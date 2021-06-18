The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 19

History Hike

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. West Point Foundry Preserve

80 Kemble Ave.

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Mark Forlow, the co-author of a book about the West Point Foundry, will lead a hike and discuss the site’s significance and past.

SAT 19

History Crawl

COLD SPRING

Noon – 4 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St.

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Pick up a map at the museum for a self-guided tour. Best for ages 8 and older. Also SUN 20.

WED 23

Danskammer and the Community

POUGHKEEPSIE

6 p.m. Scenic Hudson

bit.ly/june23roundtable

The environmental group will host this webinar about the proposed expansion of a power plant in Newburgh and its potential impact on the region.

COMMUNITY

SAT 19

Walk to Fight Hunger

RHINEBECK

9 a.m. Dutchess Fairgrounds

6550 Spring Brook Ave.

foodbankofhudsonvalley.org

This fundraiser will support food banks in six counties.

SUN 20

Philipstown Fights Dirty

GARRISON

10 a.m. St. Philip’s Church

1101 Route 9D | stphilipshighlands.org

Jocelyn Apicello and Jason Angell will speak during the worship service about the campaign to reach net-zero carbon emissions in Philipstown and what actions households can take.

WED 23

Drive-Thru Senior Picnic

BEACON

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Memorial Park

198 Robert Cahill Drive

845-486-2555 | dutchessny.gov

If you are a Dutchess senior age 60 or older, call to reserve a spot and enter from Fishkill Avenue.

SAT 26

Record & CD Fest

BEACON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. VFW Hall

413 Main St. | bit.ly/record-cd-fest

Find vinyl, CDs, DVDs, cassettes and ephemera from 15 tri-state vendors.

SAT 26

Crafts Festival

RHINEBECK

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Dutchess Fairgrounds

6550 Spring Brook Ave.

artrider.com/rhinebeck-crafts-festival-2021

Find handmade artisan works from nearly 100 exhibitors. Also SUN 27. Cost: $10 ($9 seniors, $4 ages 6 to 16)

SAT 26

Family Pride in the Park

PEEKSKILL

1 – 5 p.m. Pugsley Park

1036 Main St. | peekskillpride.org

At this free event, families can enjoy a drag queen story hour, music, a pet photo contest and craft activities.

SUN 27

Open Sunday

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. & 12:30 & 3 p.m.

Stonecrop Gardens | 81 Stonecrop Lane

845-265-2000 | stonecrop.org

Register for a two-hour visit; tea and cake will be available for purchase. The gardens are also open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday through October. Cost: $10 ($5 seniors, children; under 3 free)



MUSIC

SAT 19

Clearwater Great Hudson River Revival

BEACON

11 a.m. – 11 p.m. | clearwaterfestival.org

The 2021 festival — featuring musicians, storytellers and activists who share Pete Seeger’s vision of environmental and social justice — will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Tom Chapin, Guy Davis, Jacob and David Bernz, John Hall, Tiokasin Ghosthorse, Diana Jones, Reggie Harris, the Blind Boys of Alabama, Betty & the Baby Boomers, Emma’s Revolution and the Trouble Sisters are among the scheduled performers. There will also be an online auction.



SAT 19

Down Hill Strugglers

PUTNAM VALLEY

6:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The old-time string trio will play originals and folk classics. Cost: $20

SUN 20

Angela Bruno

BEACON

12:30 p.m. Beacon Farmers Market

223 Main St. (DMV parking lot)

The singer will perform a variety of popular American, Italian and Latino songs. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.

TUES 22

The Fabric of Our Lives

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Singer and songwriter Tara O’Grady will perform with Sasha Papernik and Justin Poindexter and interview Gertie Hirsch, a vintage clothing designer, at this livestreamed event. Cost: $15

FRI 25

Songs in the Attic

MAHOPAC

6:30 p.m. Putnam County Golf Course

187 Hill St. | 845-808-1880

putnamcountygolfcourse.com

David Clark and his band will perform the hits of Billy Joel. Admission includes a barbecue buffet. Bring blankets and chairs. Cost: $39 ($50 door)

FRI 25

The Dead Lecturers

BEACON

8 p.m. Beacon Yoga Center

464 Main St. | deadlec.bpt.me

The cross-disciplinary ensemble features tenor saxophonist James Brandon Lewis, poet/spoken-word artist Thomas Sayers Ellis and viola player Melanie Dyer. Cost: $10





SAT 26

Cuarteto Guataca

PEEKSKILL

2 p.m. Charles Point Park

givebutter.com/feelgoodmusicpeekskill

The Feel Good Music Series continues with bassist Josh Levine (New York City), percussionist Jainardo Batista (San Juan), flautist Jeremy Bosch (Puerto Rico) and tres player Itai Kriss (Tel Aviv), who will perform salsa and Són Monuno classics.

SAT 26

Sloan Wainwright

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer and songwriter, who is a member of an acclaimed family of artists — brother Loudon Wainwright, sister-in-law Kate McGarrigle, nephew Rufus Wainwright and nieces Martha Wainwright and Lucy Wainwright Roche — will perform while you dine. Reservations required.

SUN 27

Marianne Osiel

BEACON

1 p.m. Beacon Farmers Market

223 Main St. (DMV parking lot)

The singer and songwriter plays the oboe and blues guitar. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.

KIDS & FAMILY

SUN 20

Story Walk

COLD SPRING

Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Celebrate Father’s Day with a themed book on the library’s path.

MON 21

Summer Reading Kick-off Party

COLD SPRING

2 & 3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Sign up for the library’s summer program and win prizes when you keep track of your books. Grades 6 to 8 register at 2 p.m. and grades kindergarten to 5 at 3 p.m.

TUES 22

Battle of the Books

BEACON

5 p.m. Beacon Recreation Center

23 W. Center St. | beaconlibrary.org

Students entering grades 9 to 12 in the fall are invited to join the Howland Public Library’s team, which will meet weekly over the summer. Team members will read five titles and meet weekly through Aug. 4 to prepare for a trivia contest against other libraries. For information, email [email protected]

TUES 22

Putnam Performs

PHILIPSTOWN

bit.ly/PutnamPerforms-Philipstown

Today is the deadline to register online for this countywide competition in which students and young adults from ages 11 to 19 will share their talents in videos of dancing, singing, playing an instrument, drawing, comedy, visual art, spoken word, making/creating something, yoga poses, TikTok dances or tricks, etc. Community members will vote on whom should advance.

FRI 25

Madagascar

COLD SPRING

8 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The 2005 animiated film will be screened outdoors.

SUN 26

Fairy House Hunt

POUGHKEEPSIE

10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Locust Grove

2683 South Road

eventbrite.com/e/fairy-house-hunt-tickets

Search for elusive fairy houses on the estate grounds. Cost: $10

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 19

Indiana Jones & The Last Crusade

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

Harrison Ford starred as the iconic adventurer in this 1989 film. Also SUN 20. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

WED 23

Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

Paul Reubens plays the lead in this 1985 family comedy about a lost bike. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

FRI 25

Miss Juneteenth

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

The 2020 film, with Nicole Beharie, Kendrick Sampson and Alexis Chikaeze, follows a single mom and former beauty queen who enters her daughter in the same pageant she won. Shown via Kanopy. Register at bit.ly/film6-25.

SAT 26

Homemade

PHILIPSTOWN

8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9

magazzino.eventbrite.com

The documentary by Domenico Palma features interviews with the artists whose work was exhibited in Magazzino’s 2020 exhibit, telling the story of creativity during the global pandemic. Cost: $10 ($5 students, seniors)

SUN 27

Sulle Tracce di Maria Lai

PHILIPSTOWN

8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9

magazzino.eventbrite.com

Maddalena Bregani directed this exploration of the artistic practice of Sardinian artist, Maria Lai, and her place in 20th-century events. Cost: $10 ($5 students, seniors)





VISUAL ARTS

THURS 24

Donald Judd

BEACON

Noon. Dia:Beacon

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Museum educators will discuss via Zoom the artist’s work with light and sculpture.



SAT 26

A (re)Introduction to Watercolors

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Supplies for Creative Living

165 Main St.

suppliesforcreativeliving.com

Learn basic techniques and ways to develop a practice. For ages 8 and up. Cost: $35

SAT 26

Time Capsule, 1970

POUGHKEEPSIE

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Loeb Art Center

124 Raymond Ave. | fllac.vassar.edu

The exhibit will feature Robert Rauschenberg’s Surface Series from Currents screen prints that captured world events. Through Sept. 19.





CIVIC

MON 21

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 21

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

MON 21

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

nelsonvilleny.gov

TUES 22

Public Hearing

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Via Zoom | coldspringny.gov

The Village Board will hear comments on proposed revisions to laws that govern parking in the municipal lot.

TUES 22

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

coldspringny.gov