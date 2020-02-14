The Week Ahead

Submit calendar items to calendar@highlandscurrent.org.
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 15
Celebrate Washington’s Birthday
NEWBURGH
Noon – 4 p.m.
Washington’s Headquarters
84 Liberty St. | 845-562-1195
parks.ny.gov
Re-enactors will portray the general and his troops. Create a craft, learn about the Revolutionary War as it was fought in the Hudson Valley and hear performances of period songs. Also SUN 16, MON 17. Free
SAT 15
Special Night of Remembrance
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
beaconk12.org
The Beacon Players organized this event to honor the victims of the Holocaust. It will be followed next weekend by two sold-out performances of I Never Saw Another Butterfly.
SAT 22
Community Soup-Making
BEACON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. More Good
383 Main St. | commongroundfarm.org
Home cooks will be able to make soup in support of Soup4Greens using a professional kitchen. Email market@commongroundfarm.org to participate. The soup will be sold at the Beacon Farmer’s Market on SUN 23 as a fundraiser for matching federal food assistance dollars for the community.
SAT 22
Renegades Game Day Job Fair
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. – 2 pm. Dutchess Stadium
1500 Route 9D | 845-838-009
hvrenegades.com
Bring a resume and identification to interview for seasonal jobs during summer Hudson Valley Renegades games.
SAT 22
Roaring ’20s Costume Ball
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. St. Rocco Society
26 S. Chestnut St. | beaconopenstudios.org
At this annual fundraiser for Beacon Open Studios, dress for the 1920s and enjoy food and drinks, raffle prizes and swinging music from Tony DePaolo and The Beacontonians. Cost: $35
SUN 23
Party for Your Mental Health
BEACON
Noon – 3 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Members of the Sikotabs Art Project will be reading from their new picture book on dealing with depression, Sometimes It’s OK to Always be Sad. There will also be music from Tony DePaolo, Judith Tulloch, The Costellos, Russell St. George and Luv Dot Gov. Proceeds will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Cost: $20 donation
HEALTH & FITNESS
SAT 15
Blood Drive
BEACON
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave. | 845-765-0667
nybloodcenter.org
Walk-ins welcome. Drink plenty of fluids.
THURS 20
Narcan Training
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Philipstown Hub | 5 Stone St.
845-809-5050 | philipstownhub.org
Learn how to save a life when someone is overdosing on opioids.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 15
Love Your Library Day Party
GARRISON
1 – 3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Celebrate the library and bring games and puzzles you want to trade.
SAT 15
Make A Friend/Be A Friend Party
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Students will write letters or draw pictures to send to a child who has been bullied to show that he or she is not alone.
SUN 16
When Presidents Were Kids
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
In this President’s Day celebration, storyteller Jonathan Kruk will perform Brawling, Brash, Bashful & Bad Boy: Washington, Lincoln, Roosevelt and More.
MON 17
Winter Wildlife Survival
FORT MONTGOMERY
1 p.m. Fort Montgomery Site
690 Route 9W | 845-446-2134
palisadesparks.org
Children and families ages 8 and older can go on a nature trek and learn how animals make it through the cold days of winter when food is scarce. Registration required. Free
THURS 20
Toy Story 4
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
This 2019 family movie follows Woody, Buzz and the gang on a new journey with Bonnie.
SAT 22
Black History: The Puppet Show
PUTNAM VALLEY
11 a.m. Putnam Valley Library
30 Oscawana Lake Road
845-528-3242
bookwhen.com/putnamvalleylibrary
JD Lawrence and his puppeteers will tell the story of a young girl exploring her African-American roots with her grandfather. Free
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 15
Weather
BEACON
7 p.m. Binnacle Books
321 Main St. | 845-838-6191
binnaclebooks.com
Jenny Offill will read from her latest novel and join in a discussion with author Lynn Steger Strong of Cold Spring.
SUN 16
Audubon Field Trip
BEACON
8:30 a.m. Dennings Point
199 Dennings Ave.
Meet in the parking lot at the end of Dennings Avenue for a morning of bird watching. Register by emailing info@orangecountynyaudubon.org.
WED 19
Intro to Mindfulness Meditation
GARRISON
10:30 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
This is the first class of a six-session workshop led by Alicia Leeds. Free
THURS 20
Ensuring Safe Nuclear Decommissioning
BEACON
7 p.m. River Center
Long Dock Park | 845-463-4660
beaconsloopclub.org
Manna Jo Greene, a member of the Indian Point Nuclear Decommissioning Citizen Advisory Panel, will discuss environmental and safety is-sues related to the closure of the plant that begins in April.
MUSIC
SUN 16
CJ Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band
BEACON
4:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Celebrate Mardi Gras with a Zydeco show, Louisiana-style dishes and dancing. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
WED 19
Tribal Harmony: Joan Henry
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
tribalharmony.bpt.me
Henry will blend storytelling with jazz standards from the old to the avante garde backed by the band Spirited (Dennis Yerry on piano, Rupert Ifil on percussion, Rich Syracuse on bass, Tom DePetri on guitar and Gus Mancini on sax). Cost: $10 ($15 door)
FRI 21
Hudson Valley Gospel Festival
POUGHKEEPSIE
dutchesstourism.com/ticketinfo
This festival will include concerts by Everett Drake, Edwin Sutton and the Livingstone College Gospel Choir, among others, as well as workshops, a Gospel Walk Through History and a Hat Parade. Also SAT 22, SUN 23. Cost: $50 to $125
FRI 21
Kiss the Sky
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Jimy Bleu, who plays the role of Jimi Hendrix in this tribute show, has toured with members of the Hendrix band. Cost: $20 to $35
FRI 21
Spyro Gyra
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Now in their 45th year as a band, the contemporary jazz icons will focus on music from their releases after 2000. Cost: $55 ($60 door)
SAT 22
Strange Loops
BEACON
4 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
The Schroeder Umansky Duo will perform music for violin and cello by Zoltán Kodály, Michael Ippolito and Caroline Shaw. Presented by the Howland Chamber Music Circle. Free
SAT 22
The Smithereens
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
After 40 years and 17 albums, the band’s latest is Covers, which features songs originally recorded by other acts. Robin Wilson from the Gin Blossoms will be the guest vocalist following the death of Pat DiNizio. Cost: $29 to $59
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 15
Three Chaplin Shorts
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The library, as part of its Silent Film Series, will screen Charlie Chaplin’s “The Floorwalker” (1916), “Easy Street” (1917) and “The Adventurer” (1917), with musical accompaniment by Cary Brown. Free
SAT 15
Sinbad
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The comedian and actor — ranked by Comedy Central as one of the top 100 comics and known for his many specials — returns to the Paramount. Cost: $47.50 to $67.50
TUES 18
True Justice
BEACON
7 p.m. First Presbyterian Church
50 Liberty St.
moviesthatmatterbeacon.org
This 2019 documentary examines the journey of Bryan Stevenson, a public defender in Alabama and director of the Equal Justice Initiative, who represents the incarcerated, wrongfully convicted and disadvantaged. It will be screened as part of the ongoing Movies That Matter series. Free
WED 19
Traces of the Trade
BEACON
1 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
After filmmaker Katrina Browne discovered her ancestors were the largest slave-trading family in U.S. history, she and nine other descendants retraced the Triangle Trade from Rhode Island to Ghana to Cuba for this 2008 documentary. Free
WED 19
The Human Element
POUGHKEEPSIE
6 p.m. Trolley Barn | 489 Main St.
eventbrite.com/e/
the-human-element-tickets
In this 2018 documentary, environmental photographer James Balog explores the impact of climate change and the people on the front lines of wildfires, hurricanes and sea-level rise. A panel discussion with elected officials and nonprofit leaders will follow the screening. Online registration requested. Free
FRI 21
Harriet
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monae star in this 2019 biopic of the abolitionist and activist Harriet Tubman. Rated PG-13. Free
FRI 21
Rosebuds
BEACON
8 p.m. Story Screen Beacon
445 Main St. | storyscreenbeacon.com
In this episode of the Storytelling Series, John Blesso and Linda Pratt of Adult Stories, Mike Burdge and Bernadette Gorman-White of Story Screen Presents, Bridget O’Neill of Keepin’ It Real with Bridget O’Neill and Drew Prochaska of The Artichoke will discuss the films that matter most to them. Mature audiences. Cost: $10
SAT 22
Hudson Highlands Poetry
GARRISON
1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Carla Carlson, A. Anupama and Joseph Fasano will read their work as part of this ongoing series.
SAT 22
The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane
BEACON
3 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
miraculousjourney.bpt.me
In this production by the Hudson Valley Theatre Initiative of Kate DiCamillo’s novel, a vain but fragile toy rabbit learns about love. Suitable for ages 8 and older. Also SUN 23. Cost: $15 ($10 children)
VISUAL ART
SAT 15
Winter Weekend
NEW WINDSOR
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Storm King Art Center
1 Museum Road | 845-534-3115
stormking.org
Enjoy the outdoor sculpture park in a wintry landscape. Also SUN 16. Cost: $18 ($15 seniors, $8 ages 5 to 18 and students, free under age 4 and members)
CIVIC
TUES 18
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
TUES 18
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
THURS 20
Community Development Forum
BEACON
7 p.m. Memorial Hall | 413 Main St.
Following a presentation about Beacon’s comprehensive plan, development activity and zoning changes, a facilitator will lead a discussion.
THURS 20
State of the County
HYDE PARK
5:30 p.m. Culinary Institute of
America (Marriott Pavilion)
1946 Campus Drive
County Executive Marc Molinaro will give his annual address. Registration requested at surveymonkey.com/r/8TRQHZQ.
SAT 22
Ward 1 Office Hours
BEACON
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Council Member Terry Nelson will be available for questions or comments.