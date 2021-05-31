In Memoriam

The men remembered here died during their wartime service, either during combat or from disease or accidents.

Beacon

The list was compiled by Robert William Phillips for the Beacon Historical Society, with additional names from state records and newspaper accounts.

World War I

John Bump

H. Gordon Deicke

George Delahay

George E. Deveson

Frederick A. Garrison

Frederick Harris

Frank Incarnati

Francis J. Murphy

Austin T. Robinson

Pasquale Salese

George Stafford

James J. Tomlins

Frank H. VanHouten Jr.

William Wilson

World War II

Arthur J. Baxter

John H. Beattie

Robert A. Bennett

Luigi F. Bettina

William J. Brennan

John W. Briggs

Frederick H. Brewer

Thomas B. Carrol

Calvin Clensay

John Collins

Nicholas T. Coppola

Raymond W. Detweiler

Andrew B. Eichorn

George J. Eichorn

Paul L. Facteau

Robert M. Faris

Ralph L. Fleming

David Fontaine

George P. Frederick

Saul Gerlich

Alexander J. Grudzina

Michael J. Groza

Joseph Halbosky

Gordon E. Hughes

Henry I. Idema

Edwin J. Johnson

John Keto

Albert A. Knight

Orville Kranz

Ernest H. LaChance

George LaChance

Arnold E. Lasko

Robinson C. Lent

Walter M. Lewis

Judah H. Lewittes

James J. Lockwood

Michael E. Maskewicz

Joseph McGaughan

Peter Menger

Howard G. Mitchell

John F. Mignault

George S. Mitchell

William T. Morrison

Patrick J. O’Brien

Francis G. Peattie

Guy D. Pendleton

George Perrault

Kenneth G. Perry

Dominick J. Phillipo

Carmen A. Ramputi

Robert V. Resek

Lester F. Roberts

Peter J. Seranto

Francis T. Splain Jr.

Burton Stevens

Stuart F. Stripple

Richard E. Sutton

William J. Tallman

Rody J. Tighe

Francis J. Toth

George P. Turiga

Andrew Urbanak

Joseph C. Usifer

Rosco L. Vaughn Jr.

James J. Walker

John P. Wasnorowicz

Louis J. Westerhuis

Rene’ Zahner

Korea

Anthony N. Scalzo

Vietnam

John J. Bennett

Thomas E. Devine

Everett Foster

Philip R. Mattracion

Terrence E. O’Neil

William R. Phillips

James S. Pittman

Emilio Rivera

Joseph T. Slinskey

The ‘Lost’ Faces of Vietnam In 2014, of the 58,300 names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund Wall of Faces (vvmf.org), 24,000 had no photos. After calls to the public to contribute, thousands of photos were posted. By 2019, only one soldier from Putnam or Dutchess counties remained without a photo: Michael Garlo, a Marine from Fishkill who was killed in August 1969. His image (at right) has since been added, along with that of Ramon Gonzalez of Newburgh, who was killed in February 1968, and Bruce Reed of Peekskill, who died in February 1969. Both served in the Army. Today, only 57 service members remain without photos, including 17 from New York City and Long Island.

Philipstown

The list is taken from the war memorial at Main and Chestnut streets in Cold Spring, with the addition of Walter Croft.

World War I

Percy W. Arnold

Edward J. Burns

George A. Casey

Charles N. Clainos

Walter H. Croft

Charles DeRham Jr.

John R. Fischer

Clarence Fahnestock

James Harvey Hustis

J. Paulding Murdock

World War II

Martin E. Adams

H. Ellis Bowden

Edward Budney

Gerald Dale

Warren Eitner

W. Russel Farrell

Ralph Fleming

Arthur Gilman

Walter Glanville

Thomas Lutz

Stanley Matthews

Anthony Nastasi

Allen W. Olsen

Joseph V. Richardson

Lester B. Roberts

Arthur Warren

Vietnam

Aldon Asherman

John Bennett

Keith Livermore