The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SAT 2
Cold Spring Farmers’ Market
GARRISON
8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | csfarmmarket.org
The market has moved to Boscobel for the season.
SAT 2
Plant a Pollinator Paradise
CARMEL
9:30 – 11 a.m.
Cornell Cooperative Extension
putnam.cce.cornell.edu
Learn how your landscape can be part of helping endangered pollinators such as butterflies and how to create a pollinator garden and other useful habitats. Also SAT 9.
SAT 2
Craft Beer Tasting Experience
NEW YORK
Noon – 9 p.m. thinknydrinkny.com
Register to receive 64-ounce samples mailed to you from up to four craft breweries for tasting during 90-minute sessions via Zoom with the brewers online. Session 3 at 5 p.m. will feature Industrial Arts Brewing of Beacon. Cost: $65 (single) to $240 (all access)
MON 4
Plant Sale
BREWSTER
Space on Ryder Farm
406 Starr Ridge Road
spaceonryderfarm.org/2020plantsale
The nonprofit residency and organic farm will take advance orders online for vegetables, herbs and flowers. Pickups begin May 16.
TUES 5
Climate Action Workshop
GARRISON
7:30 p.m.
Join the Ecological Citizen’s Project for “The Optimist’s Guide to Climate Crisis: How to Do More Than Hope.” Email jocelyn.apicello@ecologicalcitizens.org for Zoom details.
FRI 8
Virtual Friday Soiree
GARRISON
5:30 p.m. Antipodean Books
Email lilburne@highlands.com for Zoom details. Continues weekly.
SAT 9
Spring Birdathon
PHILIPSTOWN
Your backyard | bit.ly/phas-birdathon
Sign up to count species in a safe and convenient location for this annual fundraiser for the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society. Also SUN 10.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 2
Social Saturday
GARRISON
4 p.m. Garrison Art Center
instagram.com/garrisonartcenter
Join a virtual open studio to stay connected with the arts community and artists. The Zoom ID is 996 412 237.
SAT 2
Salt and Copper
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
845-666-7202 | magazzino.art
Chris Bennett, a professor of art history and contemporary art at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, will explore the work of Arte Povera artist Jannis Kounellis (below) based on an interview conducted in New York City in 2013.
TALKS
MON 4
Climate Resilience and Response: Learning from this Great Pause
GARRISON
3 p.m. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
Jessica Morey will explore the significance of the present situation and hopes for a climate change response. Registration required.
MON 4
Electrification is the Key to Being Carbon Free
BEDFORD
7:30 p.m. Bedford 2020
bedford2020.org/plugin
Learn how to take advantage of the renewable resources coming online through electric heating and cooling options and electric vehicles.
TUES 5
Plan, Prepare and Train for Great Hikes
7:30 p.m.
New York-New Jersey Trail Conference
Learn how to find trails for your ability and how to prepare and respond to challenges that come up while hiking. Register at nynjtc.org.
KIDS & FAMILY
SUN 3
Finger Fables for Families
BEACON
11 a.m. Howland Public Library
facebook.com/beaconlibrary
Guided remotely by master storyteller Jonathan Kruk, children will learn how to turn their hands into fabulous characters.
MON 4
Story Time
GARRISON
1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary
facebook.com/desmondfishlibrary
Lucille Merry and other members of the staff will read children’s books aloud. Also WED 29, FRI 1.
TUES 5
New Parents’ Support Group
GARRISON
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
Desmondfishlibrary.org
Via Zoom. Email beautifulmamas123@gmail.com for registration information. Continues weekly.
TUES 5
Kitchen Sink Science
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary
facebook.com/desmondfishlibrary
Digital Services Coordinator Ryan Biracree will conduct fun science experiments. Continues weekly.
WED 6
Youth Philosophers Cafe
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
Register online for this virtual discussion.
FRI 8
Parents’ Support Group
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar
Email whiteside.ks@gmail.com for Zoom details.
HEALTH & FITNESS
MON 4
Beginner Tap for Adults
BEACON
6:15 – 7:15 p.m. Ballet Arts Studio
845-831-1870 | BalletArtsStudio.com
Check website for other online adult and youth dance classes offered on Zoom.
CIVIC
Meetings are closed to the public but streamed or posted as videos. See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos.
SAT 2
Gov. Cuomo Daily Briefing
10:45 a.m. Weekdays
twitter.com/nygovcuomo
TUES 5
Putnam County Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
845-208-7800 | putnamcountyny.com
TUES 5
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Village Hall
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
TUES 5
School Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Haldane
haldaneschool.org
WED 6
School Board
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Garrison School
gufs.org
The board will discuss the 2020-21 budget and vote on a contract with Carl Albano, its choice for superintendent.
THURS 7
Town Board
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com