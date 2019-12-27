Around Town (Photos)

REMEMBERING VETERANS — The Libby Funeral Home in Beacon donated holiday wreaths to local cemeteries to be placed in their veterans’ sections. Director Joe Schuka (right) is shown at St. Joachim’s Cemetery with Deacon Marty Mayeski of the St. Joachim-St. John parish. Schuka on Dec. 7 also hosted a lesson for Scout Troop 41 from Glenham on the flag-folding and etiquette used during military funerals while Michelle Murray-Poczobut, who plays “Taps” at many of them locally, gave a brief history of the song. (Photo provided)

SENIOR VISIT — Preschool students from the Hudson Hills Montessori School in Beacon took a walking trip on Dec. 18 to share holiday cheer with residents of the Highland Meadows Senior Residence. (Photo provided)

STOCKING GIVEAWAY — For the 39th year, a student from each of the Beacon district’s four elementary schools was presented with a Firemen’s Christmas Stocking. The winners were, from left: Mason McNair, Jayden Harrison, Breannah Brace and Brianna Martinez. Shown with the children are Bobby Simmonds, Denny Lahey Sr., Val Muriqi and Bob Simmonds of the Lewis Tompkins Hose Co., which organizes the event with members of the Beacon Engine, Mase Hook & Ladder, Dutchess Junction and Slater Chemical fire companies. (Photo provided)

CLIMATE PROTEST — Members of the Extinction Rebellion Hudson Highlands sang climate-themed carols and Santa declared a climate emergency during a rally in Newburgh on Dec. 20. (Photo by Gilles Uzan)