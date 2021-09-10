The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 11
Community Mending
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
commongroundfarm.org
Learn how to repair all types of garments and fabrics in the final session of the Sustainable Textiles series. Cost: $45 sliding scale
TUES 14
Jon Kabat-Zinn
GARRISON
2 p.m. Via Zoom | garrisoninstitute.org
This Pathways to Planetary Health forum, moderated by Garrison Institute co-founder Jonathan F.P. Rose, will focus on using meditation to connect our minds and bodies to caring for the planet. Register online. Free
WED 15
Introduction to Medicare
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
In this presentation over Zoom, learn about enrolling, insurance options and changing your coverage.
WED 15
Planning for Living Well as We Age
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | paah.net
Alison Anthoine, a lawyer who specializes in issues related to aging, will discuss planning for your needs as you age. Sponsored by Philipstown Aging at Home. RSVPs appreciated to [email protected]
THURS 16
J.P. Morgan: The Original, Rich Uncle Pennybags
BEACON
1:30 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
Via Zoom, business historian Rick Feingold will discuss the financier who formed U.S. Steel and once bailed out the government.
THURS 16
Wildfire in the Western U.S.
MILLBROOK
7 p.m.
Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies
bit.ly/cary-wildfire
A panel of specialists will discuss via Zoom why wildfires are on the rise, the role of climate change and how communities can adapt. Register online. Free
SAT 18
A (re)Introduction to Watercolors
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Supplies for Creative Living
143 Main St.
suppliesforcreativeliving.com
Beginners are welcome to learn how to paint with watercolors. Cost: $35
SAT 18
Doggie Fun
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Learn tricks and behavior tips with your dog.
COMMUNITY
SAT 11
Brews With Views
GARRISON
1 – 6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
hopsonthehudson.com
Sample sips from more than 30 craft breweries and cider makers at the Boscobel estate overlooking the Hudson River, plus enjoy live music and food. A free shuttle will leave from the Cold Spring train station every 15 minutes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. No pets. Rain or shine. Age 21 and older. Cost: $65 or $95 ($25 designated driver)
MON 13
Blood Drive
BEACON
2:30 – 7 p.m. St. John the Evangelist
35 Willow St. | nybloodcenter.org
Schedule an appointment or drop in.
WED 15
Green Teen Produce Stand
BEACON
5 – 6 p.m. 23 W. Center St.
facebook.com/greenteenbeacon
Every Wednesday in September, the Green Teen program will offer free produce at its stand outside the Beacon Recreation Center in partnership with Common Ground Farm and the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Dutchess County.
SAT 18
Philipstown Bikes Day
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. Haldane School
15 Craigside Drive
Start at the elementary school blacktop and follow a 1.6-mile loop open to walkers, bikes and non-motorized movers. Rain date SUN 19.
SAT 18
ReCycle Tag Sale
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | bit.ly/recycle-sale
The Friends of the Butterfield Library and Climate Smart Philipstown are partnering to raise money for the library sustainability fund. Find random and assorted treasures of all sorts. Snacks will be available for purchase.
SAT 18
Hudson River Craft Beer Festival
BEACON
12:30 – 5:30 p.m. Riverfront Park
americaontap.com
Sample from more than 60 brewers and seltzer makers while enjoying live music, games and food. Cost: $45 to $85 ($10 designated drivers)
SAT 18
Slaterpalooza
GLENHAM
1 – 9 p.m. Slater Chemical Fire Co.
76 Old Glenham Road | 845-831-2322
Seven bands are scheduled to perform on the main stage, including Heavy Gauge and Last Minute Soulmates, at this 10th annual fundraiser. Bring lawn chairs; coolers permitted. Cost: $10 (children free)
SAT 18
Annual Lawn Party
COLD SPRING
4 – 7 p.m. William Kemble Home
20 The Boulevard
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Tour the restored 19th-century home and enjoy historic entertainment while supporting the Putnam History Museum. Cost: $50 ($30 to $45 members)
SUN 19
Electric Vehicle Car Show
BEACON
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave.
facebook.com/Climate-Smart-Philipstown
Test drive a Hyundai Kona, Ford Mach-E and Chevy Bolt with Healey Brothers and learn about incentives for electric vehicle purchases at this event co-hosted by Sustainable Hudson Valley, Beacon’s Conservation Advisory Committee, the Green Beacon Coalition, Sustainable Putnam and Climate Smart Philipstown.
SUN 19
Depot Theatre Benefit
GARRISON
4 p.m. Philipstown Depot (Patio)
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the theater with music, poetry, cocktails and food from Dolly’s. Cost: $50 to $1,025
VISUAL ART
SAT 18
Punto in Aria
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Patricia Miranda’s textile and sculptural installation will be on exhibit through Nov. 7.
KIDS & FAMILY
SUN 12
A Walking Concert
BEACON
11:30 a.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Dr. | howlandmusic.org
The Howland Chamber Music Circle has organized a concert for children and families that can be enjoyed during a stroll through the park. Register online.
THURS 16
Chess Meet-Up
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Bring a board and get ready for competition.
SAT 18
Biodiversity Celebration
BEAR MOUNTAIN
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Trailside Zoo
3006 Seven Lakes Drive
trailsidezoo.org
Visit the zoo’s habitats and learn about the wildlife. Cost: $1 ($10 parking)
SAT 18
Shine
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403, Garrison
desmondfishlibrary.org
J.J. and Chris Grabenstein will read from their novel about a middle-school girl searching for her place. Suggested for ages 8 to 12. Co-hosted with Split Rock Books. Register online.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 11
Aery Theatre One-Act Play Festival
GARRISON
4 & 7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
In this 15th annual competition, watch four plays at any or all of three performances on the patio and vote for two to advance the audience favorites to the semifinals, which will be held FRI 17 and SAT 18. Also SUN 12. Cost: $15
SAT 11
Prelude to a Kiss
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
In this romantic comedy, a stranger’s kiss after a wedding has magical powers that test the boundaries of love. Also SAT 11, FRI 17, SAT 18, SUN 19. Cost: $20 ($17 seniors, military, ages 12 and under)
FRI 17
A Night of Barn Comedy
BREWSTER
6:30 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840
tillystablerestaurant.com
Jeff Norris, Melvin George and Michele Fox will perform sets. Cost: $40 (includes buffet dinner)
FRI 17
Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Boscobel (Great Lawn)
1601 Route 9D | coldspringfilm.org
The Cold Spring Film Society will present the 1937 film, Disney’s first animated feature, which set a standard for many years for its vibrancy and songs. Free
SAT 18
Woman in the Moon
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Watch the 1929 silent film written and directed by Fritz Lang via Zoom with live music accompaniment by Cary Brown. Register online.
SAT 18
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
artichokeshow.com
Ophira Eisenberg of NPR’s Ask Me Another quiz show will be the featured storyteller, along with Courtney Antonioli, Kendra Cunningham, David Hu and Steve Whyte. Cost: $20 ($15 for livestream/video)
MUSIC
SAT 11
Piedmont Bluz
PUTNAM VALLEY
4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Benedict and Valerie Turner will play country blues, preserving a unique style of fingerpicking and African American culture. Cost: $20
SAT 11
Sam Reider
PHILIPSTOWN
7 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9
magazzino.eventbrite.com
Reider, known for his interpretations on the accordion of global folk music, will perform with an ensemble of acoustic musicians, the Human Hands. A full vaccination record is required to attend. Cost: $10 ($5 students, seniors)
SAT 11
SongSmith Gala
BEACON
7 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | songsmith.org
Performers will include KJ Denhert, Open Book, Jeremy Schonfeld and Jen Clapp at this benefit to fund the 2022 season of the music series. A livestream is also available. Cost: $30 to $50
SAT 11
Transfiguration
NEWBURGH
7:30 p.m. Newburgh Free Academy
201 Fullerton Ave.
newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra program for this 9/11 memorial concert will include works by Missy Mazzoli, Richard Strauss, Richard Wagner and Pyotr Tchaikovsky. A full vaccination record and mask is required to attend. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, students free)
SAT 11
American Pink Floyd
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band’s show includes projections and laser lights. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 12
Shayna Blass
BEACON
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Farmers’ Market
223 Main St.
beaconfarmersmarket.org
Blass will perform folky-soul songs from her debut album. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.
SUN 12
Hoot 2021
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon – 6 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
Local musicians and other performers will be showcased at this annual community event organized by volunteers. Free
SUN 12
Breakneck Ridge Revue
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | townecrier.com
At their first live show in 18 months, the ensemble, which includes Andrew Revkin, David Ross, Patrick Stanfield Jones, Todd Guidice, the Trouble Sisters and Mark Murphy, will play twangy, acoustic music with storytelling. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
FRI 17
Luiz Simas
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
The Brazilian composer, singer and pianist will be joined by Wesley Amorim on guitar. Cost: $20
SAT 18
Hudson Valley Gospel Festival
WAPPINGERS FALLS
1 – 5 p.m. Bowdoin Park
85 Sheafe Road | artsmidhudson.org
The event will feature the Hudson Valley Gospel Festival Choir and will include performances by the Jazz Pioneers, the West Point Gospel Choir, the Bethel Church of God in Christ Praise Team and Angels Without Wings from the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Cost: $15 ($10 seniors, students, military; ages 5 and younger free)
SUN 19
Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach
GARRISON
11 a.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
The quartet will perform music by Beethoven, Puccini and Dvorak. Cost: $45 ($24 ages 5 to 18, ages 5 and younger free)
SUN 19
Thistle
BEACON
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bannerman Island
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
The composer, singer and harpist will perform on the island. Boats leave the Beacon dock at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Cost: $40 ($35 children)
SUN 19
Pond Music at Quarry Pool
GARRISON
3 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D
845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org
David Rothenberg will play clarinet and transform the natural sounds of the pool into music. Cost: $40 ($35 members)
SUN 19
Bruce T. Carroll Band
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | townecrier.com
Comedian Colin Quinn will host the record release for First Bird to Sing, Carroll’s third album. The band includes Marc Shulman, Deni Bonet, Tommy Mandel, Joe Bonadio and Lincoln Schleifer. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
CIVICS
MON 13
Complete Streets Webinar
PHILIPSTOWN
6 p.m. Climate Smart Philipstown
butterfieldlibrary.org
Register to join this Zoom event co-hosted by the Butterfield Library, the Ecological Citizens Project and Climate Smart Philipstown to learn about how streets can be designed for every type of use, from biking, walking and driving, for every age and ability.
MON 13
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 13
Dutchess Legislature
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Dutchess | 22 Market St.
845-486-2100 | dutchessny.gov
TUES 14
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
TUES 14
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 15
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org