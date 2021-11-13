Around Town (Photos)

SCHOOL NEWS — Students at Haldane Middle School in Cold Spring launched a newspaper last month called The Haldane Scoop; the staff is shown with copies of the first issue. “Everyone in the team was very proud and happy, and (spoiler) we started working on a new one right away,” reported Editor Rita Edwards-Salas, a seventh-grader. The Scoop is available at bit.ly/haldane-scoop-1.

SOARING SCULPTURE — A cedar eagle carved with a chainsaw by Tyler Windheim and dedicated to all veterans was mounted in Beacon on Saturday (Nov. 6) in front of the Memorial Building on Main Street. Its base was constructed by Pete Windheim, Tyler’s dad, who is a veteran of the Korean War and a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 666.

CLIMATE RALLY — The PerSisters drum group and other activists held a Code Red Climate Rally on Nov. 5 at the corner of Main Street and Route 9D in Cold Spring.

Photos provided