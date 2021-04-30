Beacon Obituaries

Elaine Fox (1946-2021)

Elaine Calhoun-Fox, 74, died April 18 in Venice, Florida, with family members by her side.

She was born in Beacon on Sept. 18, 1946, the daughter of James and Helen (Salta) Russett. She graduated from Beacon High School in 1964 and pursued a degree in education at SUNY Oneonta and, San Diego State University. She received her master’s degree in education at SUNY New Paltz.

On July 1, 1967, she married Harry Calhoun. They lived for many years in Wappingers Falls. She taught remedial reading at Holy Trinity School in Poughkeepsie and at Arlington Middle School in Poughkeepsie. She was one of the first teachers to incorporate computers into the classroom in the 1980s and her methods led to the creation of an award-winning reading program and commendations from the U.S. secretary of education and the New York State Board of Regents.

Because of her pioneering efforts, IBM retained her as an educational consultant, and she conducted training sessions and taught other educators how to employ her methods.

On Sept. 2, 1990, she married Dr. Edwin Fox, and the couple retired to Nokomis, Florida. They spent many years traveling the world, scuba diving, boating and enjoying life.

In addition to her husband, Elaine is survived by her children: Kara Campbell (Richard) of Hopewell Junction; and Scott Calhoun, of Richmond, Rhode Island; and her grandchildren: Dylan Campbell of New York City, Caroline Campbell and Hope Campbell of Hopewell Junction; and Emma Calhoun and Jacob Calhoun, of Westerly, Rhode Island.

She is also survived by her stepchildren: Jennifer Fox of Atlanta; Sharon and Mark Snopkowski of Tiburon, California; Michelle and Gary Renelt of Discovery Bay, California; and Tezrah Fox-Haag and her partner Mia Serrano of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and step-grandchildren: Siobhan Fox of Sarasota, Florida; Thomas, Kristopher and Zachery Haag of Pleasant Valley; Anna Kreger of Davie, Florida; and Danielle Kreger of Atlanta.

A memorial service will be held on June 12 at 11 a.m. at St. Joachim Church in Beacon. A celebration of Elaine’s life will be held thereafter by invitation.

Dr. David Genn (1964-2021)

Dr. David A. Genn, 56, of Beacon, died on April 21 at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor.

Born Sept. 9, 1964, he was the son of Cold and Brenda (Slepp) Genn. Dave graduated in 1988 from the Boston University College of Medicine. He completed his internship and residency at Montefiore Medical Center and his gastroenterology fellowship at New York Medical College at Westchester Medical Center. He was affiliated with Hudson Valley Hospital and to be a partner at Mid-Hudson Gastroenterology LLP.

In 2013, Dr. Genn became disabled and was unable to practice medicine. However, he remained hopeful that one day he would again be able to serve others via his profession. His life was hallmarked by his honesty, humility, humbleness and, above all else, his tremendous kindness and generosity, his family said. He had a wonderful sense of humor and he enjoyed music, especially the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Pink Floyd and Eric Clapton.

Dave was the household’s unofficial nightly Jeopardy! champion, as he often answered the clues before they were read. Dave loved art, traveling and reading. Above all else, he enjoyed and was thankful for the love and support that he received from all of his friends and family during the nearly decade-long struggle with numerous complicated medical issues, his family said.

Along with his mother and wife, Coleen Moore Genn, Dave is survived by his stepson, Brenden Moore of Chicago; his sister, Shari Shapiro (David) of Lawrence; a nephew, Jacob Decter; and nieces Ashely Prawer, Gabbi Decter and Emma Strulowitz.

A funeral service took place on April 26 at McHoul Funeral Home in Fishkill, followed by burial at St. Joachim Cemetery in Beacon. Memorial donations may be made to the Heather Abbott Foundation, which provides services to amputees (heatherabbottfoundation.org).

Joseph Killimayer (1947-2021)

Joseph M. Killimayer, 73, of Beacon, died on April 21 at his home.

Born in Beacon on Sept. 29, 1947, he was the son of Cadwell and Shirley (Tennant) Killimayer. He was a graduate of Beacon High School, he owned and operated All Season Mechanical in Fishkill.

Joseph was a member of Mase Hook and Ladder Co. and enjoyed hiking and working around his house, as well as model trains.

He is survived by his children, Joseph Killimayer Jr. (Marcy) and Melissa Rodriguez (Eddie), his grandsons, Joshua Sedore and Matthew Colbert; and a brother, George Dombroski (Sophia Fischer).

Calling hours were held April 26 at McHoul Funeral Home in Fishkill.

Jean LaTour (1925-2021)

Jean Anita LaTour, 96, a longtime Beacon resident, died April 25.

She was born April 23, 1925, in Amboy, West Virginia, the daughter of Andrew and Ruth (Ridenauer) Long. On May 15, 1949, in Morgantown, West Virginia, she married Parvin LaTour, who died in 1998.

Jean graduated from West Virginia University at Morgantown with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. She worked as a chemist at the Texaco Research Center in Glenham. After her sons were grown, she received a master’s degree in counseling psychology from SUNY New Paltz and worked as a mediator.

Jean was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Beacon for nearly 70 years. She served as deacon and elder, and on the Pastor Selection Committee. When her sons were young, she was active in the PTA, serving as president at Forrestal Elementary School.

She taught sewing for the Dutchess County Cornell Cooperative Extension and often could be found working in her vegetable garden on summer evenings after the street lights came on. Above all, her family remembers her as a loving mother who encouraged and supported her sons.

Jean is survived by her sons, Gary LaTour of Beacon and Stephen LaTour (Pauline Houlden) of Apex, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Paul LaTour and Evelyn LaTour; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Robert Long, Andrew Long Jr. and Linda Ann Long; and two nieces, Anita Long and Amy Long.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at First Presbyterian Church of Beacon. Following the service, her ashes will be interred beside her husband’s at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

Roselea Megna

Rosalea Ann Megna, 79, of Clearwater, Florida, died on April 15.

She was the daughter of Patrick and Susan Keenan, and married Vincent Megna.

Rosalea was always hosting holidays, birthdays and everything in between, her family said — not an easy undertaking with a big family. She gave without reserve, and that sometimes included her advice, which wasn’t always necessarily appreciated but there was no doubt she had your best interests at heart. If you asked her where she wanted to go on vacation, it was anywhere there was family (including Alnwick, England).

She was Catholic by choice, and although she did not agree with them on all things, she did believe devoutly in God. She was a fan of Elvis and taught at least one grandchild the lyrics to “Blue Suede Shoes.”

She had an “anything you can do, I can do better” attitude and never shied from a challenge, her family said. She broke a rib trying a manual scooter for the first time in her 60s. She loved to toss a baseball and would have attended every, and any, sports game her kids and grandkids played if she could. Her smile was never bigger than when she was with her grandkids (and greats). She would leave dimes to let her know she was watching over her.

Rosalea is survived by her children: Nicholas Megna, Henry King (Jodi), Scott King (Kimberly), Kenneth King (Karen), Roxanne Bazzini (Fred) and Vincent Megna III (Jennifer). She also is survived by her brothers, Patrick Keenan, Hugh Keenan and Michael Keenan, as well as 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, with three more on the way.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 18 at St. Joachim Church in Beacon. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).

Madeline Nonnon (1959-2021)

Madeline Carol Jones Nonnon, 61, of Dumfries, Virginia, and formerly of Beacon, died April 23.

She was born May 16, 1959, in Orange County, Virginia, the daughter of the James Jones and Ollie Porter. After graduating from Beacon High School, she was employed with Nabisco before relocating to Dumfries, where she was employed by Shoppers and Harris Teeter supermarkets.

Madeline is survived by her sons, Tamal Corbett and Samar Corbett of New York and Rogelio Nonnon of Dumfries; three grandsons, Shalin, Deondre and Trevon; and her siblings: Marion Groover of Beacon; Aletha Williams (Gerald) of Buffalo; Janice Jones of Alexandria, Virginia; Della Porter of Gastonia, North Carolina; Edward Porter of Virginia; and Andrew Jones (Michelle) of Tampa; and an aunt, Sara Murphy of Orange County, Virginia.

Jean Vitanza (1932-2021)

Jean M. Vitanza, 88, a longtime resident of Beacon, died April 28 at her home, surrounded by family members.

She was born June 7, 1932, in Wappingers Falls, the daughter of John and Margaret (Weisner) Sommerville. She came to Beacon as an infant with her family and remained for the rest of her life. She graduated in 1950 from Beacon High School and on Sept. 4, 1955, married Frank Vitanza at St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon. He died in 2000.

Jean was employed at the National Biscuit Co. and Texaco Research Center as a secretary. She later worked for Dr. Brian Peralta and Dr. Gary Weiner of Southern Dutchess Eye Care as an optician’s assistant for 23 years, retiring in 2007. She also occasionally helped out at Mr. V’s Deli.

Jean is survived by her daughters, Jean Mignault (James), Renie DiNapoli (Bill), Maggie Palisi (Bob), all of Beacon, and Christine DiMaio (Bruce Duncan) of Cornwall; her grandchildren: James and Joshua Mignault, Amanda, Michael and Nicholas DiNapoli, and Alyssa and Sara DiMaio; her great-grandchildren, Carter, Jenna Leigh, Miles, Dillan and Jarred Mignault, Jaxson Pujia and two arriving in May; and her sister-in-law, Josephine Thomas.

Family and friends will gather on Sunday (May 2) from 2 to 4 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey in Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon, followed by burial at Cold Spring Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Joachim–St. John the Evangelist Church, 2 Oak St., Beacon, NY 12508 (stjoachim-stjohn.org).