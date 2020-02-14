The Week Ahead

Submit calendar items to calendar@highlandscurrent.org.

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 15

Celebrate Washington’s Birthday

NEWBURGH

Noon – 4 p.m.

Washington’s Headquarters

84 Liberty St. | 845-562-1195

parks.ny.gov

Re-enactors will portray the general and his troops. Create a craft, learn about the Revolutionary War as it was fought in the Hudson Valley and hear performances of period songs. Also SUN 16, MON 17. Free

SAT 15

Special Night of Remembrance

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

beaconk12.org

The Beacon Players organized this event to honor the victims of the Holocaust. It will be followed next weekend by two sold-out performances of I Never Saw Another Butterfly.

SAT 22

Community Soup-Making

BEACON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. More Good

383 Main St. | commongroundfarm.org

Home cooks will be able to make soup in support of Soup4Greens using a professional kitchen. Email market@commongroundfarm.org to participate. The soup will be sold at the Beacon Farmer’s Market on SUN 23 as a fundraiser for matching federal food assistance dollars for the community.

SAT 22

Renegades Game Day Job Fair

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. – 2 pm. Dutchess Stadium

1500 Route 9D | 845-838-009

hvrenegades.com

Bring a resume and identification to interview for seasonal jobs during summer Hudson Valley Renegades games.

SAT 22

Roaring ’20s Costume Ball

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. St. Rocco Society

26 S. Chestnut St. | beaconopenstudios.org

At this annual fundraiser for Beacon Open Studios, dress for the 1920s and enjoy food and drinks, raffle prizes and swinging music from Tony DePaolo and The Beacontonians. Cost: $35

SUN 23

Party for Your Mental Health

BEACON

Noon – 3 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Members of the Sikotabs Art Project will be reading from their new picture book on dealing with depression, Sometimes It’s OK to Always be Sad. There will also be music from Tony DePaolo, Judith Tulloch, The Costellos, Russell St. George and Luv Dot Gov. Proceeds will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Cost: $20 donation

HEALTH & FITNESS

SAT 15

Blood Drive

BEACON

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Elks Lodge

900 Wolcott Ave. | 845-765-0667

nybloodcenter.org

Walk-ins welcome. Drink plenty of fluids.

THURS 20

Narcan Training

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Philipstown Hub | 5 Stone St.

845-809-5050 | philipstownhub.org

Learn how to save a life when someone is overdosing on opioids.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 15

Love Your Library Day Party

GARRISON

1 – 3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Celebrate the library and bring games and puzzles you want to trade.

SAT 15

Make A Friend/Be A Friend Party

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Students will write letters or draw pictures to send to a child who has been bullied to show that he or she is not alone.

SUN 16

When Presidents Were Kids

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

In this President’s Day celebration, storyteller Jonathan Kruk will perform Brawling, Brash, Bashful & Bad Boy: Washington, Lincoln, Roosevelt and More.

MON 17

Winter Wildlife Survival

FORT MONTGOMERY

1 p.m. Fort Montgomery Site

690 Route 9W | 845-446-2134

palisadesparks.org

Children and families ages 8 and older can go on a nature trek and learn how animals make it through the cold days of winter when food is scarce. Registration required. Free

THURS 20

Toy Story 4

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

This 2019 family movie follows Woody, Buzz and the gang on a new journey with Bonnie.

SAT 22

Black History: The Puppet Show

PUTNAM VALLEY

11 a.m. Putnam Valley Library

30 Oscawana Lake Road

845-528-3242

bookwhen.com/putnamvalleylibrary

JD Lawrence and his puppeteers will tell the story of a young girl exploring her African-American roots with her grandfather. Free

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 15

Weather

BEACON

7 p.m. Binnacle Books

321 Main St. | 845-838-6191

binnaclebooks.com

Jenny Offill will read from her latest novel and join in a discussion with author Lynn Steger Strong of Cold Spring.

SUN 16

Audubon Field Trip

BEACON

8:30 a.m. Dennings Point

199 Dennings Ave.

Meet in the parking lot at the end of Dennings Avenue for a morning of bird watching. Register by emailing info@orangecountynyaudubon.org.

WED 19

Intro to Mindfulness Meditation

GARRISON

10:30 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

This is the first class of a six-session workshop led by Alicia Leeds. Free

THURS 20

Ensuring Safe Nuclear Decommissioning

BEACON

7 p.m. River Center

Long Dock Park | 845-463-4660

beaconsloopclub.org

Manna Jo Greene, a member of the Indian Point Nuclear Decommissioning Citizen Advisory Panel, will discuss environmental and safety is-sues related to the closure of the plant that begins in April.

MUSIC

SUN 16

CJ Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band

BEACON

4:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Celebrate Mardi Gras with a Zydeco show, Louisiana-style dishes and dancing. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

WED 19

Tribal Harmony: Joan Henry

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

tribalharmony.bpt.me

Henry will blend storytelling with jazz standards from the old to the avante garde backed by the band Spirited (Dennis Yerry on piano, Rupert Ifil on percussion, Rich Syracuse on bass, Tom DePetri on guitar and Gus Mancini on sax). Cost: $10 ($15 door)

FRI 21

Hudson Valley Gospel Festival

POUGHKEEPSIE

dutchesstourism.com/ticketinfo

This festival will include concerts by Everett Drake, Edwin Sutton and the Livingstone College Gospel Choir, among others, as well as workshops, a Gospel Walk Through History and a Hat Parade. Also SAT 22, SUN 23. Cost: $50 to $125

FRI 21

Kiss the Sky

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Jimy Bleu, who plays the role of Jimi Hendrix in this tribute show, has toured with members of the Hendrix band. Cost: $20 to $35

FRI 21

Spyro Gyra

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Now in their 45th year as a band, the contemporary jazz icons will focus on music from their releases after 2000. Cost: $55 ($60 door)

SAT 22

Strange Loops

BEACON

4 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

The Schroeder Umansky Duo will perform music for violin and cello by Zoltán Kodály, Michael Ippolito and Caroline Shaw. Presented by the Howland Chamber Music Circle. Free

SAT 22

The Smithereens

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

After 40 years and 17 albums, the band’s latest is Covers, which features songs originally recorded by other acts. Robin Wilson from the Gin Blossoms will be the guest vocalist following the death of Pat DiNizio. Cost: $29 to $59

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 15

Three Chaplin Shorts

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The library, as part of its Silent Film Series, will screen Charlie Chaplin’s “The Floorwalker” (1916), “Easy Street” (1917) and “The Adventurer” (1917), with musical accompaniment by Cary Brown. Free

SAT 15

Sinbad

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The comedian and actor — ranked by Comedy Central as one of the top 100 comics and known for his many specials — returns to the Paramount. Cost: $47.50 to $67.50

TUES 18

True Justice

BEACON

7 p.m. First Presbyterian Church

50 Liberty St.

moviesthatmatterbeacon.org

This 2019 documentary examines the journey of Bryan Stevenson, a public defender in Alabama and director of the Equal Justice Initiative, who represents the incarcerated, wrongfully convicted and disadvantaged. It will be screened as part of the ongoing Movies That Matter series. Free

WED 19

Traces of the Trade

BEACON

1 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

After filmmaker Katrina Browne discovered her ancestors were the largest slave-trading family in U.S. history, she and nine other descendants retraced the Triangle Trade from Rhode Island to Ghana to Cuba for this 2008 documentary. Free

WED 19

The Human Element

POUGHKEEPSIE

6 p.m. Trolley Barn | 489 Main St.

eventbrite.com/e/

the-human-element-tickets

In this 2018 documentary, environmental photographer James Balog explores the impact of climate change and the people on the front lines of wildfires, hurricanes and sea-level rise. A panel discussion with elected officials and nonprofit leaders will follow the screening. Online registration requested. Free

FRI 21

Harriet

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monae star in this 2019 biopic of the abolitionist and activist Harriet Tubman. Rated PG-13. Free

FRI 21

Rosebuds

BEACON

8 p.m. Story Screen Beacon

445 Main St. | storyscreenbeacon.com

In this episode of the Storytelling Series, John Blesso and Linda Pratt of Adult Stories, Mike Burdge and Bernadette Gorman-White of Story Screen Presents, Bridget O’Neill of Keepin’ It Real with Bridget O’Neill and Drew Prochaska of The Artichoke will discuss the films that matter most to them. Mature audiences. Cost: $10

SAT 22

Hudson Highlands Poetry

GARRISON

1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Carla Carlson, A. Anupama and Joseph Fasano will read their work as part of this ongoing series.

SAT 22

The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane

BEACON

3 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

miraculousjourney.bpt.me

In this production by the Hudson Valley Theatre Initiative of Kate DiCamillo’s novel, a vain but fragile toy rabbit learns about love. Suitable for ages 8 and older. Also SUN 23. Cost: $15 ($10 children)

VISUAL ART

SAT 15

Winter Weekend

NEW WINDSOR

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Storm King Art Center

1 Museum Road | 845-534-3115

stormking.org

Enjoy the outdoor sculpture park in a wintry landscape. Also SUN 16. Cost: $18 ($15 seniors, $8 ages 5 to 18 and students, free under age 4 and members)

CIVIC

TUES 18

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

TUES 18

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

THURS 20

Community Development Forum

BEACON

7 p.m. Memorial Hall | 413 Main St.

Following a presentation about Beacon’s comprehensive plan, development activity and zoning changes, a facilitator will lead a discussion.

THURS 20

State of the County

HYDE PARK

5:30 p.m. Culinary Institute of

America (Marriott Pavilion)

1946 Campus Drive

County Executive Marc Molinaro will give his annual address. Registration requested at surveymonkey.com/r/8TRQHZQ.

SAT 22

Ward 1 Office Hours

BEACON

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Council Member Terry Nelson will be available for questions or comments.