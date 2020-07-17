The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (calendar@highlandscurrent.org)

COMMUNITY

SAT 18

Citywide Scavenger Hunt

BEACON

facebook.com/beaconrec

Watch for clues on social media and pick up a decoder at the library, Recreation Center or City Hall. Solve the master puzzle and win a prize. The first 50 correct answers win a bonus. Continues through TUES 21.

TUES 21

Compass Arts Performances

BEACON

5 p.m. Seeger Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconny.myrec.com

Enjoy music, performances and songs by Compass Arts teachers and students each week over the summer. Registration required. Free

SAT 25

Free Rabies Vaccinations

CARMEL

10 a.m. – Noon. Veterans Memorial Park

201 Gipsy Trail Road

845-808-1390 ext. 43160

putnamcountyny.com/health

Bring photo ID as proof of Putnam County residency; without proof of prior rabies vaccination, pets will receive a one-year vaccine. All dogs must be leashed and cats and ferrets must be in carriers.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 18

Party/After Party

BEACON

Dia Beacon | 3 Beekman St. | diaart.org

Films by Ulysses Jenkins and Cauleen Smith exploring the techno music scene in Detroit will be available to stream online until 9 p.m. on SUN 19 as part of Carl Craig’s ongoing installation.

TUES 21

The Figure in Modern Art

LAKE CARMEL

7 p.m. Arts on the Lake

artsonthelake.org

Alexander Shundi will lead a weekly lecture series through Aug. 25 over Zoom on how artists have depicted the human figure, from Impressionism to modern-day. Cost: $72

THURS 23

Understanding Abstraction

LAKE CARMEL

7 p.m. Arts on the Lake

artsonthelake.org

Shundi will lead a weekly lecture series through Aug. 27 on artistic methods of abstraction. Cost: $72

MUSIC

SAT 18

Lucky Luna

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier

facebook.com/TowneCrierCafe

Jim Cardinal, Laurie Clark and Tony Acquisto will perform original songs.

SUN 19

Benefit for Fair Fight 2020

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier

facebook.com/TowneCrierCafe

KJ Denhert, Tony Depaolo, Lee Falco, Brandon Morrison, Will Bryant and others will perform to benefit an initiative to fight voter suppression.

SUN 19

Chris Thile

KATONAH

7 p.m. Caramoor | caramoor.org

A performance at Caramoor on SAT 18 by Thile, who has won four Grammys as a mandolinist, songwriter and member of the American roots groups Nickel Creek and Punch Brothers, will be streamed. If rain delays the live concert, the stream will air on MON 20. Cost: $10 (members free)

FRI 24

Jon Cobert

LAKE CARMEL

7 p.m. Arts on the Lake

artsonthelake.org

Cobert, a five-time Grammy nominee who has played with Al Green, John Lennon and Bruce Springsteen, will perform during a Facebook livestream. Free

FRI 24

Bon Jovi Night

MAHOPAC

6:30 p.m. Putnam County Golf Course

187 Hill St. | putnamcountygolfcourse.com

Enjoy three decades of the band’s music performed by 1 Wild Night. Food trucks will be available. Cost: $22

FRI 24

Andy Stack, Adrien Reju and Chihoe Hahn

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier

facebook.com/TowneCrierCafe

The duo Stack and Reju will be joined by Hahn on this livestream.

SAT 25

David Broza, Steve Earle, Leo Kottke and Bill Miller

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier

facebook.com/TowneCrierCafe

The performers will come together for a performance of blues and folk via livestream.

SUN 26

Jeff Daniels

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier

facebook.com/TowneCrierCafe

The Emmy award-winning actor will perform his original songs and tell stories, then answer questions following the livestreamed set. Cost: $15

TALKS

TUES 21

Climate & Human Impacts on Hudson River Marshes

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

butterfieldlibrary.org

Dorothy Peteet, a senior research scientist at the NASA/Goddard Institute for Space Studies, will speak via Zoom about how human activities and natural variations have impacted ecosystems on the Hudson. Register online.

TUES 21

Graphic Novel Book Club

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock | splitrockbks.com

Summer Pierre will lead a discussion about The Property, by Rutu Modan. Register online.

TUES 21

Summer in the Vegetable Garden

PUTNAM

7 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension

putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events

CCE educators and Master Gardener volunteers will discuss what to do in the vegetable garden at this time of year, including which insects and diseases to monitor, what to plant for fall harvest and preservation techniques. Register online.

WED 22

Want

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock | splitrockbks.com

Lynn Steger Strong will discuss her latest novel via Zoom with Virginia Sole-Smith. Register online.

WED 22

Writing in the Time of COVID

LAKE CARMEL

7 p.m. Arts on the Lake

artsonthelake.org

The Arts on the Lake writing group will host a Zoom roundtable reading of personal and notable literary works reflecting on the current state of life, followed by a discussion. Free

THURS 23

Brunch at Home

BEACON

11 a.m. Howland Public Library

beaconlibrary.org

Chef Jennifer Clair will lead a cooking demonstration. Email adults@beaconlibrary.org to register for the Zoom event.

THURS 23

Pathways to Planetary Health

GARRISON

2 p.m. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

Co-founder Jonathan F.P. Rose will discuss with singer Laurie Anderson our personal roles in regenerating the planet.

THURS 23

Kristin Kimball

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

butterfieldlibrary.org

The author of The Dirty Life and Good Husbandry will discuss via Zoom her journey from being a literary agent to farming 500 acres near Lake Champlain.

THURS 23

History Book Club

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock | splitrockbks.com

This month the group will discuss Stony the Road, by Henry Louis Gates Jr. Register online.

THURS 23

Trees in Trouble

MILLBROOK

7 p.m. Cary Institute | caryinstitute.org

eventbrite.com/e/trees-in-trouble-cary-science-convers

Joshua Ginsberg, president of the Cary Institute, will interview forest ecologist Gary Lovett via Zoom. Register online.

FRI 24

Learn to Paint

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

desmondfishlibrary.org

In this Zoom lesson, Regina Gelfer will help participants ages 13 or older create a mini-landscape. The first 15 people who register can pick up a canvas and acrylic paints from the library.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 18

Greek Myths & Legends

BEACON

5 p.m. Howland Public Library

beaconlibrary.org

Watch an online performance by Traveling Lantern Theatre of classic stories anytime until SUN 19. See website for details.

WED 22

Sing and Move Zoom for Toddlers

GARRISON

10 a.m. | Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/SingandMoveZoom

Join Miss Gabi for a virtual gathering for toddlers and their parents. Register online.

THURS 23

Animal Embassy: Dragons, Dwarfs and Giants

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Public Library

facebook.com/beaconlibrary

Meet a Dutch dwarf rabbit, Flemish giant rabbit, giant cane toad, dwarf reticulated python, dwarf caiman, water dragon, bearded dragon and giant gecko during this live event on Facebook.

FRI 24

Tween Summer Book Club

GARRISON

5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/TweenSummerBookClub

Register online for the club, which meets via Zoom every other week.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 18

Community Bake-Off

PHILIPSTOWN

2 & 7:30 p.m.

hvshakespeare.org/production/community-bake-off

Ryan Quinn will direct readings of six short plays written by local authors on the theme of “Mahicantuck, The River that Flows Both Ways.” They will be performed by Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival performers Kurt Rhoads, Nance Williamson, Michael Early, Antoinette Robinson and others. Cost: $10 donation

SAT 18

Grease

MAHOPAC

8:30 p.m. Putnam County Golf Course

187 Hill St.

putnamcountygolfcourse.com/events

Drive in to watch the 1978 film version of the musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John on a large outdoor screen. Cost: $40

FRI 24

The Loving Story

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

cya.live/event/2506

Register to watch this 2011 documentary, presented as part of the Depot Docs series, about the couple whose relationship changed America through a U.S. Supreme Court decision supporting their interracial marriage. Rescheduled from FRI 17. Cost: $10

CIVIC

Meetings are closed to the public but streamed or posted as videos.

MON 20

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

MON 20

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Village Hall

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

WED 22

Dutchess COVID-19 Update

POUGHKEEPSIE

5:30 p.m.

facebook.com/dutchesscogov

County Executive Marc Molinaro will provide the latest information on the shutdown in this livestream.