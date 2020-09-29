On The Spot

What’s the last TV series you were hooked on?



Ratched. It’s a little gory but an interesting take on Nurse Ratched [from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest].

~ Alexis Osborn, Beacon



We’re re-watching Big Mouth, an animated series for adults about the travails of puberty and middle school.

~ Billy Thom, Cold Spring



Wild Wild Country, a documentary series set in Oregon about a cult, a mystery and political power.

~ Karin Riedl, Beacon