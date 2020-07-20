Robert Hard (1931-2020)

Robert William Hard, 89, of Garrison, died June 28.

He was born in Peekskill on Feb. 7, 1931, the son of Francis and Lavinia (O’Toole) Hard, and was a graduate of Hendrick Hudson High School in Montrose. As a young man, Bob worked at Vic’s Garage on Washington Street before joining U.S. Marines to fight in the Korean War.

On Oct. 7, 1956, he married Pamela Delamater at Assumption Church in Peekskill.

Bob was a longtime parishioner of the Our Lady of Loretto parish at St. Joseph’s Chapel in Garrison. Before he retired, he worked as an operating engineer with Local 137 and contributed to construction projects across the region.

His passions included gardening, cooking, model aircraft, astronomy and being a grandfather (“Pop”). He could build and fix anything, his family said, and was always good for a laugh and a glass of wine.

Bob is survived by his five children: Francis Hard (Pamela), Robert Hard (Kathy DiBart), Mary Haskell (Tony), Susan Freeman (Robert) and Joseph Hard; 10 grandchildren: Amy Haskell (Michael Nishimura), Zachary Freeman, William Haskell (Taylor), Molly Walsh (Connor), Lucas Freeman (Paige), Robert Haskell, Madison Freeman, Sarah Hard, Matthew Hard and Jacob Hard; and three great-grandchildren: Derek Nishimura, Evelyn Nishimura and Ronan Walsh. He is also survived by a sister, Kathryn Lounsbury.

Information provided by Nardone Funeral Home, Peekskill