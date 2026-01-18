Appointee was most recently top supervisor

Sue Serino, the Dutchess County executive, said on Wednesday (Jan. 14) that she has appointed Alisyn Gaffney as director for the Office of Probation and Community Corrections, pending confirmation by the Legislature.

Gaffney, who was hired by Dutchess County in 2009, was most recently promoted to principal probation officer. She also oversees an alternative-to-incarceration program for women. She holds a bachelor’s degree from SUNY New Paltz and a master’s degree in social work from Adelphi University.

Each year, the department supervises about 3,000 defendants and people on probation. Gaffney succeeds Kathy McQuade, a supervisor who had been the provisional director since May 2024.