Maloney Accepting Service Academy Applications

Nomination required; deadline is Oct. 30

The office of Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who district includes the Highlands, is accepting from students interested in attending one of our nation’s service academies. The deadline is Oct. 30.

A Congressional nomination is required for students interested in attending West Point, the Naval Academy in Annapolis, the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs or the Merchant Marine Academy in King’s Point, New York. The Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, does not require a Congressional nomination.

Students who are residents of the 18th Congressional District and who will be between the ages of 17 and 23 on July 1, 2021, can submit applications to Maloney’s district office at 123 Grand St. (2nd floor), Newburgh, NY 12550. Candidate interviews will be conducted by Maloney’s Service Academy Selection Board. Download an application at seanmaloney.house.gov or call 845-561-1259 for more information.