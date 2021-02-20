Casino Wants Newburgh Gambling Hall

Resorts World envisions video lottery at shopping mall

A gaming company plans to open a gambling hall with video lottery terminals at the Newburgh Mall.

Resorts World Catskills got the OK in 2019 from the state to open a facility with electronic slots in Orange County. The company is owned by the Genting Group, which is based in Malaysia. “Satellite casinos” have been opening inside malls in other states to draw customers to the retail stores.

Genting said it plans to soon present plans for its Video Gaming Machine facility to the Town of Newburgh. State Sen. James Skoufis said in a statement that the project “will revitalize a dying mall” and provide “hundreds of permanent, good-paying jobs with an emphasis on hiring from the City of Newburgh.”

