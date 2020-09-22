On The Spot

Is there a recurring theme in your dreams?
I dream about [singer] Harry Styles constantly. I love his music and his looks.
~ Kiera D’Ippolito, Beacon
I’m dreaming less. Running two businesses during COVID-19, when I sleep it’s the sleep of the dead.
~ Allison Cimino, Beacon
Every couple of years I dream I’m flying over the brick wall at my elementary school in France.
~ Wendy Dugain-Graff, Cold Spring
