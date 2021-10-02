Second Saturday (Oct. 9)

SAT 9
Ghost in the Machine
BEACON
3 – 6 p.m. Garage Gallery
17 Church St. | garagegallery.com
Photographs by Traer Scott and Jon Wollenhaupt will be on view through Oct. 31.
SAT 9
Pamela Zaremba | Ilse Schreiber-Noll
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
Zaremba’s Overcome series explores Victorian era women’s roles beyond domesticity and Noll-Schreiber’s I don’t know what I am doing… ties in her emotional relationships with Edgar Allan Poe’s poem, “The Raven.” Through Nov. 7.
SAT 9
Czee | Twelvedot
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St. | 212-255-2505
shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery
Figures and multiples will be on view in each solo show through Nov. 7.