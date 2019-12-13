Around Town (Photos)

ART WALK — This group of revelers said they traveled to Cold Spring from New York City on Dec. 6 after seeing a post online about the open house and an exhibit of landscapes by Philipstown artist Rick Gedney at The Current’s new offices at 142 Main St. (Photo by Michele Gedney)

GIFT OF GIVING — The Dutchess County chapter of the International Renegade Pigs Motorcycle Club, which is comprised of police officers and firefighters, presented the Women’s Veteran Program at the Castle Point V.A. hospital with $400 in department store gift cards to distribute. Bob Simmonds, Gary Simmonds, Mike DeRosa, Tim Pagones, Max Aponte and Mark Thomas are shown with program director Lauren Incontrera. (Photo provided)

CLIMATE CAROLS — Members of the grassroots Hudson Highlands Extinction Rebellion group sang traditional holiday songs with lyrics revised to emphasize the dangers of global warming and handed out cookies to morning commuters on Dec. 4. (Photo provided)