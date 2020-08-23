Beacon Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing FedEx Truck

mm By |

Pulled over while driving north on I-684

New York State Police troopers arrested a Beacon man on Friday (Aug. 21) on suspicion of stealing a FedEx truck in Long Island.

Police say Jose A. Rios, 52, was charged with felony criminal possession of stolen property.

The State Police said that at about noon, troopers were sent to Interstate 684 to look for a FedEx truck that had been reported stolen. A FedEx truck traveling northbound in the area of Mile Marker 18 was pulled over and Rios was taken into custody with assistance by officers from the Westchester County Police Department.

Rios was arraigned before the Town of Bedford Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail without bail.  He is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 16.

Related Stories

Become a Member
Join The Highlands Current and support our independent local journalism for as little as $2 per month. Click here to see the benefits. As a nonprofit, we are able to provide our website and weekly print paper free to the community because of the generosity of our readers.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.