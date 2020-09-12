Beacon 12U Baseball Wins Tournament

Skip Pearlman By , Sports Reporter |

Goes undefeated in five games over weekend

The Beacon Bulldogs travel team for players ages 12 and younger went 5-0 in a weekend tournament in Poughkeepsie, winning the title game on Sunday (Sept. 6).

The Bulldogs defeated the Poughkeepsie Lightning, 11-7, for the championship. Beacon recorded 16 hits: Ryan Landisi (3), Alex Young (3, including a home run). Zachary Shetter (2), Brady Philipbar (2) and James Brouchard (2) also had multiple hits. On the mound, Young allowed three hits and three runs over four innings, striking out two.

In other games, Beacon defeated the Northern Dutchess Rebels, 9-8 and 9-2; the Poughkeepsie Vikings, 7-3; and the Lightning, 5-3.

Related Stories

Become a Member
Join The Highlands Current and support our independent local journalism for as little as $2 per month. Click here to see the benefits. As a nonprofit, we are able to provide our website and weekly print paper free to the community because of the generosity of our readers.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.