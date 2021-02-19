Beacon Obituaries

Winifred Gage (1935-2021)

Winifred V. Gage, 85, died on Feb. 10 at Wingate at Beacon.

She was born June 9, 1935, in Antigua, West Indies, the daughter of Athill Martin and Mildred Henry. On Jan. 26, 1956, Winifred married Rupert Gage, who died in 2019. She was a member of the Salvation Army Church in Beacon and active with the senior program there.

Winifred is survived by her children: Hilroy Gage, Charlesworth Gage (Cheryl), Claudia Germain (Johnson), Cheryl Davis (Austin), Hewitt Gage (Tracy) and Rohan Gage (Sheila); as well as her grandchildren: Lorraine Browne, Florentine Gage, Steveroy Gage, Akeem Williams, Tabresha Gage, Cherika and Alan Gregory, Chadd Gage, Inijah Germain, Tariq Davis, Tejorn and Evie Davis, Terrel Davis, Kamaria Gage, Wynton Gage, Rochelle and Rudel Christopher, Ahjah Gage, Shaquille Gage and Sade Gage. She also is survived by nine great-grandchildren and 11 siblings.

Family and friends will gather on Saturday (Feb. 20) at 10:30 a.m. at the Salvation Army Newburgh Corps, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Beacon Salvation Army, Seniors Program, P.O. Box 494, Beacon, NY 12508.

Bill Hamilton (1942-2021)

William R. Hamilton, 78, a lifelong Beacon resident, died at his home on Feb. 15.

He was born in Beacon on Oct. 23, 1942, son of Robert and Martha (Helman) Hamilton. Bill graduated from Beacon High School and member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Beacon.

Bill owned McGovern’s Wine & Liquor and later the Beacon Wine Shoppe until his retirement. His longtime business partner was Thomas “Skip” Skipwith.

On June 28, 1987, in Hopewell Junction, he married Lena Cline. Bill was a golfer and a member of the Southern Dutchess Country Club. He also enjoyed traveling, movies and reading. Along with his love for golf, he was a diehard Giants fan.

In addition to his wife of 33 years, he is survived by three stepdaughters, Deborah Kacur (Scott), Suzanne Griffith and Pamela Duffus (Fred); seven grandchildren: Kayla, Kimberly, Emily, Britney, Michael, Knox and Axel; and three great-grandchildren: Addison, Aubrey and Damien. He is also survived by his sister, Roberta Hamilton, and her partner, Janice Cummings.

A private memorial Mass will be held at St. Andrew & St. Luke Episcopal Church in Beacon.

Gung Papula (1935-2021)

Lawrence G. “Gung” Papula, 85, a lifelong resident of Beacon, died Feb. 14 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

Gung was born Sept. 5, 1935, at the Abraham DePuyster Home in Beacon, delivered by his midwife grandmother, Francesca Papula. He was the son of the Peter and Agnes (Pacjka) Papula.

On Oct. 9, 1971, in Peekskill, he married the former Catherine Sinclair. Gung worked for many years as a welder at Green Fan in Beacon until its closing. He then worked in maintenance at the Fishkill and Wallkill prisons until his retirement.

In addition to his wife, Gung is survived by his children: Catherine Boes (Jeffrey), Lori Mercadante (Richard Miller); Lawrence Papula Jr. (Amy); two grandchildren; and his brother, William Papula. His daughter, Deborah, died in 2018.

A funeral service was held on Feb. 17 at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey in Beacon, followed by interment in the family plot at St. Joachim Cemetery.

Information provided by local funeral homes

HOW WE REPORT