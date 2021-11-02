Elks Scholarships Open

Applicants must file with Beacon lodge

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks scholarship season has begun for high school seniors and college students.

The Elks offer national scholarships that range in value from $4,000 to $50,000 and are available to any high school senior who is a U.S. citizen. See enf.elks.org. The deadline is Nov. 15.

The New York state chapter awards $1,000 scholarship to high school and college students who the children or stepchildren of an Elk member and who apply for the national award. See nyselks.org. College students should click here.

When filling out the state scholarship applications, indicate that Beacon Elks Lodge No. 1493 is the sponsoring lodge. Each application must be filed with the secretary of the Beacon lodge by Dec. 15. The application must bear the lodge endorsement and seal.

Elks Legacy Awards are $4,000 scholarships available to children and grandchildren of Elks members. For more information, see elks.org. The deadline is Feb. 7.

If you have questions, call 845-831-9746.