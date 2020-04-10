Eating Out at Home

This list is a work-in-progress. Updates can be emailed to editor@highlandscurrent.org. The Beacon list was initially compiled by a group of City of Beacon employees and has been expanded here. Unless indicated, all phone numbers are in the 845 area code.

Cold Spring Phone Take-Out Delivery Menu online / Hours
Angelina’s CLOSED
Brasserei Le Bouchon 265-7676 facebook.com
Carlo’s Pizza 666-7007 carlospizza2020.com
Su-Th 10a-9p, Fri-Sa 10a-10p
Cathryn’s Tuscan Grill CLOSED  
Cold Spring Cheese Shop CLOSED
Cold Spring Coffee Pantry 265-2840
Cold Spring Coffee Shop 533-3353
Cold Spring Depot 265-5000 coldspringdepot.com
2-7p
Cold Spring Farmers’ Market csfarmmarket.org
Sa 9:30a-1:30p
Cold Spring Pizza 265-9512 coldspringpizza.com
Mo-Th 10a-9p, Fr-Sa 10a-10p, Su 10a-8p; delivery from 4p+
Doug’s Pretty Good Pub 265-9500 dougsprettygoodpub.com
W-F 4:30-8p; Sa-Su 3-8p
Dunkin Donuts CLOSED
Flowercup Wine 859-9123 flowercupwine.com
Foundry Cafe CLOSED
Garden Cafe 809-5323
Hudson Hil’s CLOSED
Hudson House CLOSED
Main Course CLOSED
Meraki 666-7600 mymerakishop.com
We-Su, order by 3p, pickup 4-5p
Delivery to 10516
New Ming Moon 265-2140
Rincon Argentina 482-4795 facebook.com
Riverview CLOSED
Yannitelli’s Wine & Spirits 265-3030
Nelsonville
Homestyle Bakery 666-7320 homestyledessertsbakery.com
Juanita’s 666-7171 juanitaskitchenny.com
Tu-Sa 9a-8p
Garrison
Dolly’s CLOSED
Garrison Pizza Cafe 424-6447 garrisonpizzacafeinc.com
Garrison Restaurant & Pizzeria 265-3344 garrisonrestaurant.com
Su-Th 11a-9p, Fr-Sa 11a-10p
The Valley CLOSED thegarrison.com
Philipstown
B&L Deli 265-3007 bldeli.com
El Descanso
Marbled Meats 265-2830 marbledmeatshop.com
Nicola’s Restaurant 809-5637 nicolasrestaurant.net
Tu-Th 3-8p, Fr-Su 12-8p
Roundup Texas BBQ 809-5557 rounduptxbbq.com
Route 9 Pizza 914-227-2021 facebook.com/route9pizzeria
Daily 11a-10p
Vera’s Marketplace 265-2151 verasmarketplace
Tu-Su until 4p
Beacon
All You Knead 440-8530 allyoukneadny.com
We-Su 8a-5p
Artisan Wine Shop 440-6923 artisanwineshop.com
Tu-Sa: pickup 12-6p; delivery 2-4p, 6:30-8p
Baja 328 838-2252 baja328.com
4-9p
Bank Square Coffeehouse 440-7165 banksquarecoffeehouse.com
8a-4p
Barb’s Butchery CLOSED
Beacon Bread Co. CLOSED
Beacon Falls Café 765-0172 beaconfallscafe.com
10-4p
Beacon Farmers’ Market facebook.com
Order online; pick up Su at VFW
BJ’s 831-1221 Tu-Su 9a-8p; M 12-8p
Brothers Trattoria 838-3300 brotherstrattoria.com
Café Amarcord CLOSED
Dogwood CLOSED
Dunkin Donuts 838-6711 6a-6p
Ellas Bellas 765-8502 ellasbellasbeacon.com
Enoteca Ama 765-2909 enotecaama.com
Fu Xing Chinese 831-1338
Glazed Over 765-0505
Great Wall Chinese 765-8031
Homespun Foods CLOSED
Hudson Valley Food Hall 288-3212
H.V. Marshmallow 765-2703 hudsonvalleymarshmallow.com
Isamu CLOSED
Kennedy’s Fried Chicken 831-8411
Kitchen Sink CLOSED
Max’s on Main 838-6297 maxsonmain.com
11:45a – 7:45p
Melzingah Tap House 765-2844 melzingahtaphouse.com
Meyers Olde Dutch 440-6900 meyersoldedutch.com
11:30a-8p
Peking House 838-1082 pekinghousebeacon.com
Pizza & Stuff 838-2222 pizzaandstuffbeacon.com
Pleasant Ridge II 831-3444
Quinn’s 202-7447 5-9p
Roma Nova 831-5729 M-Sa 11a-8p
Rosie’s Pizzeria 202-7722
Royal Crepes 831-6200
Sal’s Pizzeria 831-5800
Sukhothai 790-5375 sukhothainy.com
The Barking Frog 831-1337 beaconbarkingfrog.com
11:30a-10p
The Beacon Daily 831-5274 thebeacondaily.com
8a-7p
The Beacon Hotel 765-2208
The Pandorica 831-6287 thepandoricarestaurant.com
4-8p
The Roundhouse 765-8369 rhbeacon.com
The Vault 202-7735 thevaultbeacon.com
Tito Santana Taqueria CLOSED
Towne Crier 855-1300 townecrier.com
Trax Expresso Bar 765-8400 facebook.com/traxespresso
8a-4p
Vegetalien 765-1943
Yankee Clipper 440-0021 beaconyankeeclipper.com
7a-8p takeout, 11a-7p delivery
Ziatun CLOSED

