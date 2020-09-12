Beacon 12U Baseball Wins Tournament

Goes undefeated in five games over weekend

The Beacon Bulldogs travel team for players ages 12 and younger went 5-0 in a weekend tournament in Poughkeepsie, winning the title game on Sunday (Sept. 6).

The Bulldogs defeated the Poughkeepsie Lightning, 11-7, for the championship. Beacon recorded 16 hits: Ryan Landisi (3), Alex Young (3, including a home run). Zachary Shetter (2), Brady Philipbar (2) and James Brouchard (2) also had multiple hits. On the mound, Young allowed three hits and three runs over four innings, striking out two.

In other games, Beacon defeated the Northern Dutchess Rebels, 9-8 and 9-2; the Poughkeepsie Vikings, 7-3; and the Lightning, 5-3.