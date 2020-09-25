The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (calendar@highlandscurrent.org)
COMMUNITY
SAT 26
Tag Sale
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Nest
44 Chestnut St.
Small furniture, clothing, housewares, CDS and more will be for sale at this Cold Spring Lions Club fundraiser. Rain or shine.
SAT 26
Philipstown Bikes Day
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – Noon | Haldane High School
This annual event around a 1.7-mile loop will be hosted by the Philipstown Trails Committee and is open to walkers, bicyclists and other non-motorized movers. Email philipstowntrails@gmail.com for information.
SAT 26
Kemble House Tour
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Putnam History Museum
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Take a virtual tour of the historic Kemble House with owners Marianne Sutton and David Watson to support the museum’s programs. Cost: $30 ($25 members)
SUN 27
Spirit of Beacon Day
BEACON
Noon – 4 p.m. | spiritofbeacon.org
Instead of a large gathering and parade, the community is invited to celebrate on their porches for this virtual event. Organizations and first responders will drive through neighborhoods until 2 p.m., and local musicians will perform online.
TUES 29
Blood Drive
PEEKSKILL
11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St.
Register at redcrossblood.org with the sponsor code “Paramount.”
FRI 2
Fall Craft Fair
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Methodist Church
216 Main St. | facebook.com/CSSHUMC
Find gifts, decor and other holiday treats at this annual event. Also SAT 3.
FRI 2
Starry Starry Night
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson
walkway.org
In this virtual event, enjoy food and drinks from your choice of party boxes and watch Herb Alpert, Amy Helm, Dar Williams, Happy Traum and Mary Stuart Masterson while bidding in the online auction. Cost: $150
SAT 3
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day
KENT
9 a.m. – Noon
Canopus Beach Parking Lot
1498 Route 301
putnamcountyny.com/green-putnam
845-808-1390, x43125
Registration required. Visit website for a list of accepted materials.
SAT 3
Voter Registration
GARRISON
4 – 6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Register to vote during this drive organized by the League of Women Voters of Putnam County.
SAT 3
Women’s Suffrage Centennial Read-In
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Declaration of Sentiments. Honor the 1920 suffragettes by wearing white or vintage apparel.
TALKS
WED 30
Halloween: A Haunted History
BEACON
1 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
Kevin Woyce will discuss skeleton decorating, pumpkin carving and other Halloween traditions in this webinar. Email adults@beaconlibrary.org to register.
WED 30
An Ecological Approach to Wildlife Stewardship
MILLBROOK
6 p.m. Cary Institute
bit.ly/33XhHrb
In the first of a series of three weekly webinars, learn about local wildlife, its role in the ecosystem and what threats it faces. Whether you have a small yard or a large property, find out how to improve habitats, stay out of the way of wildlife and promote stewardship.
WED 30
Effortless Mindfulness
GARRISON
6:30 p.m. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
Loch Kelly will combine ancient practices and neuroscience with healing psychology during the first of this two-part online series.
WED 30
Fact Check Happy Hour
GARRISON
8 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Learn how to spot and fact check information while analyzing examples of misinformation spread online.
THURS 1
The Golden Age of Hollywood
BEACON
2 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
Brian Rose, a professor of film and TV history at Fordham University, will discuss movies and studios from the late 1920s through the end of World War II. Email adults@beaconlibrary.org to register.
THURS 1
Trivia Night
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Test your smarts in this Zoom event.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 26
4-H Family Guided Nature Walk
COLD SPRING
9:30 a.m. – Noon
Fahnestock State Park
putnam.cce.cornell.edu
The easy 2-to-3-mile guided educational walk at Fahnestock Park is suitable for children 5 and older. Registration required. Cost: $10 per family
WED 30
Learn to Knit
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Learn how to knit a simple project during this biweekly Zoom session for tweens and teens. Needles and yarn are available for pickup. Through Nov. 25.
MUSIC
SAT 26
Ember Ensemble
GARRISON
4:30 & 6 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org
The choral group will perform Unfolding. Cost: $26 ($16 for children ages 5-18; free for children under 5)
SAT 26
iForest Sunset Concert
GARRISON
5 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D
845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org
Experience Pete Wyer’s immersive, multisensory sound installation in the forest. Cost: $25 ($20 members)
WED 30
Daisy Joplin Band
BEACON
5 – 11 p.m. Bannerman Castle
bannermancastle.org
This fundraiser includes a concert, castle tours, a reception with Daisy and a lighting show. Boats leave the Beacon waterfront at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Also THURS 1, FRI 2, SAT 3, SUN 4. Cost: $250
SUN 4
Great Hudson River Revival
BEACON
11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Clearwater
clearwaterfestival.org
This festival, broadcast on June 22, will be restreamed to benefit Sloop Clearwater. It features activists such as Leonard Peltier and performances by Tom Chapin and Peter Yarrow.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 26
Story Screen Drive-In
BEACON
8:30 p.m. University Settlement
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
The pop-up drive-in theater will screen Shrek (2001) and Dumb and Dumber (1994) this weekend and The Addams Family (1991) and Evil Dead 2 (1987) next weekend. See website for showtimes and health protocols. Snacks will be available for purchase. Also SUN 27, THURS 1, FRI 2, SAT 3, SUN 4. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
WED 30
John Lewis: Good Trouble
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave.
storyscreendrivein.square.site
The Beacon Film Society will present this documentary about the late Civil Rights activist, who died in July. Cost: $12 per person ($20 per car)
FRI 2
Hotel Transylvania
WAPPINGERS FALLS
6:30 p.m. Bowdoin Park
85 Sheafe Road | dutchessny.gov/parksevents
See the 2012 animated film at a drive-in setting. Register online. Free
SAT 3
Poetry to Honor the Biosphere
GARRISON
10:30 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Register at bit.ly/DFPLEcopoetry
The poets who will read include A. Anupama, Marcella Durand, E.J. McAdams, Mary Newell, Margo Taft Stever and Kathryn Weld.
SAT 3
Once Upon a Wintertide
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Irene Pieza will discuss her book in an event for students in the fifth grade and older.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 26
Open Studios
NEWBURGH
Noon – 6 p.m. Newburgh Art Supply
5 Grand St.
newburghopenstudios.org
More than 60 artists plan to exhibit their work in their studios, alternative gallery spaces and outdoors during this 10th annual event. Pick up a map at Newburgh Art Supply; the tour is self-guided and within walking distance. New this year is the Newburgh Community Photo Project’s exhibit of wheat-pasted photos on the theme of Unmasking the Truth. Also SUN 27.
FRI 2
Bochner Boetti Fontana
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Magazzino
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
Art by Mel Bochner, Alighiero Boetti, and Lucio Fontana is on in this exhibit curated by Bochner.
SAT 3
Beacon Open Studios
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m.
beaconopenstudios.org
More than 50 artists plan to open their studios, and there will also be a virtual show. Also SUN 4.
CIVIC
Most meetings are being streamed or posted as videos.
See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos.
MON 28
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
TUES 29
Village Board
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Village Hall
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
TUES 29
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
THURS 1
Philipstown Town Board
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Community Center
107 Glenclyffe Dr. | 845-265-5200
philipstown.com