Bailey showed the editor of The Recorder a turnip that resembled a small boy, with its roots as the arms.

Charley Merritt, charged with assault, had to be “ironed” [handcuffed] by Officer McAndrew after his arrest on Garden Street to get him to the cells at Town Hall. The next day, Merritt escaped but was chased down. Justice Ferris sentenced him to four months in the Albany Penitentiary.

The Cold Spring Library Association hosted a debate at the Reformed Church on the question: Resolved, that capital punishment ought to be abolished.

Addison Merrick rented the store in Goodsell’s building to open a grocery. “The addition of two grocery stores to our former number at this decreased season for business is, to say the least, a bold attempt,” said The Recorder.

After receiving a letter from his father in Cuba, Vincent Louise sailed for the island to address “political troubles.” Louise was a naturalized U.S. citizen.

J.A. Tait had a rough Wednesday, according to The Recorder. In the morning, he fell from his wagon and hurt his arm. In the evening, his horse ran away. He returned home to find the doors locked, because the ladies had gone on a visit. He propped a ladder to reach an upper window, but it broke and sent him tumbling.

Milt Lawrence complained that a list published in The Recorder that said he had received assistance from the poor master was in error. The Recorder investigated and concluded Lawrence was correct: He had not requested aid. Instead, according to a “credible informant,” Mrs. Lawrence had needed to see a doctor, but her husband was drunk and refused to go for help. Neighbors contacted the poor master, who agreed to pay Dr. Griffin’s $10 fee [about $300 today].

During an argument, George Truesdell attacked a young butcher named Wiltsie and bit him. Witnesses said that, had they not stepped in, Truesdell was about to be seriously injured by a cleaver.

St. Mary’s Church installed storm windows on the north side of the sanctuary to make it warmer.

The train depot received a new steam pump and lanterns for its illuminated timetable, or “Dutch clock.”

Mr. Belsher, who operated the ferry that ran from Highlands Falls to West Point to Garrison, was having a larger boat built for $90,000 [$2.7 million].

100 Years Ago (January 1926)

Leonard Jaycox, on vacation in Daytona Beach, broke his arm in two places while attempting to crank his car.

The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce hosted a dinner for its members at the Hotel Roosevelt in New York City.

Elsie Muller, a former Haldane High School student, won every event she entered at skating races held at Newburgh. [Muller later represented the U.S. at the 1932 Olympics in Lake Placid when women’s speed skating debuted as a demonstration sport.]

Judge Southard granted nine pistol permits in Philipstown.

The Cold Spring Fire Co. petitioned the village for a new home. It said its frame building was too small and that it was heated by a gas stove, a fire hazard that could endanger its $85,000 [$1.6 million] in equipment.

A preliminary meeting was held at the home of Dr. L.M. Stevenson to organize a Savings and Loan Association.

Mr. and Mrs. William Ladue left by automobile for a Florida vacation.

Representatives of a moving picture corporation, accompanied by real estate agent J.V. Ball, inspected several sites to build a theater. Other parties scouted for a site to open a pawn shop but decided that the town was not large enough for two.

Donald Stevenson of Nelsonville was transferred to the Chicago office of the Westinghouse Electric Co.

Helen Whittle, an avian specialist who had most recently submitted a report on parasites to the Bulletin of the Northeastern Bird-Banding Association, visited her brother, Arthur Granger, in Nelsonville.

Tom Farrell died at his residence on Garden Street at age 54. The Cold Spring native worked at furniture stores in New York City before joining the New York Police Department in 1895, serving for 25 years until his retirement. It was said he seldom passed a child without giving a cordial greeting.

Louis Montrestella of Cold Spring sang on a live radio program broadcast by WRW in Tarrytown.

Heavy rain caused the brook under the Main Street sidewalk between Chestnut and Furnace streets to overflow, damaging the wood.

Arthur Stewart was experimenting with a local radio station and asked residents to tune in between 6:15 and 6:45 each evening and report the reception quality.

After an inspection, the State Commission of Prisons noted that “it does not appear that inmates are given any supervision other than by the caretaker and her family, who reside in the building” [Town Hall], and recommended the night policeman check the cells at least hourly if a prisoner was present. (That happened, on average, every other week.) To give the officer access, it said, the caretaker should not bar the door with an iron rod when she went to bed.

Because of a coal shortage, the Butterfield Library said it would close on Wednesday afternoons and evenings.

The library was routinely closed on Sunday afternoons, when a 15-member orchestra organized by Capt. Dale rehearsed there; Dale brought his own coal.

50 Years Ago (January 1976)

The Haldane office received a call on a Monday afternoon saying a bomb would go off at the school at 3 p.m. The elementary and middle schools were evacuated at 1:45 p.m. and the high school at 2 p.m. After a search, the schools reopened on Tuesday morning.

A former Philipstown resident, Edward Culbert, who three years earlier had moved to Texas, was struck and killed while walking along Route 9. The driver left the scene. Culbert, 70, was visiting his children. He was born on Parrott Street in 1905; his father had come to Cold Spring to work at the West Point Foundry. Culbert ran the Philipstown Garage on Garrison Road for 23 years, then joined the Marathon Battery Co. He and his wife moved to Waco when Marathon relocated there.

Following a terrorist bombing at LaGuardia Airport that killed 11 people, Rep. Hamilton Fish, whose district included Philipstown, called for increased security at nuclear power plants such as Indian Point.

Airman First Class Gregory Inness, 20, a Haldane graduate, died in an automobile accident in Madrid, Spain, near where he was stationed.

Mary Zuvic, a Haldane junior, scored a school-record 41 points in a girls’ basketball win over Millbrook before breaking her own record with 51 points against Dover Plains. Her brother, John, held the boys’ record with 34 points.

After New York State said it had no objection, the boards of the Manitou Common and the Garrison Union Free school districts met to discuss a merger.

The Cold Spring Zoning Board of Appeals rejected a proposal to build a 160-bed nursing home on a Route 9D parcel opposite the Butterfield Hospital, which owned the land. The board noted that local law limited nursing homes to 15 rooms and said the proposed structure was too large for the 4-acre lot.

The hospital had endorsed the proposal. “We lost $117,000 [$706,000] in 1975, and the only way we can keep that hospital operating is by increased use of hospital beds,” said its president, William Moss. “If we don’t have some further push up the hill, the days of Butterfield Hospital are numbered.” Some residents also expressed support. “Patients have visitors, and visitors spend money,” said James Lovell of 191 Main St.

25 Years Ago (January 2001)

Con Edison restarted Indian Point 2, which had been closed for nearly a year following a radioactive leak. Con Ed planned to sell the reactor to Entergy, which had purchased Indian Point 3. The leak occurred when a tube in one of the reactor’s four steam generators burst, releasing 20,000 gallons of radioactive water. Rep. Sue Kelly, whose district included Philipstown, said the Nuclear Regulatory Commission was allowing Con Ed to restart the reactor too quickly.

Friends and family members of Jim Guinan, owner of Guinan’s at Garrison’s Landing, hosted a 75th birthday celebration at the Garrison Art Center. Guinan sang “Danny Boy” and Ruth Loughran sang “When Irish Eyes are Smiling.”

Kacey Morabito, a Philipstown resident who was the morning host at WHUD, was nominated for a New York Air Award for her interview with R.L. Stine, author of the children’s Goosebumps series.

Trudie Grace joined the Putnam County Historical Society as curator of exhibits and collections. She most recently had been a curator at the National Academy of Design in New York City.

At a meeting of the Cold Spring Village Board, Mayor Anthony Phillips read a letter from the mayor of Cortlandt asking for a resolution to support a federal plan to dredge the Hudson River to remove PCBs. A trustee noted that a recent study had not endorsed the dredging: “They didn’t say that it was wrong; they just didn’t know if it was right.”

Putnam County said it was investigating two incidents in which older people who had fallen could not reach 911 on their cell phones. A Bureau of Emergency Services employee made test calls from Carmel and found they were routed to Syracuse, Poughkeepsie and Southbury, Connecticut.

The Town Board authorized the Garrison Golf Course to move forward with an expansion that included a 120-seat restaurant, a banquet facility, 40 hotel rooms and a 5,000-square-foot health club and spa.

Cold Spring police officer Thomas Corless and a state trooper chased down two men accused of stealing cartons of cigarettes from the Grand Union. After a call from the supermarket, Corless spotted the suspects on The Boulevard. Both men ran into the woods. Corless caught one man on the riverbank near St. Mary’s Chapel, and the trooper arrested the other near Rock Street. The men, who were from Staten Island and Long Island, were charged with shoplifting.

Three members of the Philipstown Volunteer Ambulance Corps — Danny Valentine, Tom Monroe and John Egger — were recognized for saving a Cold Spring woman when her heart stopped while she was being transported to Hudson Valley Hospital.