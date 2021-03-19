The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 20
Bird Walk
CROTON
8 a.m. Croton Point Park
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Be on the lookout for the American woodcock. Register online.
SAT 20
Virtual Trivia Night
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Putnam History Museum
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Bring your team and be ready, via Zoom, for historical trivia about the Hudson Valley, New York state and the U.S. Register online. Cost: $10 (members free)
TUES 23
Philipstown’s Economic Future
COLD SPRING
9:30 a.m. Chamber of Commerce
bit.ly/philipsfuture
Register for a Zoom presentation and discussion on the economic development portion of the draft update to the Philipstown Comprehensive Plan.
THURS 25
Cook-a-Long with Shelley Boris
PHILIPSTOWN
6 p.m. Glynwood Center
845-265-3338, x132 | glynwood.org
The co-owner of Dolly’s will demonstrate how to make two types of potato pancakes. Get a shopping list and recipes in advance to follow along via Zoom. The event will benefit the Food Sovereignty Campaign. Cost: $50
FRI 26
Full Moon Owl Prowl
WAPPINGERS FALLS
7:30 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
stonykill.org
Meet at the Sierra Trail to search for barred owls. For ages 12 and older. Cost: $5
VISUAL ART
SAT 20
Caroline Burton / Eric Erickson
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
Burton’s exhibit, Incarnations, will feature mixed-media paintings she processes repeatedly by cutting and repainting. Erickson’s show is a series of oil paintings with shifting spatial relations. Through May 2.
SAT 20
The Power of Two
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon. Magazzino Italian Art
magazzino.art
In the first of a series of lectures called Arte Povera: Art of Collaboration, Lucia Re, a professor at UCLA, will discuss the “paradigms, patterns, challenges and rewards of inter-gender dialogue and creative partnership across literature and the arts in 20th-century Italian culture.” Free
THURS 25
Michelle Stuart
BEACON
Noon. Dia:Beacon
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Via Zoom, a curator will discuss Stuart, whose 1976 work, Sayreville Strata Quartet, is on long-term view at Dia. It consists of large paper scrolls that “incorporate frottage with graphite to capture the uneven and unique topography of the earth’s surface.”
THURS 25
Women in Art
GARRISON
7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
An art history student will lead a virtual tour of Women Picturing Women: From Personal Spaces to Public Ventures at Vassar’s Loeb Art Center.
STAGE & SCREEN
SUN 21
Poet’s Corner
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
tompkinscorners.org
The featured poet is Jonathan Andersen. Register to read or listen via Zoom.
FRI 26
The Informer
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Register to watch a Zoom viewing of the 1929 silent film about the aftermath of the Irish Civil War, with live music accompaniment by Cary Brown.
KIDS & FAMILY
FRI 26
Confronting Bias
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Students ages 12 to 18 can share their experiences with hateful conduct online and their ideas for fostering equity and justice.
SAT 27
Jessica Love
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Haldane Elementary
facebook.com/ediathaldane
Love will read from her books, Julian at the Wedding and Julian is a Mermaid, and answer questions via Zoom. Books are available at the local libraries or Split Rock Books.
MUSIC
SUN 21
Dashon Burton and David Fung
KATONAH
3 p.m. Caramoor
914-232-1252 | caramoor.org
Bass-baritone Burton’s livestreamed performance with pianist David Fung will combine Schumann’s Dichterliebe with works by John Dowland, Charles Brown, Florence Price, Margaret Bonds, Ernest Charles and William Bolcom, plus a set of spirituals. Cost: $15 to $45 (members free)
SUN 21
Schroeder Umansky Duo
NEWBURGH
8 p.m. St. George’s Church
alivemusica.org
The program, part of the ALIVEmusica series, will include Arthur Honneger’s Sonatine for Violin and Cello and the Hungarian folk music of Zoltàn Kodàly’s Duo for Violin and Cello. Cost: $20 donation or pay as you wish
TALKS & TOURS
SUN 21
Mysterious Stone Sites
PUTNAM VALLEY
11 a.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
tinyurl.com/MysteriousStoneSites
Linda Zimmermann, author of Mysterious Stone Sites in the Hudson Valley of New York and Northern New Jersey, will discuss their significance via Zoom.
SUN 21
Just Us
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/RankineJustus
Register online to watch Claudia Rankine, author of Just Us: An American Conversation, discuss the challenges of achieving racial justice and the need to examine white supremacy with Hamilton Fish, editor of The Washington Spectator. Copies of the book are available at Putnam County libraries and the Field Library in Peekskill.
TUES 23
Social Media for Businesses
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Dutchess Tourism
dutchesstourism.com/lunch-learn-series
Kacie Vassari will discuss building your business through messaging and images.
TUES 23
Graphic Novel Book Club
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock Books
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
The group will discuss The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye, by Sonny Liew.
TUES 23
Tools of Women’s Equality
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon Historical Society
beaconhistorical.org
Melodye Moore of the Dutchess County Historical Society will speak via Zoom about radical feminist actions in Beacon and the county led by the Quaker community.
THURS 25
Fiction Book Club
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock Books
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
This month’s selection is Ted Chiang’s short story collection, Exhalation.
THURS 25
Pandemic Gardening
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
butterfieldlibrary.org
Join garden coach and Current columnist Pamela Doan for a webinar that includes tips and to-do’s and lots of time for questions.
CIVIC
MON 22
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 22
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
TUES 23
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
TUES 23
Budget Workshop
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov