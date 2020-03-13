Coronavirus: Disruptions

■ On March 12, New York State directed that events with 500 or more individuals be canceled or postponed. Gatherings with fewer than 500 individuals will be required to cut capacity by 50 percent, with exceptions for “spaces where individuals do not make sustained close contact,” such as schools, hospitals, public buildings, mass transit, grocery stores and retail stores.

■ A number of local venues, including the Philipstown Depot Theatre in Garrison and the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon, this week postponed or canceled performances. See our online calendar for the latest.

Cold Spring

■ The Village of Cold Spring offices is closed for business until further notice, Mayor Dave Merandy said on March 13. With the exception of budget sessions, all Village Board meetings have been postponed indefinitely, including any scheduled public hearings. The Justice Court will be closed on Monday (March 16); defendants will be notified by mail of their new court dates.

■ Haldane High School has restricted two performances of Fiddler on the Roof, on Friday and Saturday nights, to family members of the students participating. The Sunday matinee has been canceled.

Philipstown

■ Magazzino Italian Art closed its galleries through March 26. A lecture planned for Saturday, March 21, will be livestreamed.

Garrison

■ The Philipstown Depot Theatre postponed all productions for six weeks.

■ Antipodean Books called off its Friday night social gathering indefinitely.

■ St. Philip’s Church canceled services and activities for Sunday, March 15.

Beacon

■ Hudson Hills Montessori Academy in Beacon closed today (March 13) after it said a co-worker of a school parent tested positive for COVID-19. It said the school, located on the campus of St. Luke’s Church on Wolcott Avenue, will be “deep cleaned.”

■ The Towne Crier says all shows will go on as scheduled. “If that changes, we’ll communicate with ticket-holders via email,” it said in an email. “We’re following guidance on cleaning and disinfection from the state Department of Health. All staff are aware of these standards and will adhere to them.”

■ Atlas Studios in Newburgh canceled all its scheduled events. They said they hope to reschedule performances in the fall.