Around Town (Photos)

Staff By |

Haldane paper staff

SCHOOL NEWS — Students at Haldane Middle School in Cold Spring launched a newspaper last month called The Haldane Scoop; the staff is shown with copies of the first issue. “Everyone in the team was very proud and happy, and (spoiler) we started working on a new one right away,” reported Editor Rita Edwards-Salas, a seventh-grader. The Scoop is available at bit.ly/haldane-scoop-1.

eagle

SOARING SCULPTURE — A cedar eagle carved with a chainsaw by Tyler Windheim and dedicated to all veterans was mounted in Beacon on Saturday (Nov. 6) in front of the Memorial Building on Main Street. Its base was constructed by Pete Windheim, Tyler’s dad, who is a veteran of the Korean War and a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 666.

climate rally

CLIMATE RALLY — The PerSisters drum group and other activists held a Code Red Climate Rally on Nov. 5 at the corner of Main Street and Route 9D in Cold Spring.

Photos provided

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.