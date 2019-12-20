The Week Ahead

Submit listings to calendar@highlandscurrent.org.
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 21
Beary Merry Holiday Party
BEAR MOUNTAIN
10:30 a.m. Trailside Zoo
trailsidezoo.org
Make and wrap snacks for the black bears, who will receive their presents at 11 a.m. Parking is $10 per vehicle and zoo admission is $1 per person. Allow 20 minutes to walk from the lot to the zoo. Snow date SUN 22.
SAT 21
Cold Spring Aglow
COLD SPRING
5 – 9 p.m. Main Street
Take a stroll on the longest night of the year while the sidewalks are lined with candle-lit paper lanterns in an event organized by the Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce.
SUN 22
Sunday Tea & Knitting
COLD SPRING
1 – 3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Pat Angerame will lead an all-levels knitting roundtable, and participants can learn how to create texture with knit and purl. Materials provided. Also SUN 29.
SAT 28
Holiday Open House
FISHKILL
6:30 – 9 p.m. Van Wyck Museum
504 Route 9 | fishkillhistoricalsociety
Enjoy 18th-century music by Clara Schuman and contemporary music on guitar and mandolin by Steve Kelman, with mulled cider and snacks, a poem-reading and activities for children. Hosted by the Fishkill Historical Society. Free
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 21
Santa Run
BEACON
8:30 – Noon. Various stops.
Firefighters will escort Santa around the city in a fire truck — including down Main Street — while his elves hand out candy canes.
SAT 21
Nutcracker, Short and Sweet
PEEKSKILL
3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
This hour-long, narrated version, presented by the Hudson Valley Dance Theatre, is designed to hold the attention of the youngest ballet fans. Cost: $15
SUN 22
Make Felted Ornaments
BEACON
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Beacon Farmer’s Market
Veterans Place at Main
commongroundfarm.org
Common Ground Farm invites families and children ages 5 and older to create handmade ornaments from naturally dyed wool taken from Hudson Valley sheep. Register online. Cost: $7 per ornament ($35 unlimited)
SUN 22
Santa Run
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon – 3 p.m. Various locations
nhfd21.org
The North Highlands Engine Co. No. 1 will escort Santa to stops around Philipstown. See schedule on Facebook.
MON 23
School Break Mini-Camp
CORNWALL
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
100 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnm.org
Children ages 6 to 9 can meet an animal each day and learn about its winter survival tricks. In addition, there will be hiking, games and crafts. Also THURS 26, FRI 27. Cost: $50 per day ($45 members)
THURS 26
Bring the Kids
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. & 1 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
During a flashlight tour of the mansion, children will hunt for gingerbread kids and then make a seasonal craft (candle dipping). Also FRI 27 (pomander balls). Cost: $12 ($8 members)
THURS 26
Youth Open Mic
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-401-4062 | townecrier.com
Youth ages 18 and younger can show their talent with two songs. Register in advance by calling Miss Vickie. Free
STAGE & SCREEN
SUN 22
A Christmas Memory
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
christmasmemory.bpt.me
Scott Ramsey, directed by Barry Hoff, will read Truman Capote’s story based on his memories of sharing holiday adventures with his best friend and cousin, Sook. Cost: $10 ($15 door)
SAT 28
Cirque de la Lune
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
cirquedelalune.bpt.me
Hayden Wayne’s original musical features Kelly Ellenwood, Rhiannon and Rowan Parsaca, Leah Siegel and Michael Bonanno. Cost: $15 ($20 door, $10 students)
MUSIC
SAT 21
Handel’s Messiah
POUGHKEEPSIE
2 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The Hudson Valley Philharmonic will perform with Cappella Festiva under the direction of Christine Howlett. Cost: $40 to $58 ($36 to $53 seniors/members)
SAT 21
’Tis the Season
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
theseason.bpt.me
Tony DePaolo (guitar, piano) and Russell Cusick (vocals) will perform holiday classics both sacred and secular. Cost: $15 ($20 door, $10 students)
SAT 21
Joy to the Dawg
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Dogwood | 47 E. Main St.
845-202-7500 | dogwoodbar.com
Stephen Clair and His Effin Great Band and Liz Kelly and Her Better Half will perform to celebrate the seventh anniversary of the Dogwood restaurant and bar.
FRI 27
Ellis Paul
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer and songwriter is known for his storytelling. He will be joined by Laurie MacAllister of Red Molly. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 28
Roomful of Blues
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The five-time Grammy nominees will perform their signature rock, blue and R&B blend. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 29
California Dreamin’
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will cover music popular in Southern California in the 1960s and 1970s. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
VISUAL ART
SUN 29
Inclusion
BEACON
2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
This is the closing reception of an exhibit of works by Latino-American artists who live in the Hudson Valley, such as Jose Gonzalez-Soto (below).