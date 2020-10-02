The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (calendar@highlandscurrent.org)

COMMUNITY

SAT 3

Food & School Supply Drive

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – Noon. Our Lady of Loretto

24 Fair St.

The Knights of Columbus will accept donations for the Philipstown Food Pantry and school supplies for Our Lady of Loretto CCD. Dropoffs can be made without getting out of the car. See highlandscurrent.org/calendar for items that are needed.

SAT 3

Fall Craft Fair

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Methodist Church

216 Main St. | facebook.com/CSSHUMC

Find gifts, decor and other holiday treats at this annual event.

SAT 3

Voter Registration

GARRISON

4 – 6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Register during this drive organized by the League of Women Voters of Putnam County.

SAT 3

Women’s Suffrage Centennial Read-In

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Declaration of Sentiments. Honor the 1920 suffragettes by wearing white or vintage apparel.

SUN 4

Fairy Walk Week

BEACON

fairywalk.com

Check the website daily through SAT 10 for videos and online tutorials on making fairy houses, art and wands. A concert is planned for FRI 9 and fairy house and door displays will be exhibited at Memorial, Riverfront and Polhill parks.

SUN 4

Heal Ourselves, Heal the World

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. Stonewall Stables

10 Pond Road | 845-224-6399

stonewallstables.info

This will be the first in a series of wellness events that combine conversation and meditation with horseback riding and a drum circle. Bring an instrument, comfortable clothes and a blanket. Cost: $25

SUN 4

Blessing of the Animals

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.org

Following the Evensong service, Father Steve Schunk will bless animals in a remembrance of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and ecology. Bring friendly pets on a leash or in a cage.

WED 7

Flu Vaccine Clinic

GARRISON

1 – 6:30 p.m. Garrison Firehouse

1616 Route 9

putnamcountyny.com/health

Cost: $25 (free for 65+ with Medicare cards)

SAT 10

History Crawl

COLD SPRING

Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St. | putnamhistorymuseum.org

Learn about the village with a self-guided tour covering about 2 miles. Booklets will be available at the museum. Enter to win prizes at finish.

TALKS

SUN 4

Walk & Talk: Invasive Species

BEACON

2 p.m. Denning’s Point

199 Dennings Ave. | 845-838-1600

facebook.com/clarksonubire

Learn how to identify non-native species that threaten ecological systems in this event hosted by the Beacon Institute for Rivers and Estuaries. Registration required.

THURS 8

DIY Kimchi

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

The Grounded Goodwife team will demonstrate how to ferment foods and make kimchi.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 3

Strings at the Park

BEACON

3 p.m. Seeger Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | 845-765-3012

howlandmusic.org

Take a walk in the park and enjoy live music at various stops. Registration required to help maintain social distance. Free

TUES 6

Podcasts Info Session

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Learn about a six-week class on creating podcasts. Email community@beaconlibrary.org to participate.

MUSIC

SUN 11

Michael Brown

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

howlandmusic.org

In this livestreamed performance hosted by the Howland Chamber Music Circle, the pianist will play works by Haydn, Debussy, Ravel, Scriaben and Beethoven, as well as an original composition. Cost: $20

VISUAL ART

SAT 3

Beacon Open Studios

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. | beaconopenstudios.org

More than 40 artists plan to open their studios, and there will also be a virtual show. See Page 13. Also SUN 4.

SAT 3

Lattimore Studio & Students Art Exhibit

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

More than 20 artists will be on view in this annual exhibit. Open weekends through Nov. 15.

SAT 10

Splits and DOUBLE/exposure

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

In two Second Saturday openings, Jebah Baum will share lithograph prints reflecting the pandemic and Melissa Schlobolm will exhibit her photos. Through Nov. 7.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 3

Story Screen Drive-In

BEACON

8:30 p.m. University Settlement

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

The pop-up drive-in theater will screen The Addams Family (1991) and Evil Dead 2 (1987) this weekend and Get Out (2017) and Candyman (1992) next weekend. See website for showtimes and health protocols. Snacks will be available for purchase. Also SUN 4, THURS 8, FRI 9, SAT 10, SUN 11. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

SAT 3

Once Upon a Wintertide

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Irene Pieza will discuss her book in an event for students in the fifth grade and older.

SUN 4

Distinction

GARRISON

5:30 p.m. Garrison Institute

14 Mary’s Way, Route 9D |iamdecora.com

This interactive art piece by artist, poet and rapper Decora and artist Melissa McGill is set on the institute’s grounds. Admission fees will be donated to the Black Lives Matter Foundation. Registration required. Cost: $50

SAT 10

My Name Is Rachel Corrie

GARRISON

6:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Freya Wood-Gallagher, Tess Dul, Faith Jones, Anna Markowski and Phoebe Bokhour will bring to life this play based on the writings of Corrie, who was killed in Gaza helping to defend a Palestinian home from an Israeli military bulldozer. Directed by Christine Bokhour. Cost: $15

CIVIC

MON 5

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

TUES 6

Village Board

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

TUES 6

Putnam County Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Via audiostream

845-208-7800 | putnamcountyny.com

TUES 6

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane School

15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 7

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School

1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

THURS 8

Philipstown Town Board

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Recreation Center

107 Glenclyffe Drive

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com