The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SAT 11
One Poem a Day Won’t Kill You
GARRISON
Desmond-Fish Library | bit.ly/read-poem
Last month, the library and The Current teamed up to revive this annual event to recognize National Poetry Month in April. The idea was that community members would be recorded at the library reading their favorite poems. Unfortunately, few recordings took place before the library closed. However, we are able to collect and share poem recordings online. Visit the link above and use your phone, tablet or computer to record a favorite poem to share with the community — something we all may need during this challenging and humbling time, notes Ryan Biracree, the library’s digital services coordinator. If you have questions or technical difficulties, email him at ryan@desmondfishlibrary.org.
Virtual CSA Fair
HUDSON VALLEY
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Meet farmers from the region and learn about options for community-supported agriculture shares. The Beacon area will be covered beginning at noon. Register at hudsonvalleycsa.org/csa-fair to receive the Zoom link.
TUES 14
Knitting Meet-Up
GARRISON
11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
Via Zoom. Email Lucille Merry at lucille@desmondfishlibrary.org for registration information. Continues weekly.
WED 15
Ecology and Activism Book Club
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Email karen@desmondfishlibrary to receive the Zoom link to join the discussion of Active Hope: How to Face the Mess We’re In Without Going Crazy, by Joanna Macy (at right) and Chris Johnstone.
THURS 16
Paper Crafts Workshop
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
facebook.com/pg/desmondfishlibrary
The workshop takes place each week via Facebook.
THURS 16
Earth Day Celebration
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
desmondfishlibrary.org
Email karen@desmondfishlibrary.org to receive the Zoom link. Watch the 2009 documentary Earth free on Kanopy (desmondfish.kanopy.com), then join a discussion about the film, Earth Day and what we can all do.
Plant Sale
WAPPINGERS FALLS
Common Ground Farm
commongroundfarm.org/farm/spring-plant-sale
Order seedling vegetables and herbs to transplant into your garden by SUN 19 at 7 p.m. for pick-up on May 17. Most are $3 per plant. See website for selection.
HEALTH & FITNESS
Meditation Group
GARRISON
Noon. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
Via Zoom. Online registration requested. Offered weekdays.
Dealing with Cancer and COVID-19
YORKTOWN
1 p.m. Support Connection
supportconnection.org
To register, call 914-962-6402.
THURS 16
Resiliency Meditation
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Amy Soucy
bit.ly/resiliency-meditation
Register to join a weekly 30-minute meditation via Zoom about turning fear into resilience.
KIDS & FAMILY
Story Time
GARRISON
1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary
facebook.com/desmondfishlibrary
Lucille Merry and other members of the staff will read children’s books aloud. Also WED 15, FRI 17.
TUES 14
New Parents Support Group
GARRISON
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
Via Zoom. Email beautifulmamas123@gmail.com for registration information. Continues weekly.
WED 15
Youth Philosophers’ Cafe
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
Via Zoom. Email youth@beaconlibrary.org for details.
VISUAL ARTS
Social Saturday
GARRISON
4 p.m. Garrison Art Center
instagram.com/garrisonartcenter
Join a virtual open studio to stay connected with the arts community and artists. The Zoom meeting ID is 996 412 237.
Magazzino da Casa
PHILIPSTOWN
3 p.m. Magazzino
instagram.com/magazzino
This weekly series features discussions with artists, Magazzino leadership and collaborators, as well as lectures by leading scholars.
SAT 18
Pop, Protest, and Politics in Early Arte Povera
PHILIPSTOWN
3 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
magazzino.art
In this livestreamed lecture and Q&A, Tenley Bick will discuss Michelangelo Pistoletto’s Comizi series. It will be accessible on the website and Instagram.
STAGE & SCREEN
Live at Five
BEACON
5 p.m. Beacon Performing Arts Center
facebook.com/beaconperformingartscenter
Sing and dance for some fun relief. Offered weekdays.
CIVIC
SAT 11
Gov. Cuomo Daily Briefing
10:45 a.m.
twitter.com/NYGovCuomo
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
Board of Trustees
7:30 p.m. Village Hall
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
Board of Trustees
7:30 p.m. Village Hall
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
The board will review changes recommended by the Code Update Committee.