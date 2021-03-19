The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 20

Bird Walk

CROTON

8 a.m. Croton Point Park

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Be on the lookout for the American woodcock. Register online.

SAT 20

Virtual Trivia Night

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Putnam History Museum

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Bring your team and be ready, via Zoom, for historical trivia about the Hudson Valley, New York state and the U.S. Register online. Cost: $10 (members free)

TUES 23

Philipstown’s Economic Future

COLD SPRING

9:30 a.m. Chamber of Commerce

bit.ly/philipsfuture

Register for a Zoom presentation and discussion on the economic development portion of the draft update to the Philipstown Comprehensive Plan.

THURS 25

Cook-a-Long with Shelley Boris

PHILIPSTOWN

6 p.m. Glynwood Center

845-265-3338, x132 | glynwood.org

The co-owner of Dolly’s will demonstrate how to make two types of potato pancakes. Get a shopping list and recipes in advance to follow along via Zoom. The event will benefit the Food Sovereignty Campaign. Cost: $50



FRI 26

Full Moon Owl Prowl

WAPPINGERS FALLS

7:30 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

stonykill.org

Meet at the Sierra Trail to search for barred owls. For ages 12 and older. Cost: $5

VISUAL ART

SAT 20

Caroline Burton / Eric Erickson

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

Burton’s exhibit, Incarnations, will feature mixed-media paintings she processes repeatedly by cutting and repainting. Erickson’s show is a series of oil paintings with shifting spatial relations. Through May 2.

SAT 20

The Power of Two

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon. Magazzino Italian Art

magazzino.art

In the first of a series of lectures called Arte Povera: Art of Collaboration, Lucia Re, a professor at UCLA, will discuss the “paradigms, patterns, challenges and rewards of inter-gender dialogue and creative partnership across literature and the arts in 20th-century Italian culture.” Free





THURS 25

Michelle Stuart

BEACON

Noon. Dia:Beacon

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Via Zoom, a curator will discuss Stuart, whose 1976 work, Sayreville Strata Quartet, is on long-term view at Dia. It consists of large paper scrolls that “incorporate frottage with graphite to capture the uneven and unique topography of the earth’s surface.”





THURS 25

Women in Art

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

An art history student will lead a virtual tour of Women Picturing Women: From Personal Spaces to Public Ventures at Vassar’s Loeb Art Center.

STAGE & SCREEN

SUN 21

Poet’s Corner

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

tompkinscorners.org

The featured poet is Jonathan Andersen. Register to read or listen via Zoom.

FRI 26

The Informer

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Register to watch a Zoom viewing of the 1929 silent film about the aftermath of the Irish Civil War, with live music accompaniment by Cary Brown.



KIDS & FAMILY

FRI 26

Confronting Bias

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Students ages 12 to 18 can share their experiences with hateful conduct online and their ideas for fostering equity and justice.

SAT 27

Jessica Love

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Haldane Elementary

facebook.com/ediathaldane

Love will read from her books, Julian at the Wedding and Julian is a Mermaid, and answer questions via Zoom. Books are available at the local libraries or Split Rock Books.

MUSIC

SUN 21

Dashon Burton and David Fung

KATONAH

3 p.m. Caramoor

914-232-1252 | caramoor.org

Bass-baritone Burton’s livestreamed performance with pianist David Fung will combine Schumann’s Dichterliebe with works by John Dowland, Charles Brown, Florence Price, Margaret Bonds, Ernest Charles and William Bolcom, plus a set of spirituals. Cost: $15 to $45 (members free)

SUN 21

Schroeder Umansky Duo

NEWBURGH

8 p.m. St. George’s Church

alivemusica.org

The program, part of the ALIVEmusica series, will include Arthur Honneger’s Sonatine for Violin and Cello and the Hungarian folk music of Zoltàn Kodàly’s Duo for Violin and Cello. Cost: $20 donation or pay as you wish





TALKS & TOURS

SUN 21

Mysterious Stone Sites

PUTNAM VALLEY

11 a.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

tinyurl.com/MysteriousStoneSites

Linda Zimmermann, author of Mysterious Stone Sites in the Hudson Valley of New York and Northern New Jersey, will discuss their significance via Zoom.



SUN 21

Just Us

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/RankineJustus

Register online to watch Claudia Rankine, author of Just Us: An American Conversation, discuss the challenges of achieving racial justice and the need to examine white supremacy with Hamilton Fish, editor of The Washington Spectator. Copies of the book are available at Putnam County libraries and the Field Library in Peekskill.

TUES 23

Social Media for Businesses

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Dutchess Tourism

dutchesstourism.com/lunch-learn-series

Kacie Vassari will discuss building your business through messaging and images.

TUES 23

Graphic Novel Book Club

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock Books

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

The group will discuss The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye, by Sonny Liew.

TUES 23

Tools of Women’s Equality

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon Historical Society

beaconhistorical.org

Melodye Moore of the Dutchess County Historical Society will speak via Zoom about radical feminist actions in Beacon and the county led by the Quaker community.

THURS 25

Fiction Book Club

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock Books

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

This month’s selection is Ted Chiang’s short story collection, Exhalation.

THURS 25

Pandemic Gardening

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

butterfieldlibrary.org

Join garden coach and Current columnist Pamela Doan for a webinar that includes tips and to-do’s and lots of time for questions.

CIVIC

MON 22

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 22

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

TUES 23

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

TUES 23

Budget Workshop

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov