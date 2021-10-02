Second Saturday (Oct. 9)

SAT 9

Ghost in the Machine

BEACON

3 – 6 p.m. Garage Gallery

17 Church St. | garagegallery.com

Photographs by Traer Scott and Jon Wollenhaupt will be on view through Oct. 31.

SAT 9

Pamela Zaremba | Ilse Schreiber-Noll

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

Zaremba’s Overcome series explores Victorian era women’s roles beyond domesticity and Noll-Schreiber’s I don’t know what I am doing… ties in her emotional relationships with Edgar Allan Poe’s poem, “The Raven.” Through Nov. 7.



SAT 9

Czee | Twelvedot

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St. | 212-255-2505

shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery

Figures and multiples will be on view in each solo show through Nov. 7.