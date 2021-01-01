2020 Photos of the Year

A look back at memorable moments — and great shots
A protester wept during a rally on June 1 at Polhill Park in Beacon to protest the killing of George Floyd by a police officer the week before in Minneapolis.
Residents on Garden Street in Cold Spring came out of their homes at 7 p.m. each night during a week in April to make noise in appreciation of essential workers.
Dancers from a Brooklyn troupe founded by Jamel Gaines of Garrison performed on Feb. 1 at the Philipstown Depot Theatre.
Rebeca Garcia, a nurse with the Putnam County Department of Health, took samples at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic in Brewster on April 7.
Bob Hayes, the co-owner of Hudson Hil’s in Cold Spring, sat in the restaurant’s empty dining room in late March following the pandemic shutdown.
