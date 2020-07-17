The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (calendar@highlandscurrent.org)
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 18
Citywide Scavenger Hunt
BEACON
facebook.com/beaconrec
Watch for clues on social media and pick up a decoder at the library, Recreation Center or City Hall. Solve the master puzzle and win a prize. The first 50 correct answers win a bonus. Continues through TUES 21.
TUES 21
Compass Arts Performances
BEACON
5 p.m. Seeger Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconny.myrec.com
Enjoy music, performances and songs by Compass Arts teachers and students each week over the summer. Registration required. Free
SAT 25
Free Rabies Vaccinations
CARMEL
10 a.m. – Noon. Veterans Memorial Park
201 Gipsy Trail Road
845-808-1390 ext. 43160
putnamcountyny.com/health
Bring photo ID as proof of Putnam County residency; without proof of prior rabies vaccination, pets will receive a one-year vaccine. All dogs must be leashed and cats and ferrets must be in carriers.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 18
Party/After Party
BEACON
Dia Beacon | 3 Beekman St. | diaart.org
Films by Ulysses Jenkins and Cauleen Smith exploring the techno music scene in Detroit will be available to stream online until 9 p.m. on SUN 19 as part of Carl Craig’s ongoing installation.
TUES 21
The Figure in Modern Art
LAKE CARMEL
7 p.m. Arts on the Lake
artsonthelake.org
Alexander Shundi will lead a weekly lecture series through Aug. 25 over Zoom on how artists have depicted the human figure, from Impressionism to modern-day. Cost: $72
THURS 23
Understanding Abstraction
LAKE CARMEL
7 p.m. Arts on the Lake
artsonthelake.org
Shundi will lead a weekly lecture series through Aug. 27 on artistic methods of abstraction. Cost: $72
MUSIC
SAT 18
Lucky Luna
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier
facebook.com/TowneCrierCafe
Jim Cardinal, Laurie Clark and Tony Acquisto will perform original songs.
SUN 19
Benefit for Fair Fight 2020
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier
facebook.com/TowneCrierCafe
KJ Denhert, Tony Depaolo, Lee Falco, Brandon Morrison, Will Bryant and others will perform to benefit an initiative to fight voter suppression.
SUN 19
Chris Thile
KATONAH
7 p.m. Caramoor | caramoor.org
A performance at Caramoor on SAT 18 by Thile, who has won four Grammys as a mandolinist, songwriter and member of the American roots groups Nickel Creek and Punch Brothers, will be streamed. If rain delays the live concert, the stream will air on MON 20. Cost: $10 (members free)
FRI 24
Jon Cobert
LAKE CARMEL
7 p.m. Arts on the Lake
artsonthelake.org
Cobert, a five-time Grammy nominee who has played with Al Green, John Lennon and Bruce Springsteen, will perform during a Facebook livestream. Free
FRI 24
Bon Jovi Night
MAHOPAC
6:30 p.m. Putnam County Golf Course
187 Hill St. | putnamcountygolfcourse.com
Enjoy three decades of the band’s music performed by 1 Wild Night. Food trucks will be available. Cost: $22
FRI 24
Andy Stack, Adrien Reju and Chihoe Hahn
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier
facebook.com/TowneCrierCafe
The duo Stack and Reju will be joined by Hahn on this livestream.
SAT 25
David Broza, Steve Earle, Leo Kottke and Bill Miller
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier
facebook.com/TowneCrierCafe
The performers will come together for a performance of blues and folk via livestream.
SUN 26
Jeff Daniels
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier
facebook.com/TowneCrierCafe
The Emmy award-winning actor will perform his original songs and tell stories, then answer questions following the livestreamed set. Cost: $15
TALKS
TUES 21
Climate & Human Impacts on Hudson River Marshes
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
butterfieldlibrary.org
Dorothy Peteet, a senior research scientist at the NASA/Goddard Institute for Space Studies, will speak via Zoom about how human activities and natural variations have impacted ecosystems on the Hudson. Register online.
TUES 21
Graphic Novel Book Club
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock | splitrockbks.com
Summer Pierre will lead a discussion about The Property, by Rutu Modan. Register online.
TUES 21
Summer in the Vegetable Garden
PUTNAM
7 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension
putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events
CCE educators and Master Gardener volunteers will discuss what to do in the vegetable garden at this time of year, including which insects and diseases to monitor, what to plant for fall harvest and preservation techniques. Register online.
WED 22
Want
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock | splitrockbks.com
Lynn Steger Strong will discuss her latest novel via Zoom with Virginia Sole-Smith. Register online.
WED 22
Writing in the Time of COVID
LAKE CARMEL
7 p.m. Arts on the Lake
artsonthelake.org
The Arts on the Lake writing group will host a Zoom roundtable reading of personal and notable literary works reflecting on the current state of life, followed by a discussion. Free
THURS 23
Brunch at Home
BEACON
11 a.m. Howland Public Library
beaconlibrary.org
Chef Jennifer Clair will lead a cooking demonstration. Email adults@beaconlibrary.org to register for the Zoom event.
THURS 23
Pathways to Planetary Health
GARRISON
2 p.m. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
Co-founder Jonathan F.P. Rose will discuss with singer Laurie Anderson our personal roles in regenerating the planet.
THURS 23
Kristin Kimball
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
butterfieldlibrary.org
The author of The Dirty Life and Good Husbandry will discuss via Zoom her journey from being a literary agent to farming 500 acres near Lake Champlain.
THURS 23
History Book Club
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock | splitrockbks.com
This month the group will discuss Stony the Road, by Henry Louis Gates Jr. Register online.
THURS 23
Trees in Trouble
MILLBROOK
7 p.m. Cary Institute | caryinstitute.org
eventbrite.com/e/trees-in-trouble-cary-science-convers
Joshua Ginsberg, president of the Cary Institute, will interview forest ecologist Gary Lovett via Zoom. Register online.
FRI 24
Learn to Paint
GARRISON
7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
desmondfishlibrary.org
In this Zoom lesson, Regina Gelfer will help participants ages 13 or older create a mini-landscape. The first 15 people who register can pick up a canvas and acrylic paints from the library.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 18
Greek Myths & Legends
BEACON
5 p.m. Howland Public Library
beaconlibrary.org
Watch an online performance by Traveling Lantern Theatre of classic stories anytime until SUN 19. See website for details.
WED 22
Sing and Move Zoom for Toddlers
GARRISON
10 a.m. | Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/SingandMoveZoom
Join Miss Gabi for a virtual gathering for toddlers and their parents. Register online.
THURS 23
Animal Embassy: Dragons, Dwarfs and Giants
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Public Library
facebook.com/beaconlibrary
Meet a Dutch dwarf rabbit, Flemish giant rabbit, giant cane toad, dwarf reticulated python, dwarf caiman, water dragon, bearded dragon and giant gecko during this live event on Facebook.
FRI 24
Tween Summer Book Club
GARRISON
5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/TweenSummerBookClub
Register online for the club, which meets via Zoom every other week.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 18
Community Bake-Off
PHILIPSTOWN
2 & 7:30 p.m.
hvshakespeare.org/production/community-bake-off
Ryan Quinn will direct readings of six short plays written by local authors on the theme of “Mahicantuck, The River that Flows Both Ways.” They will be performed by Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival performers Kurt Rhoads, Nance Williamson, Michael Early, Antoinette Robinson and others. Cost: $10 donation
SAT 18
Grease
MAHOPAC
8:30 p.m. Putnam County Golf Course
187 Hill St.
putnamcountygolfcourse.com/events
Drive in to watch the 1978 film version of the musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John on a large outdoor screen. Cost: $40
FRI 24
The Loving Story
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
cya.live/event/2506
Register to watch this 2011 documentary, presented as part of the Depot Docs series, about the couple whose relationship changed America through a U.S. Supreme Court decision supporting their interracial marriage. Rescheduled from FRI 17. Cost: $10
CIVIC
Meetings are closed to the public but streamed or posted as videos.
See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos.
MON 20
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
MON 20
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Village Hall
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
WED 22
Dutchess COVID-19 Update
POUGHKEEPSIE
5:30 p.m.
facebook.com/dutchesscogov
County Executive Marc Molinaro will provide the latest information on the shutdown in this livestream.