The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY

SAT 11

One Poem a Day Won’t Kill You

GARRISON

Desmond-Fish Library | bit.ly/read-poem

Last month, the library and The Current teamed up to revive this annual event to recognize National Poetry Month in April. The idea was that community members would be recorded at the library reading their favorite poems. Unfortunately, few recordings took place before the library closed. However, we are able to collect and share poem recordings online. Visit the link above and use your phone, tablet or computer to record a favorite poem to share with the community — something we all may need during this challenging and humbling time, notes Ryan Biracree, the library’s digital services coordinator. If you have questions or technical difficulties, email him at ryan@desmondfishlibrary.org.

SAT 11

Virtual CSA Fair

HUDSON VALLEY

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Meet farmers from the region and learn about options for community-supported agriculture shares. The Beacon area will be covered beginning at noon. Register at hudsonvalleycsa.org/csa-fair to receive the Zoom link.

TUES 14

Knitting Meet-Up

GARRISON

11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

Via Zoom. Email Lucille Merry at lucille@desmondfishlibrary.org for registration information. Continues weekly.

WED 15

Ecology and Activism Book Club

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Email karen@desmondfishlibrary to receive the Zoom link to join the discussion of Active Hope: How to Face the Mess We’re In Without Going Crazy, by Joanna Macy (at right) and Chris Johnstone.

THURS 16

Paper Crafts Workshop

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

facebook.com/pg/desmondfishlibrary

The workshop takes place each week via Facebook.

THURS 16

Earth Day Celebration

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

desmondfishlibrary.org

Email karen@desmondfishlibrary.org to receive the Zoom link. Watch the 2009 documentary Earth free on Kanopy (desmondfish.kanopy.com), then join a discussion about the film, Earth Day and what we can all do.

SAT 11

Plant Sale

WAPPINGERS FALLS

Common Ground Farm

commongroundfarm.org/farm/spring-plant-sale

Order seedling vegetables and herbs to transplant into your garden by SUN 19 at 7 p.m. for pick-up on May 17. Most are $3 per plant. See website for selection.

HEALTH & FITNESS

MON 13

Meditation Group

GARRISON

Noon. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

Via Zoom. Online registration requested. Offered weekdays.

MON 13

Dealing with Cancer and COVID-19

YORKTOWN

1 p.m. Support Connection

supportconnection.org

To register, call 914-962-6402.

THURS 16

Resiliency Meditation

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Amy Soucy

bit.ly/resiliency-meditation

Register to join a weekly 30-minute meditation via Zoom about turning fear into resilience.

KIDS & FAMILY

MON 13

Story Time

GARRISON

1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary

facebook.com/desmondfishlibrary

Lucille Merry and other members of the staff will read children’s books aloud. Also WED 15, FRI 17.

TUES 14

New Parents Support Group

GARRISON

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

Via Zoom. Email beautifulmamas123@gmail.com for registration information. Continues weekly.

WED 15

Youth Philosophers’ Cafe

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Via Zoom. Email youth@beaconlibrary.org for details.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 11

Social Saturday

GARRISON

4 p.m. Garrison Art Center

instagram.com/garrisonartcenter

Join a virtual open studio to stay connected with the arts community and artists. The Zoom meeting ID is 996 412 237.

SAT 11

Magazzino da Casa

PHILIPSTOWN

3 p.m. Magazzino

instagram.com/magazzino

This weekly series features discussions with artists, Magazzino leadership and collaborators, as well as lectures by leading scholars.

SAT 18

Pop, Protest, and Politics in Early Arte Povera

PHILIPSTOWN

3 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

magazzino.art

In this livestreamed lecture and Q&A, Tenley Bick will discuss Michelangelo Pistoletto’s Comizi series. It will be accessible on the website and Instagram.

STAGE & SCREEN

MON 13

Live at Five

BEACON

5 p.m. Beacon Performing Arts Center

facebook.com/beaconperformingartscenter

Sing and dance for some fun relief. Offered weekdays.

CIVIC

Meetings are closed to the public but streamed or posted as videos. See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos.

SAT 11

Gov. Cuomo Daily Briefing

10:45 a.m.

twitter.com/NYGovCuomo

MON 13

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

TUES 14

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

TUES 14

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

TUES 14

Board of Trustees

7:30 p.m. Village Hall

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 15

Board of Trustees

7:30 p.m. Village Hall

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

The board will review changes recommended by the Code Update Committee.