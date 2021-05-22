Sales Tax Revenue Jumps in Dutchess County

Up to $10 million in first four months

Sales tax revenue in Dutchess County during the first four months of the year increased 21 percent over the same period in 2020 and 17.5 percent over 2019, the county comptroller said on May 13.

Sales taxes account for about 40 percent of county revenue. The $47 million collected from Jan. 1 to April 30 is about $10 million more than in 2020, said Comptroller Robin Lois. The county collected $208 million in 2019 and $200 million in 2020, a drop of about 5 percent. The budget for 2021 projected sales tax revenue of $205 million.

The sales tax in Dutchess is 8.125 percent; 3.75 percent goes to the county, 4 percent to the state and 0.75 percent to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.