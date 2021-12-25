Beacon Obituaries

Catalina Claudio (1942-2021)

Catalina Claudio, 79, a longtime resident of Beacon, died Dec. 22 at her home.

She was born Feb. 13, 1942, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Ramon and Benicia (Montanez) Claudio. She worked at Beacon Looms until becoming a mother. Catalina was a parishioner of St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, George “Shorty” Gonzalez; her sons, Ruben Bonilla, Jimmy Bonilla and Joey Gonzalez; her grandchildren, Santino, Antonio, Jimmy Jr., Jaydon, Joey, Jonathan and Amaya; and her siblings, Jose Claudio, Juan Claudio, Leo Claudio, Aida Claudio, Conchy Claudio, Reina Claudio and Carmen Claudio. Six other siblings died before her.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday (Dec. 29) from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey in Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at St. John the Evangelist, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery.

Rose Robinson (1920-2021)

Rose Robinson, 100, a former resident of Poughkeepsie and more recently of Beacon, died Dec. 23 at the Fishkill Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born Dec. 31, 1920.

Rose first came to Beacon to reside with Hilda James. When Hilda died, Rose lived with Mary McNair and then with Darrell and Rosalie Kercado McNair before she relocated to a nursing home.

Information provided by local funeral homes