The Week Ahead

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 11

Community Mending

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

commongroundfarm.org

Learn how to repair all types of garments and fabrics in the final session of the Sustainable Textiles series. Cost: $45 sliding scale

TUES 14

Jon Kabat-Zinn

GARRISON

2 p.m. Via Zoom | garrisoninstitute.org

This Pathways to Planetary Health forum, moderated by Garrison Institute co-founder Jonathan F.P. Rose, will focus on using meditation to connect our minds and bodies to caring for the planet. Register online. Free







WED 15

Introduction to Medicare

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

In this presentation over Zoom, learn about enrolling, insurance options and changing your coverage.

WED 15

Planning for Living Well as We Age

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | paah.net

Alison Anthoine, a lawyer who specializes in issues related to aging, will discuss planning for your needs as you age. Sponsored by Philipstown Aging at Home. RSVPs appreciated to [email protected]

THURS 16

J.P. Morgan: The Original, Rich Uncle Pennybags

BEACON

1:30 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Via Zoom, business historian Rick Feingold will discuss the financier who formed U.S. Steel and once bailed out the government.







THURS 16

Wildfire in the Western U.S.

MILLBROOK

7 p.m.

Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies

bit.ly/cary-wildfire

A panel of specialists will discuss via Zoom why wildfires are on the rise, the role of climate change and how communities can adapt. Register online. Free

SAT 18

A (re)Introduction to Watercolors

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Supplies for Creative Living

143 Main St.

suppliesforcreativeliving.com

Beginners are welcome to learn how to paint with watercolors. Cost: $35

SAT 18

Doggie Fun

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Learn tricks and behavior tips with your dog.

COMMUNITY

SAT 11

Brews With Views

GARRISON

1 – 6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

hopsonthehudson.com

Sample sips from more than 30 craft breweries and cider makers at the Boscobel estate overlooking the Hudson River, plus enjoy live music and food. A free shuttle will leave from the Cold Spring train station every 15 minutes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. No pets. Rain or shine. Age 21 and older. Cost: $65 or $95 ($25 designated driver)

MON 13

Blood Drive

BEACON

2:30 – 7 p.m. St. John the Evangelist

35 Willow St. | nybloodcenter.org

Schedule an appointment or drop in.

WED 15

Green Teen Produce Stand

BEACON

5 – 6 p.m. 23 W. Center St.

facebook.com/greenteenbeacon

Every Wednesday in September, the Green Teen program will offer free produce at its stand outside the Beacon Recreation Center in partnership with Common Ground Farm and the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Dutchess County.

SAT 18

Philipstown Bikes Day

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. Haldane School

15 Craigside Drive

Start at the elementary school blacktop and follow a 1.6-mile loop open to walkers, bikes and non-motorized movers. Rain date SUN 19.

SAT 18

ReCycle Tag Sale

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | bit.ly/recycle-sale

The Friends of the Butterfield Library and Climate Smart Philipstown are partnering to raise money for the library sustainability fund. Find random and assorted treasures of all sorts. Snacks will be available for purchase.

SAT 18

Hudson River Craft Beer Festival

BEACON

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. Riverfront Park

americaontap.com

Sample from more than 60 brewers and seltzer makers while enjoying live music, games and food. Cost: $45 to $85 ($10 designated drivers)

SAT 18

Slaterpalooza

GLENHAM

1 – 9 p.m. Slater Chemical Fire Co.

76 Old Glenham Road | 845-831-2322

Seven bands are scheduled to perform on the main stage, including Heavy Gauge and Last Minute Soulmates, at this 10th annual fundraiser. Bring lawn chairs; coolers permitted. Cost: $10 (children free)

SAT 18

Annual Lawn Party

COLD SPRING

4 – 7 p.m. William Kemble Home

20 The Boulevard

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Tour the restored 19th-century home and enjoy historic entertainment while supporting the Putnam History Museum. Cost: $50 ($30 to $45 members)







SUN 19

Electric Vehicle Car Show

BEACON

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Elks Lodge

900 Wolcott Ave.

facebook.com/Climate-Smart-Philipstown

Test drive a Hyundai Kona, Ford Mach-E and Chevy Bolt with Healey Brothers and learn about incentives for electric vehicle purchases at this event co-hosted by Sustainable Hudson Valley, Beacon’s Conservation Advisory Committee, the Green Beacon Coalition, Sustainable Putnam and Climate Smart Philipstown.

SUN 19

Depot Theatre Benefit

GARRISON

4 p.m. Philipstown Depot (Patio)

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the theater with music, poetry, cocktails and food from Dolly’s. Cost: $50 to $1,025

VISUAL ART

SAT 18

Punto in Aria

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Patricia Miranda’s textile and sculptural installation will be on exhibit through Nov. 7.







KIDS & FAMILY

SUN 12

A Walking Concert

BEACON

11:30 a.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Dr. | howlandmusic.org

The Howland Chamber Music Circle has organized a concert for children and families that can be enjoyed during a stroll through the park. Register online.

THURS 16

Chess Meet-Up

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Bring a board and get ready for competition.

SAT 18

Biodiversity Celebration

BEAR MOUNTAIN

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Trailside Zoo

3006 Seven Lakes Drive

trailsidezoo.org

Visit the zoo’s habitats and learn about the wildlife. Cost: $1 ($10 parking)

SAT 18

Shine

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403, Garrison

desmondfishlibrary.org

J.J. and Chris Grabenstein will read from their novel about a middle-school girl searching for her place. Suggested for ages 8 to 12. Co-hosted with Split Rock Books. Register online.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 11

Aery Theatre One-Act Play Festival

GARRISON

4 & 7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

In this 15th annual competition, watch four plays at any or all of three performances on the patio and vote for two to advance the audience favorites to the semifinals, which will be held FRI 17 and SAT 18. Also SUN 12. Cost: $15

SAT 11

Prelude to a Kiss

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

In this romantic comedy, a stranger’s kiss after a wedding has magical powers that test the boundaries of love. Also SAT 11, FRI 17, SAT 18, SUN 19. Cost: $20 ($17 seniors, military, ages 12 and under)

FRI 17

A Night of Barn Comedy

BREWSTER

6:30 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840

tillystablerestaurant.com

Jeff Norris, Melvin George and Michele Fox will perform sets. Cost: $40 (includes buffet dinner)

FRI 17

Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Boscobel (Great Lawn)

1601 Route 9D | coldspringfilm.org

The Cold Spring Film Society will present the 1937 film, Disney’s first animated feature, which set a standard for many years for its vibrancy and songs. Free

SAT 18

Woman in the Moon

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Watch the 1929 silent film written and directed by Fritz Lang via Zoom with live music accompaniment by Cary Brown. Register online.

SAT 18

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

artichokeshow.com

Ophira Eisenberg of NPR’s Ask Me Another quiz show will be the featured storyteller, along with Courtney Antonioli, Kendra Cunningham, David Hu and Steve Whyte. Cost: $20 ($15 for livestream/video)







MUSIC

SAT 11

Piedmont Bluz

PUTNAM VALLEY

4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Benedict and Valerie Turner will play country blues, preserving a unique style of fingerpicking and African American culture. Cost: $20

SAT 11

Sam Reider

PHILIPSTOWN

7 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9

magazzino.eventbrite.com

Reider, known for his interpretations on the accordion of global folk music, will perform with an ensemble of acoustic musicians, the Human Hands. A full vaccination record is required to attend. Cost: $10 ($5 students, seniors)

SAT 11

SongSmith Gala

BEACON

7 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | songsmith.org

Performers will include KJ Denhert, Open Book, Jeremy Schonfeld and Jen Clapp at this benefit to fund the 2022 season of the music series. A livestream is also available. Cost: $30 to $50

SAT 11

Transfiguration

NEWBURGH

7:30 p.m. Newburgh Free Academy

201 Fullerton Ave.

newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra program for this 9/11 memorial concert will include works by Missy Mazzoli, Richard Strauss, Richard Wagner and Pyotr Tchaikovsky. A full vaccination record and mask is required to attend. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, students free)

SAT 11

American Pink Floyd

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band’s show includes projections and laser lights. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 12

Shayna Blass

BEACON

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Farmers’ Market

223 Main St.

beaconfarmersmarket.org

Blass will perform folky-soul songs from her debut album. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.

SUN 12

Hoot 2021

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon – 6 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

Local musicians and other performers will be showcased at this annual community event organized by volunteers. Free

SUN 12

Breakneck Ridge Revue

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | townecrier.com

At their first live show in 18 months, the ensemble, which includes Andrew Revkin, David Ross, Patrick Stanfield Jones, Todd Guidice, the Trouble Sisters and Mark Murphy, will play twangy, acoustic music with storytelling. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

FRI 17

Luiz Simas

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

The Brazilian composer, singer and pianist will be joined by Wesley Amorim on guitar. Cost: $20

SAT 18

Hudson Valley Gospel Festival

WAPPINGERS FALLS

1 – 5 p.m. Bowdoin Park

85 Sheafe Road | artsmidhudson.org

The event will feature the Hudson Valley Gospel Festival Choir and will include performances by the Jazz Pioneers, the West Point Gospel Choir, the Bethel Church of God in Christ Praise Team and Angels Without Wings from the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Cost: $15 ($10 seniors, students, military; ages 5 and younger free)

SUN 19

Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach

GARRISON

11 a.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

The quartet will perform music by Beethoven, Puccini and Dvorak. Cost: $45 ($24 ages 5 to 18, ages 5 and younger free)

SUN 19

Thistle

BEACON

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bannerman Island

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

The composer, singer and harpist will perform on the island. Boats leave the Beacon dock at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Cost: $40 ($35 children)

SUN 19

Pond Music at Quarry Pool

GARRISON

3 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D

845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org

David Rothenberg will play clarinet and transform the natural sounds of the pool into music. Cost: $40 ($35 members)

SUN 19

Bruce T. Carroll Band

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | townecrier.com

Comedian Colin Quinn will host the record release for First Bird to Sing, Carroll’s third album. The band includes Marc Shulman, Deni Bonet, Tommy Mandel, Joe Bonadio and Lincoln Schleifer. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

CIVICS

MON 13

Complete Streets Webinar

PHILIPSTOWN

6 p.m. Climate Smart Philipstown

butterfieldlibrary.org

Register to join this Zoom event co-hosted by the Butterfield Library, the Ecological Citizens Project and Climate Smart Philipstown to learn about how streets can be designed for every type of use, from biking, walking and driving, for every age and ability.

MON 13

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 13

Dutchess Legislature

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Dutchess | 22 Market St.

845-486-2100 | dutchessny.gov

TUES 14

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

TUES 14

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 15

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org