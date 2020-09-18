The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (calendar@highlandscurrent.org)
COMMUNITY
SAT 19
One Too Many 5K Virtual Walk
BEACON
8 a.m. – Noon. Libby Funeral Home
55 Teller Ave.
libbyfuneralhome.com/One-Too-Many
The Libby Funeral Home is hosting this run/walk in support of the New York State Children’s Alliance. Choose a 5K or 9K route.
SAT 19
Pop-Up Book Sale
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Shop for used books and support the library. Also SUN 20.
SAT 19
Rombout Colonial Days
HOPEWELL JUNCTION
10 a.m. Brinckerhoff House
68 N. Kensington Drive
845-227-4136
eastfishkillhistoricalsociety.org
Return to Colonial-era Fishkill with blacksmith, broom-making, gunsmith and woodworking demonstrations, as well as house tours. Hosted by the East Fishkill Historical Society. Also SUN 20. Cost: $5
TUES 22
Dutchess Forum on Police Reform
BEACON
6 p.m. Zoom
dutchessny.gov/PoliceForums
Beacon residents are invited to share their views on policing reform in this form facilitated by the county’s Commission on Human Rights. Registration required.
THURS 24
Farmers’ Market Picnic
GARRISON
5 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
csfarmmarket.org
Support the Cold Spring Farmers’ Market at this community picnic on the lawn. Picnic boxes prepared by Dolly’s will be available, or bring your own. Cost: $25 ($50 with picnic box)
SAT 26
Philipstown Bikes Day
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – Noon
Haldane High School
The annual event around a 1.7-mile loop, is hosted by the Philipstown Trails Committee. It is open to walkers, bicyclists and other non-motorized movers. Email philipstowntrails@gmail.com for information.
SAT 26
Virtual Lawn Party
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Putnam History Museum
putnamhistorymuseum.org/home/eventsmc
Take a virtual tour of the historic Kemble House with owners Marianne Sutton and David Watson to support the museum’s programs. Cost: $30 ($25 members)
SUN 27
Spirit of Beacon Day
BEACON
Noon – 4 p.m.
spiritofbeacon.org
Instead of a large gathering and parade, the community is invited to celebrate on their porches for this virtual event. Organizations and first responders will drive through neighborhoods until 2 p.m., and local musicians will perform online.
TALKS
TUES 22
Graphic Novel Book Club
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock Books
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
Summer Pierre will lead a virtual discussion on Dominique Goblet’s Pretending is Lying. Register online.
THURS 24
History Book Club
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock Books
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
Join an online discussion for A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win World War II, by Sonia Purnell.
THURS 24
Preventing Pandemics: Why Biodiversity Matters
MILLBROOK
7 p.m. Cary Institute
bit.ly/cary-talk-biodiversity
Disease ecologists Rick Ostfeld and Felicia Keesing will discuss via Zoom how development and loss of biodiversity can lead infectious diseases to jump from wildlife to humans. Register online.
THURS 24
Memoirs of a Prison Physician Assistant
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Bohdan Darnobid will discuss Prison Doc, Thirty-Five Years: Memoirs of a Prison Physician Assistant, his memoir of working at Sing Sing and the Fishkill Correctional Facility.
MUSIC
SAT 19
Space Out, Outside
BEACON
5 p.m. Polhill Park
Steve Davis, Matt Luczak and Craig Chin will perform soundscapes.
SAT 19
The Valley Hour
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
howlandculturalcenter.org
Annalyse and Ryan will host this series featuring Hudson Valley musicians livestreamed from the Howland. Civilization Viral (Gwen Laster, Damon Banks and Tim Regusis) will perform, along with Jeremy Schonfeld and Tony DePaolo.
SAT 26
iForest Sunset Concert
GARRISON
5 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D
845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org
Experience Pete Wyer’s immersive, multi-sensory sound installation in the forest.
Cost: $25 ($20 members)
KIDS & FAMILY
WED 23
Fairy Tale Quiz for Kids
GARRISON
5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
desmondfishlibrary.org
Brush up on your stories and be ready to win prizes and take part in a scavenger hunt at home via Zoom. Register online.
WED 23
Essay Writing
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
High school students will be instructed via Zoom on expressing themselves in essays. Register online.
FRI 25
Virtual Bedtime Stories
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Get cozy and enjoy a bedtime story. Register online.
SAT 26
4-H Family Guided Nature Walk
COLD SPRING
9:30 a.m. – Noon
Fahnestock State Park
putnam.cce.cornell.edu
The easy 2-to-3-mile guided educational walk at Fahnestock Park is suitable for children ages 5 and older. Registration required. Cost: $10 per family
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 19
Story Screen Drive-In
BEACON
8:30 p.m. University Settlement
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
The pop-up drive-in theater will screen Jaws (1975) and Jurassic Park (1993) this weekend and Shrek (2001) and Dumb and Dumber (1994) next weekend. See website for show times and health protocols. Snacks will be available for purchase. Also SUN 20, THURS 24, FRI 25, SAT 26, SUN 27. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
FRI 25
Ernie and Joe: Crisis Cops
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Presented as part of the ongoing Depot Docs series, this film follows two San Antonio police officers who are part of a mental health unit diverting people into treatment. The online screening followed by a panel discussion. Register online. Cost: $10
FRI 25
Dough
GARRISON
7 p.m Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020
bit.ly/FridayNightInDough
This 2015 film, shown as part of the library’s Zoom movie night series, tells the story of a Muslim immigrant in Britain who tries to keep her son out of trouble by apprenticing him to a Jewish baker, and the recipe that helps them flourish.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 19
Illuminate
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
Meg Hitchcock’s solo exhibit of works on paper from 2008 to the present examines eastern and western religions through sacred texts. Through Nov. 8.
SAT 26
Open Studios
NEWBURGH
Noon – 6 p.m. Newburgh Art Supply
5 Grand St. | newburghopenstudios.org
More than 60 artists plan to exhibit their work in their studios, alternative gallery spaces and outdoors during this 10th annual event. Pick up a map at Newburgh Art Supply; the tour is self-guided and within walking distance. New this year is the Newburgh Community Photo Project’s exhibit of wheat-pasted photos on the theme of Unmasking the Truth. Also SUN 27.
CIVIC
Most meetings are being streamed or posted as videos.
See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos.
MON 21
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Webcast
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
MON 21
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Via Webcast
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
TUES 22
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Via Webcast
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
