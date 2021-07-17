Outdoor Event Scheduled For Disabled Residents

Field and Fitness Day to feature games and other activities 

Dutchess County is holding a first-ever event featuring field games and fitness and other activities for residents with physical and developmental disabilities on July 22. 

The inaugural ThinkDIFFERENTLY Field & Fitness Day will be held at Bowdoin Park in Poughkeepsie, beginning at 11 a.m. In addition to games and activities, the event will include a complimentary lunch and representatives from county departments and local organizations that provide services to the disabled. Each participant will receive a medal. 

Pre-registration is required at dutchessny.gov/tdfieldday. For more information, call 845-486-3568.

