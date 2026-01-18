Around Town (Photos)











PATRIOTS GATHER — The Revolutionary Putnam County Advisory Committee held a costumed gathering at the Bird & Bottle Inn in Philipstown on Jan. 10 to welcome the 250th anniversary of an active year in the War of Independence. George Whipple and former Gov. George Pataki, both Philipstown residents, co-chair the committee.

FREE-THROW WINNERS — Jax Steltz (age 11) and Ma’ayan Karety (10) were among the four boys and girls who won their age groups on Jan. 9 to advance to district competition in February in the annual Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. The first, local round was hosted by Loretto Council No. 536 at the Philipstown Recreation Center. The other winners were Cashius Amato (9) and Alivia Amato (11).

WARM RECEPTION — I Am Beacon organized a winter coat giveaway on Jan. 10 at St. Andrew & St. Luke Episcopal Church in Beacon after students collected 365 coats. About 50 were distributed locally and the remainder donated to Dutchess Outreach in Poughkeepsie.

Photos provided