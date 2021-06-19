Bill Smith (1948-2021)

William E. Smith, 73, of Garrison, died at his home on June 15 after a long illness.

He was born at Oceanside, on Long Island, on March 1, 1948, the eldest child of William and Erna (Unset) Smith. He grew up in Brooklyn and Long Island before the family moved to Buchanan when he was in high school.

Bill was a graduate of Hendrick Hudson High School and received his bachelor’s degree in marine engineering from SUNY Maritime College. He was a licensed engineer. Following jobs in the maritime field, he began a long career with Con Ed, spending the majority of that time at Indian Point as a senior watch supervisor.

He was a member of Buchanan Engine Co. No. 1, the Garrison Volunteer Ambulance Corps and the New York State Society of Professional Engineers. He was also a parishioner at Our Lady of Loretto in Cold Spring and frequently attended mass at Graymoor in Garrison. He was the proud owner of a 1987 Buick Grand National, which he raced in many events. Following retirement, he enjoyed traveling.

Survivors include his wife, the former Patti McCormack; his children: Erik Smith (Christina) of Highland Falls, and Lauren Speidel (Eric) of Nanuet; his siblings: Adam Smith (Cathy) of Buchanan, and Margaret McManus of Hopewell Junction; and four grandchildren, Erin and Brendan Smith and Adam and Grace Speidel.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on June 19 at The Atonement Chapel at Graymoor. Memorial donations may be to the Garrison Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 121, Garrison, NY 10524.