2020 Photos of the Year

Ross Corsair By , Photographer |

A look back at memorable moments — and great shots

A protester wept during a rally on June 1 at Polhill Park in Beacon to protest the killing of George Floyd by a police officer the week before in Minneapolis.

Residents on Garden Street in Cold Spring came out of their homes at 7 p.m. each night during a week in April to make noise in appreciation of essential workers.

Dancers from a Brooklyn troupe founded by Jamel Gaines of Garrison performed on Feb. 1 at the Philipstown Depot Theatre.

Rebeca Garcia, a nurse with the Putnam County Department of Health, took samples at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic in Brewster on April 7.

Bob Hayes, the co-owner of Hudson Hil’s in Cold Spring, sat in the restaurant’s empty dining room in late March following the pandemic shutdown.

Trust MarkHOW WE REPORT
The Current is a member of The Trust Project, a consortium of news outlets that has adopted standards to allow readers to more easily assess the credibility of their journalism. Our best practices, including our verification and correction policies, can be accessed here. Have a comment? A news tip? Spot an error? Email [email protected].

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.