Magazzino Reopens — With Restrictions

Visitors welcome but must keep distance

With the Mid-Hudson Region now in Phase 4 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan, and many restrictions lifted, Magazzino Italian Art in Philipstown on Friday (July 10) opened its doors to visitors for the first time since mid-March.

A preview for members of the press took place the day before. For visitors, appointments, face coverings and social distancing are required, and the body temperature of visitors is checked on entry.

To assist with social distancing, Magazzino provides each visitor with a device, worn on a lanyard, that lights up and vibrates if you come within 6 feet of someone also wearing the device. The building also will be disinfected multiple times per day, according to the museum.

Those who have visited the space in the past will notice new pieces of art rotated into the collection of arte povera. A new exhibition, Homemade, has also been mounted. It includes works by eight Italian artists based in New York City who spent two months working with wherever they had accessible while sheltering, an experiment that many said was both expansive and anxiety-inducing. A bonus was the bonds forged between the artists as they communicated with each other.

Magazzino is located at 2700 Route 9, Cold Spring. Admission is free. To make a reservation, visit magazzino.art. Homemade, which was curated by Magazzino Director Vittorio Calabrese and Chiara Mannarino, continues through Sept. 7.



Some new works have been placed on exhibit.

Maintaining social distance was easy in Magazzino's spacious rooms.

Homemade artist Danilo Correale's list of of his "artistic projects and endeavors — realized, unrealized, or still in progress."

Magazzino co-founder Nancy Olnick

Ceramic pieces and a video projection by Homemade artist Francesco Simeti.