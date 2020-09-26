Spirit of Beacon Day Online

2020 event will be distanced, virtual

The 43rd annual Spirit of Beacon Day will take place on Sunday (Sept. 27) with a virtual and safely distanced event, organizers said. 

Due to pandemic health and safety guidelines, there will not be a festival on Main Street. Instead, community groups and first responders will drive through neighborhoods between noon and 2 p.m. 

The caravan will include the event’s 2020 honoree, Tony Lassiter, who has been a member of the Spirit of Beacon Committee for more than 20 years. Lassiter, a Vietnam veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart, served on the Beacon Planning Board for 15 years and continues to serve on the board of the Beacon Housing Authority.

“Many of those in the drive-thru have been supporting our community during the pandemic and it will be an opportunity to show our appreciation and support,” organizers said in a statement.

A virtual concert will play between noon and 2 p.m. at spiritofbeacon.org, on the Spirit of Beacon Facebook page and on Channel 22. The Spirit of Beacon Day Committee has been meeting via Zoom since March to plan the events.

