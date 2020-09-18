The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (calendar@highlandscurrent.org)

COMMUNITY

SAT 19

One Too Many 5K Virtual Walk

BEACON

8 a.m. – Noon. Libby Funeral Home

55 Teller Ave.

libbyfuneralhome.com/One-Too-Many

The Libby Funeral Home is hosting this run/walk in support of the New York State Children’s Alliance. Choose a 5K or 9K route.

SAT 19

Pop-Up Book Sale

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Shop for used books and support the library. Also SUN 20.

SAT 19

Rombout Colonial Days

HOPEWELL JUNCTION

10 a.m. Brinckerhoff House

68 N. Kensington Drive

845-227-4136

eastfishkillhistoricalsociety.org

Return to Colonial-era Fishkill with blacksmith, broom-making, gunsmith and woodworking demonstrations, as well as house tours. Hosted by the East Fishkill Historical Society. Also SUN 20. Cost: $5

TUES 22

Dutchess Forum on Police Reform

BEACON

6 p.m. Zoom

dutchessny.gov/PoliceForums

Beacon residents are invited to share their views on policing reform in this form facilitated by the county’s Commission on Human Rights. Registration required.

THURS 24

Farmers’ Market Picnic

GARRISON

5 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

csfarmmarket.org

Support the Cold Spring Farmers’ Market at this community picnic on the lawn. Picnic boxes prepared by Dolly’s will be available, or bring your own. Cost: $25 ($50 with picnic box)

SAT 26

Philipstown Bikes Day

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – Noon

Haldane High School

The annual event around a 1.7-mile loop, is hosted by the Philipstown Trails Committee. It is open to walkers, bicyclists and other non-motorized movers. Email philipstowntrails@gmail.com for information.

SAT 26

Virtual Lawn Party

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Putnam History Museum

putnamhistorymuseum.org/home/eventsmc

Take a virtual tour of the historic Kemble House with owners Marianne Sutton and David Watson to support the museum’s programs. Cost: $30 ($25 members)

SUN 27

Spirit of Beacon Day

BEACON

Noon – 4 p.m.

spiritofbeacon.org

Instead of a large gathering and parade, the community is invited to celebrate on their porches for this virtual event. Organizations and first responders will drive through neighborhoods until 2 p.m., and local musicians will perform online.

TALKS

TUES 22

Graphic Novel Book Club

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock Books

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

Summer Pierre will lead a virtual discussion on Dominique Goblet’s Pretending is Lying. Register online.

THURS 24

History Book Club

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock Books

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

Join an online discussion for A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win World War II, by Sonia Purnell.

THURS 24

Preventing Pandemics: Why Biodiversity Matters

MILLBROOK

7 p.m. Cary Institute

bit.ly/cary-talk-biodiversity

Disease ecologists Rick Ostfeld and Felicia Keesing will discuss via Zoom how development and loss of biodiversity can lead infectious diseases to jump from wildlife to humans. Register online.

THURS 24

Memoirs of a Prison Physician Assistant

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Bohdan Darnobid will discuss Prison Doc, Thirty-Five Years: Memoirs of a Prison Physician Assistant, his memoir of working at Sing Sing and the Fishkill Correctional Facility.

MUSIC

SAT 19

Space Out, Outside

BEACON

5 p.m. Polhill Park

Steve Davis, Matt Luczak and Craig Chin will perform soundscapes.

SAT 19

The Valley Hour

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

howlandculturalcenter.org

Annalyse and Ryan will host this series featuring Hudson Valley musicians livestreamed from the Howland. Civilization Viral (Gwen Laster, Damon Banks and Tim Regusis) will perform, along with Jeremy Schonfeld and Tony DePaolo.

SAT 26

iForest Sunset Concert

GARRISON

5 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D

845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org

Experience Pete Wyer’s immersive, multi-sensory sound installation in the forest.

Cost: $25 ($20 members)

KIDS & FAMILY

WED 23

Fairy Tale Quiz for Kids

GARRISON

5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

desmondfishlibrary.org

Brush up on your stories and be ready to win prizes and take part in a scavenger hunt at home via Zoom. Register online.

WED 23

Essay Writing

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

High school students will be instructed via Zoom on expressing themselves in essays. Register online.

FRI 25

Virtual Bedtime Stories

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Get cozy and enjoy a bedtime story. Register online.

SAT 26

4-H Family Guided Nature Walk

COLD SPRING

9:30 a.m. – Noon

Fahnestock State Park

putnam.cce.cornell.edu

The easy 2-to-3-mile guided educational walk at Fahnestock Park is suitable for children ages 5 and older. Registration required. Cost: $10 per family

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 19

Story Screen Drive-In

BEACON

8:30 p.m. University Settlement

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

The pop-up drive-in theater will screen Jaws (1975) and Jurassic Park (1993) this weekend and Shrek (2001) and Dumb and Dumber (1994) next weekend. See website for show times and health protocols. Snacks will be available for purchase. Also SUN 20, THURS 24, FRI 25, SAT 26, SUN 27. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

FRI 25

Ernie and Joe: Crisis Cops

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Presented as part of the ongoing Depot Docs series, this film follows two San Antonio police officers who are part of a mental health unit diverting people into treatment. The online screening followed by a panel discussion. Register online. Cost: $10

FRI 25

Dough

GARRISON

7 p.m Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020

bit.ly/FridayNightInDough

This 2015 film, shown as part of the library’s Zoom movie night series, tells the story of a Muslim immigrant in Britain who tries to keep her son out of trouble by apprenticing him to a Jewish baker, and the recipe that helps them flourish.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 19

Illuminate

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

Meg Hitchcock’s solo exhibit of works on paper from 2008 to the present examines eastern and western religions through sacred texts. Through Nov. 8.

SAT 26

Open Studios

NEWBURGH

Noon – 6 p.m. Newburgh Art Supply

5 Grand St. | newburghopenstudios.org

More than 60 artists plan to exhibit their work in their studios, alternative gallery spaces and outdoors during this 10th annual event. Pick up a map at Newburgh Art Supply; the tour is self-guided and within walking distance. New this year is the Newburgh Community Photo Project’s exhibit of wheat-pasted photos on the theme of Unmasking the Truth. Also SUN 27.

CIVIC

Most meetings are being streamed or posted as videos.

See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos.

MON 21

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Webcast

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

MON 21

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Via Webcast

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

TUES 22

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Via Webcast

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov