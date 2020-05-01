The Week Ahead

Submit listings to calendar@highlandscurrent.org.

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 2

Cold Spring Farmers’ Market

GARRISON

8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | csfarmmarket.org

The market has moved to Boscobel for the season.

SAT 2

Plant a Pollinator Paradise

CARMEL

9:30 – 11 a.m.

Cornell Cooperative Extension

putnam.cce.cornell.edu

Learn how your landscape can be part of helping endangered pollinators such as butterflies and how to create a pollinator garden and other useful habitats. Also SAT 9.

SAT 2

Craft Beer Tasting Experience

NEW YORK

Noon – 9 p.m. thinknydrinkny.com

Register to receive 64-ounce samples mailed to you from up to four craft breweries for tasting during 90-minute sessions via Zoom with the brewers online. Session 3 at 5 p.m. will feature Industrial Arts Brewing of Beacon. Cost: $65 (single) to $240 (all access)

MON 4

Plant Sale

BREWSTER

Space on Ryder Farm

406 Starr Ridge Road

spaceonryderfarm.org/2020plantsale

The nonprofit residency and organic farm will take advance orders online for vegetables, herbs and flowers. Pickups begin May 16.

TUES 5

Climate Action Workshop

GARRISON

7:30 p.m.

Join the Ecological Citizen’s Project for “The Optimist’s Guide to Climate Crisis: How to Do More Than Hope.” Email jocelyn.apicello@ecologicalcitizens.org for Zoom details.

FRI 8

Virtual Friday Soiree

GARRISON

5:30 p.m. Antipodean Books

Email lilburne@highlands.com for Zoom details. Continues weekly.

SAT 9

Spring Birdathon

PHILIPSTOWN

Your backyard | bit.ly/phas-birdathon

Sign up to count species in a safe and convenient location for this annual fundraiser for the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society. Also SUN 10.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 2

Social Saturday

GARRISON

4 p.m. Garrison Art Center

instagram.com/garrisonartcenter

Join a virtual open studio to stay connected with the arts community and artists. The Zoom ID is 996 412 237.

SAT 2

Salt and Copper

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

845-666-7202 | magazzino.art

Chris Bennett, a professor of art history and contemporary art at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, will explore the work of Arte Povera artist Jannis Kounellis (below) based on an interview conducted in New York City in 2013.

TALKS

MON 4

Climate Resilience and Response: Learning from this Great Pause

GARRISON

3 p.m. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

Jessica Morey will explore the significance of the present situation and hopes for a climate change response. Registration required.

MON 4

Electrification is the Key to Being Carbon Free

BEDFORD

7:30 p.m. Bedford 2020

bedford2020.org/plugin

Learn how to take advantage of the renewable resources coming online through electric heating and cooling options and electric vehicles.

TUES 5

Plan, Prepare and Train for Great Hikes

7:30 p.m.

New York-New Jersey Trail Conference

Learn how to find trails for your ability and how to prepare and respond to challenges that come up while hiking. Register at nynjtc.org.

KIDS & FAMILY

SUN 3

Finger Fables for Families

BEACON

11 a.m. Howland Public Library

facebook.com/beaconlibrary

Guided remotely by master storyteller Jonathan Kruk, children will learn how to turn their hands into fabulous characters.

MON 4

Story Time

GARRISON

1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary

facebook.com/desmondfishlibrary

Lucille Merry and other members of the staff will read children’s books aloud. Also WED 29, FRI 1.

TUES 5

New Parents’ Support Group

GARRISON

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

Desmondfishlibrary.org

Via Zoom. Email beautifulmamas123@gmail.com for registration information. Continues weekly.

TUES 5

Kitchen Sink Science

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary

facebook.com/desmondfishlibrary

Digital Services Coordinator Ryan Biracree will conduct fun science experiments. Continues weekly.

WED 6

Youth Philosophers Cafe

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Register online for this virtual discussion.

FRI 8

Parents’ Support Group

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar

Email whiteside.ks@gmail.com for Zoom details.

HEALTH & FITNESS

MON 4

Beginner Tap for Adults

BEACON

6:15 – 7:15 p.m. Ballet Arts Studio

845-831-1870 | BalletArtsStudio.com

Check website for other online adult and youth dance classes offered on Zoom.

CIVIC

Meetings are closed to the public but streamed or posted as videos. See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos.

SAT 2

Gov. Cuomo Daily Briefing

10:45 a.m. Weekdays

twitter.com/nygovcuomo

TUES 5

Putnam County Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

845-208-7800 | putnamcountyny.com

TUES 5

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Village Hall

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

TUES 5

School Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Haldane

haldaneschool.org

WED 6

School Board

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Garrison School

gufs.org

The board will discuss the 2020-21 budget and vote on a contract with Carl Albano, its choice for superintendent.

THURS 7

Town Board

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com