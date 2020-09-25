The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (calendar@highlandscurrent.org)

COMMUNITY

SAT 26

Tag Sale

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Nest

44 Chestnut St.

Small furniture, clothing, housewares, CDS and more will be for sale at this Cold Spring Lions Club fundraiser. Rain or shine.

SAT 26

Philipstown Bikes Day

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – Noon | Haldane High School

This annual event around a 1.7-mile loop will be hosted by the Philipstown Trails Committee and is open to walkers, bicyclists and other non-motorized movers. Email philipstowntrails@gmail.com for information.

SAT 26

Kemble House Tour

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Putnam History Museum

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Take a virtual tour of the historic Kemble House with owners Marianne Sutton and David Watson to support the museum’s programs. Cost: $30 ($25 members)

SUN 27

Spirit of Beacon Day

BEACON

Noon – 4 p.m. | spiritofbeacon.org

Instead of a large gathering and parade, the community is invited to celebrate on their porches for this virtual event. Organizations and first responders will drive through neighborhoods until 2 p.m., and local musicians will perform online.

TUES 29

Blood Drive

PEEKSKILL

11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St.

Register at redcrossblood.org with the sponsor code “Paramount.”

FRI 2

Fall Craft Fair

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Methodist Church

216 Main St. | facebook.com/CSSHUMC

Find gifts, decor and other holiday treats at this annual event. Also SAT 3.

FRI 2

Starry Starry Night

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson

walkway.org

In this virtual event, enjoy food and drinks from your choice of party boxes and watch Herb Alpert, Amy Helm, Dar Williams, Happy Traum and Mary Stuart Masterson while bidding in the online auction. Cost: $150

SAT 3

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

KENT

9 a.m. – Noon

Canopus Beach Parking Lot

1498 Route 301

putnamcountyny.com/green-putnam

845-808-1390, x43125

Registration required. Visit website for a list of accepted materials.

SAT 3

Voter Registration

GARRISON

4 – 6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Register to vote during this drive organized by the League of Women Voters of Putnam County.

SAT 3

Women’s Suffrage Centennial Read-In

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Declaration of Sentiments. Honor the 1920 suffragettes by wearing white or vintage apparel.

TALKS

WED 30

Halloween: A Haunted History

BEACON

1 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Kevin Woyce will discuss skeleton decorating, pumpkin carving and other Halloween traditions in this webinar. Email adults@beaconlibrary.org to register.

WED 30

An Ecological Approach to Wildlife Stewardship

MILLBROOK

6 p.m. Cary Institute

bit.ly/33XhHrb

In the first of a series of three weekly webinars, learn about local wildlife, its role in the ecosystem and what threats it faces. Whether you have a small yard or a large property, find out how to improve habitats, stay out of the way of wildlife and promote stewardship.

WED 30

Effortless Mindfulness

GARRISON

6:30 p.m. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

Loch Kelly will combine ancient practices and neuroscience with healing psychology during the first of this two-part online series.

WED 30

Fact Check Happy Hour

GARRISON

8 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Learn how to spot and fact check information while analyzing examples of misinformation spread online.

THURS 1

The Golden Age of Hollywood

BEACON

2 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Brian Rose, a professor of film and TV history at Fordham University, will discuss movies and studios from the late 1920s through the end of World War II. Email adults@beaconlibrary.org to register.

THURS 1

Trivia Night

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Test your smarts in this Zoom event.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 26

4-H Family Guided Nature Walk

COLD SPRING

9:30 a.m. – Noon

Fahnestock State Park

putnam.cce.cornell.edu

The easy 2-to-3-mile guided educational walk at Fahnestock Park is suitable for children 5 and older. Registration required. Cost: $10 per family

WED 30

Learn to Knit

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Learn how to knit a simple project during this biweekly Zoom session for tweens and teens. Needles and yarn are available for pickup. Through Nov. 25.

MUSIC

SAT 26

Ember Ensemble

GARRISON

4:30 & 6 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org

The choral group will perform Unfolding. Cost: $26 ($16 for children ages 5-18; free for children under 5)

SAT 26

iForest Sunset Concert

GARRISON

5 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D

845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org

Experience Pete Wyer’s immersive, multisensory sound installation in the forest. Cost: $25 ($20 members)

WED 30

Daisy Joplin Band

BEACON

5 – 11 p.m. Bannerman Castle

bannermancastle.org

This fundraiser includes a concert, castle tours, a reception with Daisy and a lighting show. Boats leave the Beacon waterfront at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Also THURS 1, FRI 2, SAT 3, SUN 4. Cost: $250

SUN 4

Great Hudson River Revival

BEACON

11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Clearwater

clearwaterfestival.org

This festival, broadcast on June 22, will be restreamed to benefit Sloop Clearwater. It features activists such as Leonard Peltier and performances by Tom Chapin and Peter Yarrow.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 26

Story Screen Drive-In

BEACON

8:30 p.m. University Settlement

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

The pop-up drive-in theater will screen Shrek (2001) and Dumb and Dumber (1994) this weekend and The Addams Family (1991) and Evil Dead 2 (1987) next weekend. See website for showtimes and health protocols. Snacks will be available for purchase. Also SUN 27, THURS 1, FRI 2, SAT 3, SUN 4. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

WED 30

John Lewis: Good Trouble

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave.

storyscreendrivein.square.site

The Beacon Film Society will present this documentary about the late Civil Rights activist, who died in July. Cost: $12 per person ($20 per car)

FRI 2

Hotel Transylvania

WAPPINGERS FALLS

6:30 p.m. Bowdoin Park

85 Sheafe Road | dutchessny.gov/parksevents

See the 2012 animated film at a drive-in setting. Register online. Free

SAT 3

Poetry to Honor the Biosphere

GARRISON

10:30 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Register at bit.ly/DFPLEcopoetry

The poets who will read include A. Anupama, Marcella Durand, E.J. McAdams, Mary Newell, Margo Taft Stever and Kathryn Weld.

SAT 3

Once Upon a Wintertide

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Irene Pieza will discuss her book in an event for students in the fifth grade and older.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 26

Open Studios

NEWBURGH

Noon – 6 p.m. Newburgh Art Supply

5 Grand St.

newburghopenstudios.org

More than 60 artists plan to exhibit their work in their studios, alternative gallery spaces and outdoors during this 10th annual event. Pick up a map at Newburgh Art Supply; the tour is self-guided and within walking distance. New this year is the Newburgh Community Photo Project’s exhibit of wheat-pasted photos on the theme of Unmasking the Truth. Also SUN 27.

FRI 2

Bochner Boetti Fontana

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Magazzino

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

Art by Mel Bochner, Alighiero Boetti, and Lucio Fontana is on in this exhibit curated by Bochner.

SAT 3

Beacon Open Studios

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m.

beaconopenstudios.org

More than 50 artists plan to open their studios, and there will also be a virtual show. Also SUN 4.

CIVIC

Most meetings are being streamed or posted as videos.

See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos.

MON 28

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

TUES 29

Village Board

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Village Hall

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

TUES 29

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

THURS 1

Philipstown Town Board

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Community Center

107 Glenclyffe Dr. | 845-265-5200

philipstown.com