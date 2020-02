Dutchess County Court Judge Peter Forman was thanked on Jan. 20 by the Southern Dutchess Coalition for his service to the Beacon community at the 42nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. birthday celebration. Forman also received recognition from U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney and Beacon Mayor Lee Kyriacou.

The judge is shown below at left with Bonnie Champion, who helped organize the event, and the Rev. Ronald Perry Sr. of Springfield Baptist Church. (Photo provided)