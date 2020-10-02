The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (calendar@highlandscurrent.org)
COMMUNITY
SAT 3
Food & School Supply Drive
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – Noon. Our Lady of Loretto
24 Fair St.
The Knights of Columbus will accept donations for the Philipstown Food Pantry and school supplies for Our Lady of Loretto CCD. Dropoffs can be made without getting out of the car. See highlandscurrent.org/calendar for items that are needed.
SAT 3
Fall Craft Fair
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Methodist Church
216 Main St. | facebook.com/CSSHUMC
Find gifts, decor and other holiday treats at this annual event.
SAT 3
Voter Registration
GARRISON
4 – 6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Register during this drive organized by the League of Women Voters of Putnam County.
SAT 3
Women’s Suffrage Centennial Read-In
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Declaration of Sentiments. Honor the 1920 suffragettes by wearing white or vintage apparel.
SUN 4
Fairy Walk Week
BEACON
fairywalk.com
Check the website daily through SAT 10 for videos and online tutorials on making fairy houses, art and wands. A concert is planned for FRI 9 and fairy house and door displays will be exhibited at Memorial, Riverfront and Polhill parks.
SUN 4
Heal Ourselves, Heal the World
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. Stonewall Stables
10 Pond Road | 845-224-6399
stonewallstables.info
This will be the first in a series of wellness events that combine conversation and meditation with horseback riding and a drum circle. Bring an instrument, comfortable clothes and a blanket. Cost: $25
SUN 4
Blessing of the Animals
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.org
Following the Evensong service, Father Steve Schunk will bless animals in a remembrance of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and ecology. Bring friendly pets on a leash or in a cage.
WED 7
Flu Vaccine Clinic
GARRISON
1 – 6:30 p.m. Garrison Firehouse
1616 Route 9
putnamcountyny.com/health
Cost: $25 (free for 65+ with Medicare cards)
SAT 10
History Crawl
COLD SPRING
Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St. | putnamhistorymuseum.org
Learn about the village with a self-guided tour covering about 2 miles. Booklets will be available at the museum. Enter to win prizes at finish.
TALKS
SUN 4
Walk & Talk: Invasive Species
BEACON
2 p.m. Denning’s Point
199 Dennings Ave. | 845-838-1600
facebook.com/clarksonubire
Learn how to identify non-native species that threaten ecological systems in this event hosted by the Beacon Institute for Rivers and Estuaries. Registration required.
THURS 8
DIY Kimchi
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
The Grounded Goodwife team will demonstrate how to ferment foods and make kimchi.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 3
Strings at the Park
BEACON
3 p.m. Seeger Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | 845-765-3012
howlandmusic.org
Take a walk in the park and enjoy live music at various stops. Registration required to help maintain social distance. Free
TUES 6
Podcasts Info Session
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
Learn about a six-week class on creating podcasts. Email community@beaconlibrary.org to participate.
MUSIC
SUN 11
Michael Brown
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
howlandmusic.org
In this livestreamed performance hosted by the Howland Chamber Music Circle, the pianist will play works by Haydn, Debussy, Ravel, Scriaben and Beethoven, as well as an original composition. Cost: $20
VISUAL ART
SAT 3
Beacon Open Studios
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. | beaconopenstudios.org
More than 40 artists plan to open their studios, and there will also be a virtual show. See Page 13. Also SUN 4.
SAT 3
Lattimore Studio & Students Art Exhibit
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
More than 20 artists will be on view in this annual exhibit. Open weekends through Nov. 15.
SAT 10
Splits and DOUBLE/exposure
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
In two Second Saturday openings, Jebah Baum will share lithograph prints reflecting the pandemic and Melissa Schlobolm will exhibit her photos. Through Nov. 7.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 3
Story Screen Drive-In
BEACON
8:30 p.m. University Settlement
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
The pop-up drive-in theater will screen The Addams Family (1991) and Evil Dead 2 (1987) this weekend and Get Out (2017) and Candyman (1992) next weekend. See website for showtimes and health protocols. Snacks will be available for purchase. Also SUN 4, THURS 8, FRI 9, SAT 10, SUN 11. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
SAT 3
Once Upon a Wintertide
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Irene Pieza will discuss her book in an event for students in the fifth grade and older.
SUN 4
Distinction
GARRISON
5:30 p.m. Garrison Institute
14 Mary’s Way, Route 9D |iamdecora.com
This interactive art piece by artist, poet and rapper Decora and artist Melissa McGill is set on the institute’s grounds. Admission fees will be donated to the Black Lives Matter Foundation. Registration required. Cost: $50
SAT 10
My Name Is Rachel Corrie
GARRISON
6:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Freya Wood-Gallagher, Tess Dul, Faith Jones, Anna Markowski and Phoebe Bokhour will bring to life this play based on the writings of Corrie, who was killed in Gaza helping to defend a Palestinian home from an Israeli military bulldozer. Directed by Christine Bokhour. Cost: $15
CIVIC
MON 5
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
TUES 6
Village Board
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
TUES 6
Putnam County Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Via audiostream
845-208-7800 | putnamcountyny.com
TUES 6
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane School
15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 7
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School
1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
THURS 8
Philipstown Town Board
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Recreation Center
107 Glenclyffe Drive
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com