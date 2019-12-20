The Week Ahead

Submit listings to calendar@highlandscurrent.org.

COMMUNITY

SAT 21

Beary Merry Holiday Party

BEAR MOUNTAIN

10:30 a.m. Trailside Zoo

trailsidezoo.org

Make and wrap snacks for the black bears, who will receive their presents at 11 a.m. Parking is $10 per vehicle and zoo admission is $1 per person. Allow 20 minutes to walk from the lot to the zoo. Snow date SUN 22.

SAT 21

Cold Spring Aglow

COLD SPRING

5 – 9 p.m. Main Street

Take a stroll on the longest night of the year while the sidewalks are lined with candle-lit paper lanterns in an event organized by the Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce.

SUN 22

Sunday Tea & Knitting

COLD SPRING

1 – 3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Pat Angerame will lead an all-levels knitting roundtable, and participants can learn how to create texture with knit and purl. Materials provided. Also SUN 29.

SAT 28

Holiday Open House

FISHKILL

6:30 – 9 p.m. Van Wyck Museum

504 Route 9 | fishkillhistoricalsociety

Enjoy 18th-century music by Clara Schuman and contemporary music on guitar and mandolin by Steve Kelman, with mulled cider and snacks, a poem-reading and activities for children. Hosted by the Fishkill Historical Society. Free

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 21

Santa Run

BEACON

8:30 – Noon. Various stops.

Firefighters will escort Santa around the city in a fire truck — including down Main Street — while his elves hand out candy canes.

SAT 21

Nutcracker, Short and Sweet

PEEKSKILL

3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

This hour-long, narrated version, presented by the Hudson Valley Dance Theatre, is designed to hold the attention of the youngest ballet fans. Cost: $15

SUN 22

Make Felted Ornaments

BEACON

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Beacon Farmer’s Market

Veterans Place at Main

commongroundfarm.org

Common Ground Farm invites families and children ages 5 and older to create handmade ornaments from naturally dyed wool taken from Hudson Valley sheep. Register online. Cost: $7 per ornament ($35 unlimited)

SUN 22

Santa Run

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon – 3 p.m. Various locations

nhfd21.org

The North Highlands Engine Co. No. 1 will escort Santa to stops around Philipstown. See schedule on Facebook.

MON 23

School Break Mini-Camp

CORNWALL

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

100 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnm.org

Children ages 6 to 9 can meet an animal each day and learn about its winter survival tricks. In addition, there will be hiking, games and crafts. Also THURS 26, FRI 27. Cost: $50 per day ($45 members)

THURS 26

Bring the Kids

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. & 1 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

During a flashlight tour of the mansion, children will hunt for gingerbread kids and then make a seasonal craft (candle dipping). Also FRI 27 (pomander balls). Cost: $12 ($8 members)

THURS 26

Youth Open Mic

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-401-4062 | townecrier.com

Youth ages 18 and younger can show their talent with two songs. Register in advance by calling Miss Vickie. Free

STAGE & SCREEN

SUN 22

A Christmas Memory

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

christmasmemory.bpt.me

Scott Ramsey, directed by Barry Hoff, will read Truman Capote’s story based on his memories of sharing holiday adventures with his best friend and cousin, Sook. Cost: $10 ($15 door)

SAT 28

Cirque de la Lune

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

cirquedelalune.bpt.me

Hayden Wayne’s original musical features Kelly Ellenwood, Rhiannon and Rowan Parsaca, Leah Siegel and Michael Bonanno. Cost: $15 ($20 door, $10 students)

MUSIC

SAT 21

Handel’s Messiah

POUGHKEEPSIE

2 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The Hudson Valley Philharmonic will perform with Cappella Festiva under the direction of Christine Howlett. Cost: $40 to $58 ($36 to $53 seniors/members)

SAT 21

’Tis the Season

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

theseason.bpt.me

Tony DePaolo (guitar, piano) and Russell Cusick (vocals) will perform holiday classics both sacred and secular. Cost: $15 ($20 door, $10 students)

SAT 21

Joy to the Dawg

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Dogwood | 47 E. Main St.

845-202-7500 | dogwoodbar.com

Stephen Clair and His Effin Great Band and Liz Kelly and Her Better Half will perform to celebrate the seventh anniversary of the Dogwood restaurant and bar.

FRI 27

Ellis Paul

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer and songwriter is known for his storytelling. He will be joined by Laurie MacAllister of Red Molly. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 28

Roomful of Blues

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The five-time Grammy nominees will perform their signature rock, blue and R&B blend. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 29

California Dreamin’

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will cover music popular in Southern California in the 1960s and 1970s. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

VISUAL ART

SUN 29

Inclusion

BEACON

2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

This is the closing reception of an exhibit of works by Latino-American artists who live in the Hudson Valley, such as Jose Gonzalez-Soto (below).