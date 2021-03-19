Ready for Softball

Despite a cold wind on Sunday (March 14), more than 50 girls kicked off the Philipstown Little League softball season with practice at the Haldane school. This is the largest turnout for softball in at least 10 years, said Megan Cotter, a Little League board member and lifelong softball player who has a daughter in the program. Opening day is scheduled for April 10.
