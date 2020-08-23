Beacon Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing FedEx Truck

Pulled over while driving north on I-684

New York State Police troopers arrested a Beacon man on Friday (Aug. 21) on suspicion of stealing a FedEx truck in Long Island.

Police say Jose A. Rios, 52, was charged with felony criminal possession of stolen property.

The State Police said that at about noon, troopers were sent to Interstate 684 to look for a FedEx truck that had been reported stolen. A FedEx truck traveling northbound in the area of Mile Marker 18 was pulled over and Rios was taken into custody with assistance by officers from the Westchester County Police Department.

Rios was arraigned before the Town of Bedford Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 16.