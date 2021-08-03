Ed Seltzer (1938-2021)

Edward J. Seltzer, 83, who had lived in Cold Spring for the past 53 years, died on July 31.

He was born July 10, 1938, in Philadelphia, the son of Joseph and Dorothea (Pompe) Seltzer. He married Eleanor Biedermann.

Ed worked as a personnel coordinator for IBM in East Fishkill for 25 years, until his retirement. He was a charter member of the North Highlands Fire Co. and was a hospice volunteer for 17 years.

Along with his wife of 60 years, Ed is survived by his sons, Randall Seltzer (Katherine) and Jerrold Seltzer (Samantha Seltzer), and four grandchildren: Kasha, Kylie, Danielle and Parker. Services will be private.

