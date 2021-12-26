Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from October and November

Officers responded to 1,347 calls, including 64 auto crashes and 30 domestic disputes.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

A North Cedar Street caller reported damage to the windshield of her car.

A Tompkins Terrace caller reported damage to her parked car.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

A Dennings Avenue caller reported the front license plate missing from his vehicle.

A caller reported harassment from unknown individuals on Main Street.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Both parties were advised after a Violet Drive caller reported ongoing harassment by a person known to him.

Friday, Oct. 8

Michael A. Pavelock, 30, of Beacon, was charged with public lewdness on Long Dock Road. Police said he also was discovered to be wanted out of state.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

A Green Street caller reported that she and her dog had suffered injuries after a dog attack.

Thursday, Oct. 14

A Cliff Street caller reported that someone had fraudulently claimed unemployment benefits under her name.

Friday, Oct. 15

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported damage to a tree in her yard.

Sunday, Oct. 17

A Wolcott Avenue caller reported damage to his lawn mower.

Monday, Oct. 18

A DeWindt Street caller reported that his tires had been slashed.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Bryan M. Washington, 27, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.

A Tompkins Terrace caller reported damage to her car after a hit-and-run.

Jason D. Fincher, 29, of Wappingers Falls, was processed on a bench warrant.

An East Main Street caller reported a fraudulent withdrawal from her bank account.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Vincente N. Rosado, 35, of Beacon, was processed on an arrest warrant.

A caller reporting harassing behavior from her neighbor.

Friday, Oct. 22

Ronald Lombardi, 50, of Glenham, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Saturday, Oct. 23

A caller reported witnessing a hit-and-run on South Chestnut Street.

Monday, Oct. 25

Dennis A. O’Brien, 33, of Wallkill, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

A Sargent Avenue caller reported that political signs had been stolen from his yard. A suspect was advised.

Thursday, Oct. 28

A caller reported damage to his vehicle after a hit-and-run on Main Street.

Saturday, Oct. 30

A Rombout Avenue caller reported fraudulent activity in her bank account.

Jaquan J. Mitchell, 28, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree grand larceny and second-degree menacing after being arrested on North Avenue.

A South Avenue caller reported vandalized vehicles.

Monday, Nov. 1

A caller reported lost jewelry on Main Street. The item was located.

A South Davies Terrace caller reported damage to his car.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Milton Reese Jr., 40, of Newburgh, was processed on a bench warrant.

Friday, Nov. 5

An Academy Street caller reported a fire in a basement.

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Following an accident on Fishkill Avenue, Dominic S. Ricottilli, 29, of Beacon, was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Monday, Nov. 8

A Front Street caller reported graffiti on his building.

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported merchandise stolen from her business.

An East Main Street caller reported that his vehicle was missing from his usual parking spot. The vehicle was located after an investigation.

Daniel J. Searles, 33, of Beacon, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

After a burglary on Kristy Drive, Philip P. Pascuzzo, 55, of Beacon, was charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

A DePuyster Avenue caller reported a phone removed from his car.

Friday, Nov. 12

An officer responded after a car hit a deer on Wolcott Avenue.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

A Washington Avenue caller reported being followed by a van.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

David R. Long, 40, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.

A Tompkins Avenue caller reported being harassed by a neighbor.

After a traffic stop on Tompkins Avenue, Corey A. Jones, 52, of Beacon, was charged with petit larceny and second-degree criminal trespassing.

A caller reported that a vehicle backed into his car on Main Street and left the scene. A suspect was located.

Friday, Nov. 19

George J. Cintron, 34, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.

Sunday, Nov. 21

Roshan Baychoo, 40, of Wappingers Falls, was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Monday, Nov. 22

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

A Main Street caller reported items taken from his store.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

A caller reported damage to her vehicle after a hit-and-run on Main Street.

Friday, Nov. 26

An Eliza Street caller reported damage to a fence.

Monday, Nov. 29

A Liberty Street caller reported fraudulent activity involving his accounts.

A Grove Street caller reported that someone filed a joint tax return in her name.