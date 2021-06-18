The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 19
History Hike
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. West Point Foundry Preserve
80 Kemble Ave.
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Mark Forlow, the co-author of a book about the West Point Foundry, will lead a hike and discuss the site’s significance and past.
SAT 19
History Crawl
COLD SPRING
Noon – 4 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St.
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Pick up a map at the museum for a self-guided tour. Best for ages 8 and older. Also SUN 20.
WED 23
Danskammer and the Community
POUGHKEEPSIE
6 p.m. Scenic Hudson
bit.ly/june23roundtable
The environmental group will host this webinar about the proposed expansion of a power plant in Newburgh and its potential impact on the region.
COMMUNITY
SAT 19
Walk to Fight Hunger
RHINEBECK
9 a.m. Dutchess Fairgrounds
6550 Spring Brook Ave.
foodbankofhudsonvalley.org
This fundraiser will support food banks in six counties.
SUN 20
Philipstown Fights Dirty
GARRISON
10 a.m. St. Philip’s Church
1101 Route 9D | stphilipshighlands.org
Jocelyn Apicello and Jason Angell will speak during the worship service about the campaign to reach net-zero carbon emissions in Philipstown and what actions households can take.
WED 23
Drive-Thru Senior Picnic
BEACON
11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Memorial Park
198 Robert Cahill Drive
845-486-2555 | dutchessny.gov
If you are a Dutchess senior age 60 or older, call to reserve a spot and enter from Fishkill Avenue.
SAT 26
Record & CD Fest
BEACON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. VFW Hall
413 Main St. | bit.ly/record-cd-fest
Find vinyl, CDs, DVDs, cassettes and ephemera from 15 tri-state vendors.
SAT 26
Crafts Festival
RHINEBECK
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Dutchess Fairgrounds
6550 Spring Brook Ave.
artrider.com/rhinebeck-crafts-festival-2021
Find handmade artisan works from nearly 100 exhibitors. Also SUN 27. Cost: $10 ($9 seniors, $4 ages 6 to 16)
SAT 26
Family Pride in the Park
PEEKSKILL
1 – 5 p.m. Pugsley Park
1036 Main St. | peekskillpride.org
At this free event, families can enjoy a drag queen story hour, music, a pet photo contest and craft activities.
SUN 27
Open Sunday
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. & 12:30 & 3 p.m.
Stonecrop Gardens | 81 Stonecrop Lane
845-265-2000 | stonecrop.org
Register for a two-hour visit; tea and cake will be available for purchase. The gardens are also open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday through October. Cost: $10 ($5 seniors, children; under 3 free)
MUSIC
SAT 19
Clearwater Great Hudson River Revival
BEACON
11 a.m. – 11 p.m. | clearwaterfestival.org
The 2021 festival — featuring musicians, storytellers and activists who share Pete Seeger’s vision of environmental and social justice — will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Tom Chapin, Guy Davis, Jacob and David Bernz, John Hall, Tiokasin Ghosthorse, Diana Jones, Reggie Harris, the Blind Boys of Alabama, Betty & the Baby Boomers, Emma’s Revolution and the Trouble Sisters are among the scheduled performers. There will also be an online auction.
SAT 19
Down Hill Strugglers
PUTNAM VALLEY
6:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The old-time string trio will play originals and folk classics. Cost: $20
SUN 20
Angela Bruno
BEACON
12:30 p.m. Beacon Farmers Market
223 Main St. (DMV parking lot)
The singer will perform a variety of popular American, Italian and Latino songs. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.
TUES 22
The Fabric of Our Lives
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Singer and songwriter Tara O’Grady will perform with Sasha Papernik and Justin Poindexter and interview Gertie Hirsch, a vintage clothing designer, at this livestreamed event. Cost: $15
FRI 25
Songs in the Attic
MAHOPAC
6:30 p.m. Putnam County Golf Course
187 Hill St. | 845-808-1880
putnamcountygolfcourse.com
David Clark and his band will perform the hits of Billy Joel. Admission includes a barbecue buffet. Bring blankets and chairs. Cost: $39 ($50 door)
FRI 25
The Dead Lecturers
BEACON
8 p.m. Beacon Yoga Center
464 Main St. | deadlec.bpt.me
The cross-disciplinary ensemble features tenor saxophonist James Brandon Lewis, poet/spoken-word artist Thomas Sayers Ellis and viola player Melanie Dyer. Cost: $10
SAT 26
Cuarteto Guataca
PEEKSKILL
2 p.m. Charles Point Park
givebutter.com/feelgoodmusicpeekskill
The Feel Good Music Series continues with bassist Josh Levine (New York City), percussionist Jainardo Batista (San Juan), flautist Jeremy Bosch (Puerto Rico) and tres player Itai Kriss (Tel Aviv), who will perform salsa and Són Monuno classics.
SAT 26
Sloan Wainwright
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer and songwriter, who is a member of an acclaimed family of artists — brother Loudon Wainwright, sister-in-law Kate McGarrigle, nephew Rufus Wainwright and nieces Martha Wainwright and Lucy Wainwright Roche — will perform while you dine. Reservations required.
SUN 27
Marianne Osiel
BEACON
1 p.m. Beacon Farmers Market
223 Main St. (DMV parking lot)
The singer and songwriter plays the oboe and blues guitar. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.
KIDS & FAMILY
SUN 20
Story Walk
COLD SPRING
Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Celebrate Father’s Day with a themed book on the library’s path.
MON 21
Summer Reading Kick-off Party
COLD SPRING
2 & 3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Sign up for the library’s summer program and win prizes when you keep track of your books. Grades 6 to 8 register at 2 p.m. and grades kindergarten to 5 at 3 p.m.
TUES 22
Battle of the Books
BEACON
5 p.m. Beacon Recreation Center
23 W. Center St. | beaconlibrary.org
Students entering grades 9 to 12 in the fall are invited to join the Howland Public Library’s team, which will meet weekly over the summer. Team members will read five titles and meet weekly through Aug. 4 to prepare for a trivia contest against other libraries. For information, email [email protected]
TUES 22
Putnam Performs
PHILIPSTOWN
bit.ly/PutnamPerforms-Philipstown
Today is the deadline to register online for this countywide competition in which students and young adults from ages 11 to 19 will share their talents in videos of dancing, singing, playing an instrument, drawing, comedy, visual art, spoken word, making/creating something, yoga poses, TikTok dances or tricks, etc. Community members will vote on whom should advance.
FRI 25
Madagascar
COLD SPRING
8 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The 2005 animiated film will be screened outdoors.
SUN 26
Fairy House Hunt
POUGHKEEPSIE
10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Locust Grove
2683 South Road
eventbrite.com/e/fairy-house-hunt-tickets
Search for elusive fairy houses on the estate grounds. Cost: $10
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 19
Indiana Jones & The Last Crusade
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
Harrison Ford starred as the iconic adventurer in this 1989 film. Also SUN 20. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
WED 23
Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
Paul Reubens plays the lead in this 1985 family comedy about a lost bike. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
FRI 25
Miss Juneteenth
GARRISON
7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
The 2020 film, with Nicole Beharie, Kendrick Sampson and Alexis Chikaeze, follows a single mom and former beauty queen who enters her daughter in the same pageant she won. Shown via Kanopy. Register at bit.ly/film6-25.
SAT 26
Homemade
PHILIPSTOWN
8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9
magazzino.eventbrite.com
The documentary by Domenico Palma features interviews with the artists whose work was exhibited in Magazzino’s 2020 exhibit, telling the story of creativity during the global pandemic. Cost: $10 ($5 students, seniors)
SUN 27
Sulle Tracce di Maria Lai
PHILIPSTOWN
8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9
magazzino.eventbrite.com
Maddalena Bregani directed this exploration of the artistic practice of Sardinian artist, Maria Lai, and her place in 20th-century events. Cost: $10 ($5 students, seniors)
VISUAL ARTS
THURS 24
Donald Judd
BEACON
Noon. Dia:Beacon
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Museum educators will discuss via Zoom the artist’s work with light and sculpture.
SAT 26
A (re)Introduction to Watercolors
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Supplies for Creative Living
165 Main St.
suppliesforcreativeliving.com
Learn basic techniques and ways to develop a practice. For ages 8 and up. Cost: $35
SAT 26
Time Capsule, 1970
POUGHKEEPSIE
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Loeb Art Center
124 Raymond Ave. | fllac.vassar.edu
The exhibit will feature Robert Rauschenberg’s Surface Series from Currents screen prints that captured world events. Through Sept. 19.
CIVIC
MON 21
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 21
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
MON 21
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
nelsonvilleny.gov
TUES 22
Public Hearing
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Via Zoom | coldspringny.gov
The Village Board will hear comments on proposed revisions to laws that govern parking in the municipal lot.
TUES 22
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
coldspringny.gov